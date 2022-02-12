West Region Girls Wrestling Tournament: Results

GIRLS WRESTLING

WEST REGION CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Team results

1. Bismarck, 153. 2. Minot, 144. 3. Legacy, 136. 4. Jamestown, 77. 5. Mandan, 74. 6. Century, 67. 7. Williston, 56. 8. Turtle Mountain, 36.

Bismarck results

100

Julia Araujo, first: Pinned Emily Youboty, Leg, 0:46; Pinned Jillian Schwartz, Man, 1:43; Pinned Alicia Kenefack, Leg, 1:49.

105

Deja Ireland, first: Pinned Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, 4:52; Won major dec. over Tiacious Kannen, Leg, 14-5; Pinned Izzy Owens, Bis, 3:28.

Izzy Owens, third: Lost dec. to Kannen, Leg, 7-3; Pinned Mortensen, Min, 5:00; Pinned by Ireland, Bis, 3:28.

110

Cambrie Feist, first: Pinned Ella Wald, Cen, 2:47; Pinned Megan Zins, Leg, 0:22; Pinned Avery Larson, Bis, 0:56; Pinned Bailey Ferderer, Cen, 3:15.

Avery Larson, fourth: Pinned by Ferderer, Cen, 4:49; Pinned by Wald, Cen, 0:59; Pinned by Feist, Bis, 0:56; Pinned Zins, Leg, 0:36.

115

Aspen Roaldson, third: Pinned by Elizabeth Youboty, Leg, 0:47; Pinned by Hallie Nash, Min, 3:42.

125

Paige Baumgartner, second: Pinned Kylee Yetter, Min, 2:17; Pinned Chea Baugh, Jam, 4:42; Pinned by Aleiya Cullinan, Leg, 0:53; Pinned Kali Kroh, Man, 2:00.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach, third: Pinned by Rei Ogden, Cen, 0:48; Pinned by Haleigh Carr, Min, 1:04; Pinned McKenna Wessner, Man, 1:07.

135A

Char Cunningham, eighth: Lost dec. to Mary Peltier, TMCHS, 4-2; Won dec. over Madelyn Roth, Min, 9-5; Pinned by Kayda Newgard, Man, 2:40; Lost dec. to Peltier, TMCHS, 3-0.

140

Addison Stiefel, third: Pinned by Mylena Brunelle, TMCHS, 0:59; Bye; Pinned Quesha Medina, TMCHS, 1:39; Pinned Katelyn Koleness, Will, 0:49.

Hannah Monzelowsky, sixth: Pinned by Kiera Aguilar, Min, 0:21; Bye; Pinned by Koleness, Will, 1:39; Pinned by Medina, TMCHS, 1:46.

145

Ashlee Potter, first: Pinned Gabby Romans, Jam, 0:34; Pinned Arianna Aguilar, Min, 0:48; Pinned Summer Hanna, Leg, 1:18.

155

Lexi Beckler, first: Pinned Shelby Zachmeier, Man, 0:39; Won dec. over Olivia Schuchard, Cen, 8-7; Pinned Elizabeth Greco, Will, 1:31.

170

Shaylee Knecht, fifth: Pinned by Paige Spomer, Cen, 1:20; Pinned Meaghan Lee, Jam, 4:19; Pinned by Veronica Schneider, Leg, 2:21; Pinned Josmely Perezvargas, Bis, 1:15.

Josmely Perezvargas, sixth: Pinned by Schneider, Leg, 0:36; Won dec. over Kenley Hamely, TMCHS, 7-4; Pinned by Spomer, Cen, 2:34; Pinned by Knecht, Bis, 1:15.

190

Cambree Anderson, sixth: Pinned by Phoenix Lindseth, Leg, 1:42; Bye; Lost dec. to Jade’ence Fletcher, Min, 9-2; Pinned by Madison Champagne, TMCHS, 2:10.

Century results

110

Bailey Ferderer, second: Pinned Larson, Bis, 4:49; Pinned Zins, Leg, 0:34; Pinned Wald, Cen, 4:35; Pinned by Feist, Bis, 3:15.

Ella Wald, third: Pinned Zins, Leg, 0:45; Pinned by Feist, Bis, 2:47; Pinned Larson, Bis, 0:59; Pinned by Ferderer, Cen, 3:15.

130

Rei Ogden, first: Pinned Rittenbach, Bis, 0:48; Pinned Wessner, Man, 0:41; Pinned Carr, Min, 1:12.

155

Olivia Schuchard, third: Pinned Alexis Erickson, Jam, 3:18; Lost dec. to Beckler, Bis, 8-7; Pinned Elizabeth Dahl, Leg, 1:00; Pinned Jaylee Jetty, Cen, 0:47.

Jaylee Jetty, fourth: Bye; Pinned by Greco, Will, 1:05; Pinned Zachmeier, Man, 3:24; Pinned by Schuchard, Cen, 0:47.

