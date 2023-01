Weekend wrestling results: Jan. 20-21

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

FARGO METRO DUALS

at West Fargo Sheyenne

Bismarck 56, West Fargo Sheyenne 12

106: Cade Nieuwsma, Bis, pinned Griffin Magee, 1:22. 113: Hudson Egeberg, Bis, pinned Jake Mattern, 2:52. 120: Landon Zink, WFS, pinned Braeden Halverson, 5:58. 126: Ben DeForest, Bis, pinned Stetson Gisselbeck, 3:36. 132: Carson Lardy, Bis, won major dec. over Jetton Wadeson 11-2. 138: Landon McMahen, Bis, pinned Jackson Alexander, 1:56. 145: Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Daniel Reyes, 0:43.

152: Tate Olson, Bis, won dec. over Carter Zink 4-2. 160: Sawyer Carr, WFS, won dec. over James Nagel 8-5. 170: LJ Araujo, Bis, won major dec. over Connor Manske 11-2. 182: Tyrus Jangula, Bis, won dec. over Maddox Weigel 8-3. 195: Bridger Owens, Bis, pinned Nic Renner, 3:10. 220: Ryder Weigel, WFS, won dec. over Ayden Schlafman 7-1. 285: Sam Larson, Bis, won by forfeit.

Bismarck 52, West Fargo 16

113: Egeberg, Bis, won by tech fall over Landon Geiger 15-0. 120: DeForest, Bis, pinned Tanner Thoreson, 0:17. 126: Lardy, Bis, pinned Noah Davidson, 5:09. 132: Owen Magnell, WF, won major dec. over Logan Mertens 11-1. 138: McMahen, Bis, pinned Nolan Maus, 0:25. 145: Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Sean Christopherson, 0:45. 152: Olson, Bis, won by tech fall over Kenneth Johnson 15-0.

160: Araujo, Bis, won dec. over Waylon Cressell 7-1. 170: Lance Iverson, WF, won by injury forfeit over Nagel, 1:38. 182: Jangula, Bis, won by forfeit. 195: Owens, Bis, won in sudden victory over Connor Lamb 4-2. 220: Logan Moore, WF, won dec. over Schlafman 12-11. 285: Amaree Williams, WF, won dec. over Larson 6-0. 106: Nieuwsma, Bis, pinned Thomas Johnson, 1:03.

Bismarck 69, Moorhead, Minn. 6

120: DeForest, Bis, pinned Croix Mongeau, 0:26. 126: Lardy, Bis, won by forfeit. 132: Mertens, Bis, won by forfeit. 138: McMahen, Bis, pinned Will Borud, 0:30. 145: Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Lee Ellingsberg, 2:37. 152: Olson, Bis, pinned Bridger Mongeau, 1:32. 160: Araujo, Bis, pinned Draeden Prosby, 0:17.

170: Double forfeit. 182: Jack Olstad, Moor, won by forfeit. 195: Owens, Bis, pinned Heaton Hall, 0:33. 220: Schlafman, Bis, pinned Ashton Spieker, 0:33. 285: Larson, Bis, pinned Demarco Clay, 1:58. 106: Nieuwsma, Bis, won dec. over Dane Ellingsberg 10-4. 113: Egeberg, Bis, pinned Michael Jenkins, 1:27.

Bismarck 72, Devils Lake 0

126: Lardy, Bis, pinned Tucker Bennett, 0:37. 132: Mertens, Bis, pinned Easton Encinas, 2:34. 138: McMahen, Bis, pinned Coby Dronen Levitt, 1:01. 145: Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Landon Kurtz, 0:32. 152: Olson, Bis, won by forfeit. 160: Double forfeit. 170: Araujo, Bis, pinned Braxton Rance, 0:37.

