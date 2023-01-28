Wrestling tournament results: Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL

in Aberdeen, S.D.

Team results

1. Watertown, S.D., 230.5. 2. Aberdeen Central, S.D., 229. 3. Century, 177. 4. Winner, S.D., 147.5. 5. Miller-Highmore-Harrold, 118. 6. Redfield, S.D., 96.5. 7. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D., 86.5. 8. Sisseton, S.D., 79. 9. Chamberlain, S.D., 77.

10. Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington, S.D., 72.5. 11. Jamestown 71. 12. Huron, S.D., 65. 13. Clark-Willow Lake, S.D., 54. 14. Mobridge-Pollock, S.D., 51.5. 15. Webster Area, S.D., 22. 16. Lemmon-McIntosh, S.D., 15. 17. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 0.

Century results

106

Grady Iverson, fourth: Won by tech fall over Paxton Ewing, AC, 20-5, 5:10; Pinned by Brady Risetter, Red, 2:10; Pinned Tacey Miller, WA, 2:44; Won dec. over Kayden Tchida, Siss, 8-2; Won major dec. over Will Allen, AC, 8-0; Lost by forfeit to Rylan Robbins, Win.

Alijah Piatz, sixth: Lost dec. to Tchida, Siss, 9-4; Pinned Crayton Siedschlag, Hur, 1:39; Pinned Maddon Odland, Red, 2:31; Won dec. over Cooper Pommer, 8-7; Lost dec. to Robbins, Win, 7-3; Lost by forfeit to Will Allen, AC.

113

Seamus Kuklok, fourth: Pinned Owen Engel, Cham, 0:48; Lost dec. to Porter Lozenski, AC, 5-4; Pinned Hudson Peters, Winn, 2:48; Pinned Cael Lynch, SFOG, 0:53; Pinned Conner Zens, Red, 2:03; Lost by forfeit to Porter Lozenski, AC.

120

Dane Nelson, seventh: Pinned by Sloan Johannsen, Wat, 0:18; Bye; Won major dec. over Aiden Wermers, Winn, 8-0; Lost dec. to Lucas Schlepuetz, Jam, 5-1; Pinned Rope Reis, Cham, 1:19.

126

Ethan Kuntz, fifth: Pinned Peyton Bischoff, Hur, 0:24; Pinned by Rayden Zens, AC, 3:45; Won by tech fall over Jed Blare, Winn, 18-1, 4:22; Won dec. over Kaydin Carter, WSWWW, 5-2; Pinned by Pete Rasmussen, Jam, 3:22; Won by forfeit over Holden Hawkins, Siss.

Riley Stair: Pinned by Rasmussen, Jam, 1:59; Lost dec. to Grayden Timm, AC, 11-9.

132

Brody Ferderer, seventh: Pinned Aiden Zavesky, Hur, 2:59; Lost in sudden victory to Braden Le, Wat, 6-4; Won dec. over Owen Ward, AC, 11-7; Lost dec. to Tate Huff, AC, 5-4; Pinned Holden Hight, SFOG, 3:43.

Adam Wylde: Lost by tech fall to Hight, SFOG, 16-1, 5:58; Won dec. over Prestyn Haugen, Cham, 6-4; Pinned by Huff, AC, 3:44.

138

Kaden DeCoteau, first: Pinned Brenden Grove, AC, 1:44; Pinned Ethan Rearick, WSWWW, 0:23; Won by tech fall over Sam Schlepuetz, Jam, 15-0, 4:00; Won major dec. over Konner Osborn, Win, 14-2.

Hunter Helgeson: Pinned by Brody Aesoph, AC, 3:13; Lost in sudden victory to Lah Doh Soe, Hur, 6-4.

145

Brayden Morris, third: Won by tech fall over Sterne Pankratz, SFOG, 16-0, 4:15; Won by tech fall over Chase Chambers, CWL, 15-0, 5:26; Lost dec. to Mason Schrempp, AC, 9-6; Won dec. over Ryken Orel, Win, 6-0; Pinned Chambers, CWL, 5:00.

152

Zach Stair, eighth: Won dec. over Remmington Ford, MP, 9-4; Pinned by Ian Johnson, Wat, 0:58; Pinned Ryder White, Siss, 1:39; Pinned by Bryce Reuer, Cham, 2:40; Pinned by Cordell Rychlik, AC, 2:38.

160

Jax Gums, sixth: Won by tech fall over Tucker Urdahl, Wat, 19-2, 5:03; Lost in sudden victory to Logan Opitz, AC, 6-2; Pinned TJ Lien, Hur, 2:20; Pinned Adyn Eckart, Jam, 0:59; Lost major dec. to Mason Whitley, Red, 15-2; Lost by forfeit to Logan Opitz, AC.