170

Paige Spomer, fourth: Pinned Shaylee Knecht, Bis, 1:20; Pinned by Sadie Richmond, Min, 1:53; Pinned Josmely Perezvargas, Bis, 2:34; Pinned by Veronica Schneider, Leg, 3:09.

250

Morgan Harvey, fourth: Pinned Lilli Boone, Man, 0:32; Pinned by Paris Eslick, Jam, 1:02; Won dec. over Alee Meza, Jam, 4-3; Pinned by Danijah Moore, Min, 0:20.

Legacy results

100

Alicia Kenefack, second: Bye; Pinned Brooklyn LaFrenz, Man, 1:22; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:49.

Emily Youboty, third: Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 0:46; Bye; Won major dec. over LaFrenz, Man, 22-12; Pinned Schwartz, Man, 1:46.

105

Tiacious Kannen, second: Won dec. over Owens, Bis, 7-3; Lost major dec. to Ireland, Bis, 14-5; Pinned Mortensen, Min, 1:27.

110

Megan Zins, fifth: Pinned by Wald, Cen, 0:45; Pinned by Ferderer, Cen, 0:34; Pinned by Feist, Bis, 0:22; Pinned by Larson, Bis, 0:36.

115

Elizabeth Youboty, second: Pinned Roaldson, 0:47; Pinned by Nash, Min, 4:24.

120

Sophia Johnson, third: Pinned by Martha Ward, Min, 3:08; Pinned by Leah Torres, Jam, 2:59; Pinned Sunny Poitra, TMCHS, 1:46.

125

Aleiya Cullinan, first: Pinned Baugh, Jam, 2:43; Pinned Kroh, Man, 0:11; Pinned Baumgartner, Bis, 0:53; Pinned Yetter, Min, 0:25.

135A

Morgan Schneider, third: Pinned Newgard, Man, 1:23; Pinned by Daeja Sundqust, Will, 0:53; Pinned MacKenzie Stoddart, Jam, 1:20; Pinned Carolyn Goebel, Man, 1:34.

145

Summer Hanna, second: Pinned A. Aguilar, Min, 0:51; Won dec. over Romans, Jam, 13-6; Pinned by Potter, Bis, 1:18.

155

Elizabeth Dahl, fifth: Pinned by Greco, Will, 0:12; Bye; Pinned by Schuchard, Cen, 1:00; Pinned Zachmeier, Man, 3:45.

170

Veronica Schneider, third: Pinned Perezvargas, Bis, 0:36; Pinned by Alexis Storsved, Man, 2:09; Pinned Knecht, Bis, 2:21; Pinned Spomer, Cen, 3:09.

190

Phoenix Lindseth, second: Pinned Anderson, Bis, 1:42; Pinned Summer Fike, Man, 2:11; Pinned by Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, 0:42.

Mandan results

100

Jillian Schwartz, fourth: Bye; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:43; Won by forfeit over Cody Irwin, Min; Pinned by Youboty, Leg, 1:46.

Brooklyn LaFrenz, fifth: Pinned Irwin, Min, 5:06; Pinned by Kenefack, Leg, 1:22; Lost major dec. to Youboty, Leg, 22-12; Won by forfeit over Irwin.

125

Kali Kroh, fifth: Pinned by Baugh, Jam, 3:30; Pinned by Yetter, Min, 4:56; Pinned by Cullinan, Leg, 0:11; Pinned by Baumgartner, Bis, 2:00.

130

McKenna Wessner, fourth: Pinned by Haleigh Carr, Min, 3:25; Pinned by Ogden, Cen, 0:41; Pinned by Rittenbach, Bis, 1:07.

135A

Carolyn Goebel, fourth: Pinned Stoddart, Jam, 0:54; Lost dec. to Payton Russell, Min, 11-7; Pinned Newgard, Man, 0:21; Pinned by Schneider, Leg, 1:34.

Kayda Newgard, sixth: Pinned by Schneider, Leg, 1:23; Pinned Cunningham, Bis, 2:40; Pinned by Goebel, Man, 0:21; Pinned by Stoddart, Jam, 1:32.

155

Shelby Zachmeier, sixth: Pinned by Beckler, Bis, 0:39; Pinned Erickson, Jam, 0:19; Pinned by Jetty, Cen, 3:24; Pinned by Dahl, Leg, 3:45.

170

Alexis Storsved, first: Pinned Hamely, TMCHS, 1:12; Pinned Schneider, Leg, 2:09; Pinned Richmond, Min, 1:48.

190

Summer Fike, third: Bye; Pinned by Lindseth, Leg, 2:11; Pinned Champagne, TMCHS, 2:13; Pinned Fletcher, Min, 0:34.

250

Lilli Boone, fifth: Pinned by Harvey, Cen, 0:32; Pinned by Moore, Min, 0:09; Pinned by Eslick, Jam, 0:13; Pinned by Meza, Jam, 0:53.