182: Double forfeit. 195: Owens, Bis, pinned Marcus Heiser, 0:44. 220: Schlafman, Bis, won by forfeit. 285: Larson, Bis, won by forfeit. 106: Nieuwsma, Bis, pinned Mitchell Gerhardt, 5:08. 113: Egeberg, Bis, won by forfeit. 120: DeForest, Bis, pinned Owen Lindstrom, 3:01.

Legacy 63, Moorhead, Minn. 12

106: Brody Kramer, Leg, won in tiebreakers over Ean Langer 5-3. 113: Nicolas Enzminger, Leg, pinned Jenkins, 1:09. 120: Joey Enzminger, Leg, pinned C. Mongeau, 2:00. 126: Jesse Thompson, Leg, won by forfeit. 132: Cannon Bertch, Leg, won by forfeit. 138: Borud, Moor, pinned Connor Hanna, 0:50. 145: Clark Thompson, Leg, won dec. over L. Ellingsberg 6-0.

152: Sean Peterschick, Leg, pinned Aadyn Hestbeck, 1:39. 160: B. Mongeau, Moor, pinned Caden Eckroth, 3:33. 170: Brett Miller, Leg, pinned Prosby, 1:10. 182: Lincoln Lemar, Leg, pinned Olstad, 1:44. 195: Hayden Stymeist, Leg, pinned Hall, 1:47. 220: Carter Johnson, Leg, pinned Spieker, 5:30. 285: Treyson Renken, Leg, won dec. over Jake Erdmann 3-2.

Legacy 66, Devils Lake 15

113: N. Enzminger, Leg, won by forfeit. 120: J. Enzminger, Leg, pinned Bennett, 3:13. 126: J. Thompson, Leg, pinned Lindstrom, 2:52. 132: Bertch, Leg, won by forfeit. 138: Encinas, DL, won by injury forfeit over Hanna, 3:12. 145: C. Thompson, Leg, pinned Kurtz, 1:04. 152: Peterschick, Leg, won by forfeit.

160: Eckroth, Leg, won by forfeit. 170: Rance, DL, won dec. over Miller 5-1. 182: Tate Estenson, DL, pinned Lemar, 2:25. 195: Stymeist, Leg, pinned Heiser, 0:48. 220: Johnson, Leg, won by forfeit. 285: Haaken Jacobsen, Leg, won by forfeit. 106: Kramer, Leg, pinned Gerhardt, 4:48.

Legacy 45, West Fargo Sheyenne 27

120: J. Enzminger, Leg, pinned Zink, 1:44. 126: J. Thompson, Leg, pinned Gisselbeck, 3:41. 132: Jimmy Shar, Leg, won dec. over Alexander 4-3. 138: Bertch, Leg, pinned Wadeson, 3:08. 145: C. Thompson, Leg, pinned Reyes, 0:29. 152: Zink, WFS, pinned Peterschick, 3:07. 160: Carr, WFS, pinned Eckroth, 0:26.

170: Manske, WFS, pinned Miller, 0:36. 182: M. Weigel, WFS, won dec. over Lemar 10-6. 195: Stymeist, Leg, pinned Renner, 1:44. 220: R. Weigel, WFS, won dec. over Johnson 5-0. 285: Renken, Leg, won by forfeit. 106: Mattern, WFS, won dec. over Kramer 8-4. 113: N. Enzminger, Leg, won by forfeit.

Legacy 50, West Fargo 24

126: J. Thompson, Leg, pinned Davidson, 0:28. 132: Magnell, WF, won major dec. over Shar 12-0. 138: Bertch, Leg, pinned Maus, 1:15. 145: C. Thompson, Leg, won major dec. over Christopherson 8-0. 152: K. Johnson, WF, pinned Peterschick, 2:52. 160: Iverson, WF, won dec. over Eckroth 11-4. 170: Cressell, WF, won by tech fall over Miller 19-3.