170

Jerys Burckhard: Lost by tech fall to Cole Ochsner, Hur, 16-0, 5:39; Bye; Lost by injury default to Kellen Cihak-Brozik.

182

Darion Bitz, sixth: Won dec. over Camden Murray, Red, 7-4; Lost major dec. to Jackson Maag, Wat, 13-4; Pinned Carlson, Cen, 4:10; Pinned Dah Moo, Hur, 2:49; Lost major dec. to Mason Shultz, Siss, 13-5; Lost by forfeit to Ryker Meister, AC.

Grant Carlson: Lost by tech fall to Cole Dunlavy, AC, 15-0, 4:00; Bye; Pinned by Bitz, Cen, 4:10.

195

Ole Taylor, first: Bye; Pinned Carter Santiago, Cham, 1:09; Won major dec. over Samson Flakus, AC, 10-0; Won dec. over Brock Eitreim, Wat, 8-5.

220

Lykken Parlett, fifth: Pinned by Bryce Beitelspacher, AC, 4:25; Bye; Won dec. over David Vazquez, SFOG, 7-3; Pinned Ethan Skarnagel, Siss, 4:06; Pinned by Aiden Schoenhard, MP, 4:48; Pinned Layne Moser, Win, 2:50.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL

in Aberdeen, S.D.

Team scores

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs, S.D., 224.5. 2. Aberdeen Central, S.D., 122.0. 3. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 116. 4. Century 96. 5. Watertown, S.D., 92. 6. Jamestown 74. 7. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon, S.D., 69. 8. Chamberlain, S.D., 60. 9. Huron, S.D., 56.

10. McCook Central-Montrose, S.D., 31. 11. Sioux Valley, S.D., 30. 12. Clark-Willow Lake, S.D., 26. 13. Webster Area, S.D., 24. 14. Lemmon-McIntosh, S.D., 23. 15. Doland, S.D., 18.5. 16. Mobridge-Pollock, S.D., 8. 17. Winner, S.D., 3. T-18. Miller-Highmore-Harrold, S.D. and Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D., 0.

Century results

106

Sydney Narloch, sixth: Pinned by Chalie Sah, Hur, 0:48; Bye; Pinned Naw Htoo Ywe, Hur, 2:12; Pinned Londyn Allen-Hunsaker, PTFR, 2:48; Pinned by Avery Bendewald, AC, 2:15; Pinned by Shaylee Speck, PTFR, 0:52.

Vivian Backer: Pinned by Aine Graesser, Cham, 4:51; Bye; Pinned by Shaylee Speck, PTFR, 1:44.

113

Bailey Leintz, eighth: Pinned by Hadlee Kracht, BHSA, 3:23; Bye; Won dec. over Pfliger, Cen, 7-5; Pinned by Bailey Yost, Cham, 1:31; Pinned by Jocelyn Rumpca, WA, 2:03.

Anna Pfliger: Pinned Presley Skonhovd, VH, 5:09; Pinned by Madyson Gillen, AC, 0:20; Lost dec. to Leintz, Cen, 7-5.

120

Rei Ogden, third; Pinned Leah Whittington, BHSA, 1:43; Pinned Aubrey Jensen, VH, 0:46; Pinned by Quinn Butler, LMI, 2:48; Pinned Kezrey Benning, PTFR, 1:46; Won dec. over Alexis Bryant, MCCM, 3-0.

132

Cadence Cook: Pinned by Morgan Lee, VH, 2:37; Bye; Pinned by Katelyn Yexley, Wat, 4:13.

154

Paige Spomer, fifth: Bye; Pinned by April Peterson, Wat, 4:38; Bye; Won by forfeit over Aubrey Babcock, Jam; Pinned by Gabby Romans, Jam, 2:05; Pinned Alexis Erickson, Jam, 2:13.

170

Jaylee Jetty, fourth: Bye; Pinned Rayna Miller, VH, 1:40; Pinned by Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, 0:51; Pinned Kaitlyn Florey, Hur, 3:00; Pinned by Ireland Templeton, PTFR, 2:09.

Brennida Myers, eighth: Bye; Pinned by Ireland Templeton, PTFR, 3:45; Bye; Pinned by Kaitlyn Florey, Hur, 1:38; Pinned by Rayna Miller, VH, 2:03.

