Zander brings more that just eye-popping stats for West Region champ Century

"It's a little bittersweet. I've kind of grown up in a Century softball uniform. I've loved it and I'm grateful for every opportunity," she said. "This season has been a blessing. Last year because of COVID, those seniors didn't get to have a season at all. We're very thankful to get one more week."

Had there been a softball season in 2020, Zander would have been watching from the dugout. She tore the ACL in her right knee during the basketball season of her junior year. She was not cleared for full athletic activity until mid-November of 2020.

"I had a little different road just with the rehab and trying to get through that was a challenge," she said. "You just try to remain positive, and I think the thing that I took from it was the mental part of knowing what you're doing is difficult, but it's going to be worth it in the end."

Maddy and her dad, Doug, who she credits with her love of softball, went back to the basics, like they did when they'd play catch in the backyard in the beginning.

"We started small and worked our way up," she said. "Even though I was limited physically for that period of time, there's still things you could learn and work on in terms of the fundamentals.