182: Lemar, Bis, won by forfeit. 195: Stymeist, Leg, pinned Jacob Bild, 4:00. 220: Moore, WF, pinned Johnson, 3:35. 285: Renken, Leg, pinned Williams, 1:38. 106: Kramer, Leg, pinned T. Johnson 0:41. 113: N. Enzminger, Leg, pinned Geiger, 0:51. 120: J. Enzminger, Leg, won major dec. over Thoreson 14-4.

West Fargo 59, Mandan 16

106: Ethan Samuelson, Man, pinned T. Johnson, 0:19. 113: Kellen Beneke, Man, pinned Geiger, 1:30. 120: Blaine Hoff, Man, won major dec. over Thoreson 15-6. 126: Davidson, WF, won by forfeit. 132: Magnell, WF, pinned Maddox Slater, 3:40. 138: Maus, WF, won by forfeit. 145: Christopherson, WF, pinned Vance Wollschlager, 0:39.

152: K. Johnson, WF, pinned Jackson Olson, 0:41. 160: Cressell, WF, won by tech fall over Emery Slater 26-11. 170: Iverson, WF, won by forfeit. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Lamb, WF, won by forfeit. 220: Moore, WF, won by forfeit. 285: Williams, WF, won by forfeit.

West Fargo Sheyenne 65, Mandan 14

113: Beneke, Man, won major dec. over Mattern 12-2. 120: Zink, WFS, won by tech fall over Hoff 15-0. 126: Gisselbeck, WFS, won by forfeit. 132: Slater, Man, won major dec. over Wadeson 11-2. 138: Alexander, WFS, pinned Tate Sailer, 2:56. 145: Wollschlager, Man, pinned Reyes, 3:14. 152: Mason Johnson, WFS, pinned Olson, 1:34.

160: Carr, WFS, pinned Slater, 2:49. 170: Manske, WFS, won by forfeit. 182: M. Weigel, WFS, won by forfeit. 195: Renner, WFS, won by forfeit. 220: K. Manske, WFS, won by forfeit. 285: R. Weigel, WFS, won by forfeit. 106: Magee, WFS, pinned Samuelson, 1:05.

Mandan 33, Devils Lake 30

120: Hoff, Man, pinned Bennett, 3:05. 126: Lindstrom, DL, won by forfeit. 132: M. Slater, Man, pinned Encinas, 4:35. 138: Dronen Levitt, DL, pinned Eyan Eisonbeis, 0:31. 145: Wollschlager, Man, pinned Kurtz, 1:07. 152: Olson, Man, pinned Briar Alberts, 0:25. 160: Double forfeit.

170: Rance, DL, pinned E. Slater, 1:14. 182: Estenson, DL, won by forfeit. 195: Heiser, DL, won by forfeit. 220: Double forfeit. 285: Double forfeit. 106: Samuelson, Man, won dec. over Gerhardt 4-0. 113: Beneke, Man, pinned Wesley Fisk, 0:30.

Moorhead, Minn. 54, Mandan 24

126: Double forfeit. 132: M. Slater, Man, won by forfeit. 138: Borud, Moor, pinned Eisonbeis, 0:25. 145: L. Ellingsberg, Moor, pinned Wollschlager, 3:07. 152: B. Mongeau, Moor, pinned Olson, 3:00. 160: E. Slater, Man, pinned Hestbeck, 3:37. 170: Prosby, Moor, won by forfeit.

182: Olstad, Moor, won by forfeit. 195: Hall, Moor, won by forfeit. 220: Spieker, Moor, won by forfeit. 285: Erdmann, Moor, won by forfeit. 106: Samuelson, Man, pinned Langer, 3:12. 113: Jenkins, Moor, pinned Beneke, 1:02. 120: Hoff, Man, pinned C. Mongeau, 3:17.

at Fargo Davies

Century 56, Grand Forks Central 19

106: Grady Iverson, Cen, pinned Rhys Safratowich, 0:23. 113: Seamus Kuklok, Cen, pinned Gabe Flores, 1:14. 120: Cole Bohne, Cen, pinned Zack Nelson, 1:09. 126: Ethan Kuntz, Cen, pinned Caden Everson, 3:41. 132: Brody Ferderer, Cen, pinned Landon DeCoteau, 0:53. 138: Michael Norman, GFC, won dec. over Hunter Helgeson 9-2. 145: Brayden Morris, Cen, won dec. over Brendan Winn-Kelley 7-4.