190

Mekayla Stordalen, fourth: Bye; Lost dec. to Allison Konrad, Wat, 2-1; Bye; Pinned Cady, Cen, 2:44; Pinned Grace Bercier, Jam, 3:33; Lost dec. to Emalee Larson, PTFR, 6-0.

Rylee Cady, seventh: Bye; Pinned by Emalee Larson, PTFR, 0:54; Bye; Pinned by Stordalen, Cen, 2:44; Bye.

285

Belinda Perry, third: Bye; Pinned Brylee Pelle, PTFR, 1:20; Pinned by Ciara McFarling, PTFR, 3:10; Pinned Harvey, Cen, 1:28; Pinned Autumn Gauer, AC, 2:03.

Morgan Harvey, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Hope Orr, Wat, 1:06; Bye; Won by injury default over Heavenly Thompson; Pinned by Perry, Cen, 1:28; Pinned Brinlee Smith, VH, 2:32.

BELLE OF THE BRAWL INVITATIONAL

at Central Cass High School

Team scores

1. Bismarck 224. 2. Legacy 157. 3. Central Cass 144. 4. Grand Forks 125. 5. Minot 123. 6. Pembina County North 96. 7. Carrington 93. 8. Des Lacs-Burlington 90.5. 9. South Border 87. 10. Fargo 69. 11. Hettinger-Scranton 67.5. 12. Lisbon 57. 13. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 46. 14. Valley City 45.

15. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42. 16. West Fargo 32. 17. White Shield 30. 18. Dickinson 27. 19. Rugby 20. 20. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 19. T-21. Killdeer and Stanley, 17. 23. Northwood 15. 24. Kindred 13. 25. Bowman County 9.5. T-26. Hope Christian Academy, Northern Lights, and Ray, 3. 29. Hillsboro-Central Valley 2. 30. Carrington JV 1.

Bismarck results

100

Izzy Owens, third: Pinned Eloise Jenner, SB, 3:01; Pinned Taryn Roesler, Kin, 3:28; Pinned by Anna White, CC, 3:10; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 1:46.

110

Maggie Thielges, second: Pinned Aryana Loran, Dic, 2:38; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 3:05; Pinned Dannika Bennett, PCN, 5:08; Pinned by Mallory DeVries, CC, 4:41.

115

Julia Araujo, second: Pinned Olivia Johs, WFU, 0:18; Pinned Lydia Wolf, SB, 0:16; Pinned Clancy Meyer, Dic, 0:51; Pinned Marlie Stremick, PCN, 4:31; Lost dec. to Alexis Schneider, NGS, 3-1.

Bailey Schmitt: Pinned Johs, WFU, 0:19; Pinned by Schneider, NGS, 0:39; Won dec. over Brianna Mayer, CC, 11-8; Pinned by Meyer, Dic, 3:49.

120

Leyna Ulroan: Pinned Journey Peltier, CJV, 0:30; Pinned by Steidler, Leg, 3:18; Pinned Madeline Thorpe, EEK, 0:57; Lost dec. to Makiah Hartleib, BC, 7-0.

125

Cambrie Feist: Lost dec. to Kylee Yetter, Min, 6-4; Pinned Jordynn Whiteford, Ray, 0:56; Pinned Victoria Llamas, Min, 4:47; Pinned by Karissa Mann, NGS, 3:57.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach, fifth: Pinned Zietz, Leg, 2:31; Pinned by Payton Russell, Min, 3:39; Pinned Liam Glynn, EEK, 1:26; Pinned Mackenzie Ranum, Stan, 0:21; Pinned Zietz, Leg, 1:58.

135

Madison Reems, second: Bye; Pinned Danielle Dobitz, Kill, 1:48; Pinned Carmyn LeTexier, PCN, 4:48; Lost by tech fall to Cullinan, Leg, 15-0, 4:24.

Adriana Turner: Pinned by Haleigh Carr, Min, 1:08; Won by medical forfeit over Adella Heberlie, DLB; Pinned by Lois Schneider, CC, 0:33.

140

Paige Baumgartner, second: Pinned Madelyn Roth, Min, 1:55; Pinned Ryberg, Leg, 1:59; Won dec. over Victoria Pasterz, DLB, 4-2; Pinned by Allyssa Johnson, GF, 1:53.

145

Violet Weninger: Pinned by NaKhya Ibach, NGS, 3:19; Bye; Pinned by Julia Lee, GF, 3:56.

155

Lexi Beckler, second: Pinned Karinna Walker, Dic, 1:00; Pinned Isabel Dutt, CC, 1:29; Pinned Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, 3:39; Lost in ultimate tie breaker to Emily Novak, GF, 7-6.