152: Mason Williams, GFC, won major dec. over Zach Stair 9-1. 160: Jax Gums, Cen, pinned Logan Vorhies, 0:21. 170: Jerys Burckhard, Cen, won by tech fall over Gavin Pihlgren 21-6. 182: Darion Bitz, Cen, pinned Malachi Beaulieu, 1:34. 195: Ole Taylor, Cen, pinned Roberto Garza, 1:40. 220: Michael Torgerson, GFC, pinned Isaiah Kwandt, 1:43. 285: Daniel Suda, GFC, pinned Lykken Parlett, 3:26.

Century 53, Fargo Davies 16

106: Iverson, Cen, pinned Talen Tuchscherer, 0:50. 113: Kuklok, Cen, pinned Cole Sauvageau, 5:17. 120: Bohne, Cen, won dec. over Nolan Mack 8-4. 126: Kuntz, Cen, pinned Luke Conroy, 3:28. 132: Ferderer, Cen, won dec. over Kane Mathiason 8-7. 138: Kolten Tesch, FD, won in sudden victory over Helgeson 7-5. 145: Wyatt Kosidowski, FD, won major dec. over Morris 9-0.

152: Stair, Cen, won by forfeit. 160: Gums, Cen, pinned Lawson Wagner, 1:25. 170: Malachi Werremeyer, FD, won dec. over Burckhard 6-5. 182: Bitz, Cen, pinned Eli Christopherson, 1:47. 195: Taylor, Cen, won by tech fall over Chayton Senn 17-2. 220: Zach Lilly, FD, pinned Kwandt, 1:51. 285: Parlett, Cen, pinned Cam Ahlers, 1:38.

Century 63, Fargo North 10

106: Alijah Piatz, Cen, pinned Josiah Schoepp, 2:19. 113: Kuklok, Cen, pinned Carlos Salinas, 1:23. 120: Dane Nelson, Cen, won dec. over Jace Varriano 7-1. 126: Rylie Stair, Cen, pinned Nathan Morken, 1:07. 132: Ferderer, Cen, won by forfeit. 138: Konnor Johnson, FN, won major dec. over Helgeson 13-0. 145: Morris, Cen, pinned Henry Maughan, 1:56.

152: Z. Stair, Cen, won by forfeit. 160: Gums, Cen, won dec. over Cal Bratton 9-4. 170: Burckhard, Cen, won by forfeit. 182: Bitz, Cen, won by forfeit. 195: Taylor, Cen, won dec. over William Ward 6-4. 220: Jack Miller, FN, pinned Parlett, 3:25. 285: Kwandt, Cen, pinned Gunner Cadreau, 1:42.

METRO GIRLS

at West Fargo HS

Legacy results

Friday results

100

Alicia Kenfack, first: Pinned Youboty, Leg, 0:00; Pinned Mallory McMullen, Moorhead, 0:31; Pinned Tiacious Kanneh, Moor, 3:31; Pinned Jamelia Ofori, Fargo, 1:25.

Emily Youboty, third: Pinned by Kenfack, Leg, 0:00; Pinned by Kanneh, Moor, 3:06; Pinned Ofori, Far, 0:59; Pinned McMullen, Moor, 0:25.

110

Elizabeth Youboty, first: Won dec. over Taya Laidlaw, Far, 9-5; Pinned Natalie Carlson, West Fargo United, 0:52.

115

Sophia Johnson, first: Pinned Olivia Johs, WFU, 1:31; Won by tech fall over Milli Lovin, Moor, 16-1; Pinned Ava Owens, Far, 1:25.

120

Kulah Barjuah, second: Pinned Zins, Leg, 0:34; Pinned Kaylee Narmah, Far, 0:39; Pinned Sanie Gayflor, Far, 0:48; Pinned by Shayla DeBlaere, WFU, 3:46.

Megan Zins, fourth: Pinned by Barjuah, Leg, 0:34; Pinned by DeBlaere, WFU, 0:58; Won by forfeit over Narmah, Far; Pinned by Gayflor, Far, 0:27.

125

Adrian Steidler, first: Pinned Cailey Williams, Moor, 2:38; Bye; Won major dec. over Lucy Czarnowski, Far, 11-1; Pinned Brynlee Hartsoch, WFU, 4:22; Won by medical forfeit over Bryn Larson, Grand Forks.

130

Morgan Schneider, fourth: Pinned by Kaylee Kurz, GF, 4:37; Lost by forfeit to Alexis Ray, GF; Lost by medical forfeit to Emily Light, Far.

135

Aleiya Cullinan, first: Pinned Ava Hughes, Moor, 0:17; Won dec. over Lindsey Anderson, WFU, 10-3.

140

Hanna Ryberg, second: Won dec. over Webeline Naklen, Far, 3-1; Won dec. over Schiermeister, Leg, 17-16; Won dec. over Isabelle Julian, Far, 8-4; Pinned by Allyssa Johnson, GF, 0:34.

Keeley Schiermeister, fourth: Pinned by Naklen, Far, 1:14; Pinned by Johnson, GF, 2:14; Lost dec. to Ryberg, Leg, 17-16; Pinned Julian, Far, 1:36.

155

Elizabeth Dahl, second: Pinned Mya Sanchez, WFU, 3:54; Lost major dec. to Hanna, Leg, 26-16; Bye; Pinned Samantha Hotten, WFU, 3:09; Pinned by Emily Novak, GF, 1:35.

Summer Hanna, fifth: Bye; Won major dec. over Dahl, Leg, 26-16; Pinned by Sanchez, WFU, 1:37; Bye; Pinned Gabriela Martinez, WFU, 0:18.

190

Phoenix Lindseth, first: Pinned Koiline Govergo, Far, 2:00; Pinned Paige Smith, Far, 1:09.

Saturday results

100

Kenfack, first: Pinned Kanneh, Moor, 4:57; Won by tech fall over McMullen, Moor, 15-0; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 1:44.

Em. Youboty, third: Pinned McMullen, Moor, 2:24; Lost major dec. to Kanneh, Moor, 9-1; Pinned by Kenfack, Leg, 1:44.

110

El. Youboty, first: Pinned Carlson, WFU, 0:43; Won in sudden victory over Laidlaw, Far, 5-3.

115

Johnson, first: Pinned Johs, WFU, 1:28; Pinned Lovin, Moor, 2:09; Pinned Owens, Far, 1:33.

115B

Megan Zins, first: Pinned Olivia Lindstrom, DL, 0:43; Pinned Isabelle Erickson, Far, 1:56.

125

Steidler, second: Pinned by Czarnowski, Far, 2:36; Pinned Hartsoch, WFU, 3:40; Pinned Williams, Moor, 0:43.

135

Cullinan, second: Pinned Light, Far, 0:43; Pinned Hughes, Moor, 0:20; Lost dec. to Anderson, WFU, 10-6.

140

Ryberg, second: Pinned Julian, Far, 2:58; Lost dec. to Naklen, Far, 7-3; Pinned Schiermeister, Leg, 2:51.

Schiermeister, third: Pinned by Naklen, Far, 3:40; Pinned Julian, Far, 1:45; Pinned by Ryberg, Leg, 2:51.

155

Hanna, first: Pinned Martinez, WFU, 2:46; Pinned Dahl, Leg, 1:03; Pinned Hotten, WFU, 1:13.