Lillyana Lugo: Pinned by Jordan Flynn, CC, 0:55; Bye; Won dec. over Dutt, CC, 11-5; Pinned by Aniya Dutch, PCN, 0:56.

170

Lily Bishop, fourth: Pinned Carilyn Stanton, HCV, 0:45; Pinned Trieu, Bis, 1:37; Pinned by Emma Buee, DLB, 1:52; Pinned by Olivia Ochoa, GF, 4:55.

Josie Trieu, sixth: Pinned Lexiss Reynolds, Nor, 3:12; Pinned by Bishop, Bis, 1:37; Pinned Colbie White, SB, 3:39; Pinned Aeris Davis, NL, 3:51; Pinned by Lexiss Reynolds, Nor, 0:59.

190

Cambree Anderson, first: Bye; Pinned Ava Carlblom, Lis, 0:52; Pinned Amariona Rout, GF, 0:53; Pinned Audrey Fuher, EEK, 1:37.

250

Brinley Buechler, fourth: Pinned Jaelyn Forrey, PCN, 0:29; Pinned Cassie Bartholomay, CC, 1:53; Pinned by Catie Sinner, CC, 3:05; Pinned by Jade’ence Fletcher, Min, 3:16.

Legacy results

100

Emily Youboty, fourth: Pinned Kenzie Jost, Carr, 1:01; Pinned Monica Boakye, Min, 4:48; Lost by tech fall to Jennifer Verdin, H-S, 15-0, 3:53; Pinned by Owens, Bis, 1:46.

105

Alicia Kenfack, first: Pinned Madilynn Golphne, Min, 1:20; Pinned Jozlynn Boyer, Nor, 1:25; Pinned Vada Hoffman, SB, 2:00; Pinned Taya Lura, Carr, 3:04.

110

Elizabeth Youboty: Pinned Kierstyn Nevels, Min, 0:46; Pinned Juliet Davis, Carr, 0:42; Pinned by Thielges, Bis, 3:05; Won dec. over Taya Laidlaw, Far, 3-2; Pinned by Adali Simmons, Kill, 4:58.

115

Sophia Johnson, fifth: Pinned Hannah Johnson, Stan, 3:43; Pinned by Shelby Miller, EEK, 3:26; Pinned Zins, Leg, 4:19; Won dec. over Kylie Skadberg, Carr, 8-5; Pinned Meyer, Dic, 4:05.

Megan Zins: Pinned Anya Hudson, Min, 1:56; Pinned by Adaleene Hansen, Lis, 2:50; Pinned Emily Schilling, Dic, 3:33; Pinned by Johnson, Leg, 4:19.

120

Adrian Steidler, fourth: Pinned Taylor Schilling, SB, 5:40; Pinned Ulroan, Bis, 3:18; Lost by tech fall to Kashtyn Bredahl, DLB, 16-1, 2:38; Lost major dec. to Shayla DeBlaere, WF, 10-1.

130

MaKenna Zietz, sixth: Pinned by Rittenbach, Bis, 2:31; Won by tech fall over Emily Light, Far, 17-2, 5:00; Pinned Schneider, Leg, 3:18; Pinned Kaitlyn Rath, SB, 2:29; Pinned by Rittenbach, Bis, 1:58.

Morgan Schneider: Pinned Madalina Ciubotareanu, Carr, 0:53; Lost dec. to Kaylee Kurz, GF, 5-0; Pinned by Zietz, Leg, 3:18.

135

Aleiya Cullinan, first: Pinned Megan Ebach, Min, 0:40; Pinned Schneider, CC, 0:53; Pinned Isabelle Julian, Far, 0:30; Won by tech fall over Reems, Bis, 15-0, 4:24.

140

Hanna Ryberg, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Baumgartner, Bis, 1:59; Bye; Won by medical forfeit over Shelby Sherman, CC; Won dec. over Webeline Naklen, Far, 5-2.

145

Summer Hanna, fifth: Pinned by Nevaeh Hipsak, CC, 1:55; Pinned by Emily Jochim, SB, 3:07; Pinned Alaina Burdett, DLB, 0:27; Pinned Ibach, NGS, 1:43; Pinned Nevaeh Hipsak, CC, 2:54.

155

Elizabeth Dahl: Pinned Gabriela Martinez, WF, 1:51; Pinned by Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, 1:39; Pinned by Dutch, PCN, 0:59.

170

Hannah Gendron: Pinned by Aubrey Locken, Stan, 3:05; Bye; Pinned by Davis, NL, 1:00.