Dahl, second: Pinned Hotten, WFU, 2:12; Pinned by Hanna, Leg, 1:03; Pinned Martinez, WFU, 0:57.

190

Lindseth, first: Pinned Smith, Far, 0:20; Pinned Govergo, Far, 1:21.

STORHAUG INVITATIONAL

in Lisbon

BOYS

Team scores

1. Lisbon 260. 2. South Border 220. 3. St. Mary’s 178. 4. Border West, Minn., 162.5. 5. Valley City 151.5. 6. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 144. 7. Oakes 124.5. 8. Ellendale-Edgelely-Kulm 106. 9. Carrington 89.5.

10. Pembina County North 88. 11. Central Cass 63. 12. Kindred 62. 13. Linton-HMB 58. 14. Lisbon JV 50. 15. Grafton 46. 16. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 44.5. 17. Northern Cass 17. 18. May-Port-CG 12.

St. Mary’s results

106

Carson Mosset, second: Pinned Oakley Brown, PCN, 2:29; Pinned John Kahl, CC, 1:23; Won dec. over Mathias Dahlstrom, Oak, 5-3; Won dec. over Rylan Vetter, SB, 6-3; Pinned by Logan Potts, LMLM, 0:22.

Bennett Grimm, seventh: Pinned Derek Jorissen, CC, 2:22; Won dec. over Jared Schilling, SB, 9-8; Pinned by Potts, LMLM, 1:39; Pinned Brock Martig, BW, 1:39; Lost major dec. to Ian Anderson, LJV, 11-1; Pinned Walker Miller, EEK, 2:49.

Dylan Mosset: Bye; Won major dec. over Skye Kramlich, Carr, 12-2; Pinned by Cruz Reinke, Lis, 2:59; Lost dec. to Anderson, LJV, 13-7.

113

Blu Miller: Pinned Ryan Olson, LJV, 1:18; Pinned by Brody Michaelsohn, SB, 2:33; Lost dec. to Tyson Klabo, VC, 6-2.

Alex Dahmen: Pinned Andy Pulak, Graf, 2:44; Lost in sudden victory to Zach Rikimoto, BW, 12-10; Pinned by Logan Werner, PCN, 0:56.

126

Landon Huck: Pinned Maddix Moch, MPCG, 3:38; Pinned by Jace Duffy, LMLM, 1:26; Pinned Ayden Thummel, CC, 2:33; Lost dec. to Blaine Wald, Oak, 6-1.

Jacob Windsor: Pinned by Noah Anderson, Lis, 1:42; Pinned by Moch, MPCG, 0:59.

132

Colin Steidler, sixth: Pinned Dylan Przymus, BW, 1:30; Won major dec. over Jordan Dick, LJV, 18-4; Lost dec. to Tucker Johnson, VC, 6-5; Lost dec. to Jude Olson, BW, 12-7; Lost dec. to Kashden Wadeson, Lis, 5-3.

138

Joryn Richter, fourth: Pinned Amos Ramerman, LJV, 0:38; Won dec. over Case Awender, Oak, 9-5; Lost dec. to Corbin Clifton, Carr, 8-6; Pinned Grant Wagner, Oak, 2:46; Lost dec. to Carter Wallner, Lis, 4-0.

Zach Richter: Lost in sudden victory to Fisher Johnson, Kin, 6-4; Pinned Jaylen Harstad, MPCG, 4:28; Pinned by Awender, Oak, 1:44.

145

Kolby Hollenbeck, fourth: Pinned Hunter Undem, VC, 5:37; pinned Jaden Johnson, CC, 4:39; Pinned by Mike Nelson, Lis, 1:00; Pinned Kevin Casper, BW, 3:29; Won dec. over Tanner Menge, Kin, 6-4; Won dec. over Espen Kunze, VC, 9-4; Lost by medical forfeit to Carson Glaesman, SB.

152

John Richter, third: Pinned Jayce Zimprich, LJV, 0:23; Won dec. over Kael Kovar, Carr, 5-4; Lost dec. to Patrick Forcier, BW, 5-3; Pinned Alex Rogelstad, VC, 4:57; Won dec. over Cael Hebl, LMLM, 6-1.

Charles Richter: Lost dec. to Eli Lyons, Lis, 10-7; Pinned Brock Lyons, LJV, 3:01; Won dec. over Dahmen, SM, 2-1; Lost dec. to E. Lyons, Lis, 11-6.

John Dahmen: Pinned Gabin Niemeyer, Kin, 3:54; Pinned Caden Graber, CC, 1:10; Pinned by Greg Fuher, EEK, 2:19; Lost dec. to Richter, SM, 2-1.

Vincent Lengenfelder: Lost by tech fall to Hebl, LMLM, 17-1, 5:28; Won in sudden victory over Ethan Stegman, PCN, 3-1; Lost major dec. to Kovar, Carr, 11-0.

160

Harrison Grad, fourth: Won dec. over Cole Nitschke, SB, 11-4; Won dec. over Brody Nachbor, BW, 7-6; Lost dec. to Garrett Hebl, LMLM, 13-6; Won dec. over David Erlandson, B-W, 3-1; Lost dec. to Isaiah Carruth, EEK, 9-3.

170

Jaxyn Richter, second: Pinned Josiah Campbell, MPCG, 0:40; Pinned Tyson Johnson, Kin, 1:46; Won dec. over Jace Nitschke, SB, 9-4; Lost by tech fall to Boeden Greenley, Lis, 21-6, 3:21.

Harrison Reichert: Pinned by Brock Wendel, LMLM, 1:14; Pinned by Aaron Meier, SB, 0:50.

182

James Marks, fourth: Pinned Will Triebwasser, NC, 0:43; Pinned Joshua Meehl, Oak, 5:19; Pinned by Levi Sveum, Lis, 1:56; Pinned Herman Kauk, SB, 2:36; Lost dec. to Meehl, Oak, 12-5.

Carter Michlitsch: Pinned by Ivan Carruth, EEK, 0:16; Bye; Pinned by Kayden Rose, PCN, 2:26.

195

Benedict Baumgartner: Bye; Pinned by Gabe Lyons, Lis, 1:10; Pinned by Chase Marsh, B-W, 3:46.

220

Luke Lengenfelder, fifth: Pinned Cole Richard, Kin, 0:17; Pinned by Garrett Haugen, CC, 1:53; Pinned Plante, SM, 1:34; Won dec. over Marks, SM, 7-5; Pinned by Noah Klusmann, EEK, 2:05; Won major dec. over Noah Adelman, BW, 15-3.

William Marks, seventh: Pinned Drew Anderson, Lis, 1:30; Pinned by Broden Muske, VC, 2:23; Pinned Aiden Hinkle, LJV, 2:37; Lost dec. to Lengenfelder, SM, 7-5; Pinned Anderson, Lis, 2:33.

Jonny Plante: Pinned by Adelman, BW, 1:44; Pinned Gavin Symington, PCN, 4:06; Pinned by Lengenfelder, SM, 1:34.

285

Alex Schmitz, fifth: Pinned by Grant Lyons, Lis, 0:54; Bye; Pinned Joshua Haase, SB, 4:17; Pinned Julien Thomas, Graf, 0:21; Pinned by Scot Rhode, VC, 0:23; Pinned Jennings Kuhne, CC, 1:53.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Mandan 171. 2. Carrington 153. 3. Pembina County North 121. 4. Grand Forks 119. 5. Central Cass 110. 6. Valley City 96. 7. Lisbon 83. 8. Jamestown 80.

9. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 62. 10. Northern Cass 36. 11. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 20. T-12. Kindred and Linton-HMB, 18. 14. Rugby 14.5. 15. Hillsboro-Central Valley 11. T-16. May-Port-CG and Rugby JV, 0.

Mandan results

100

Keeley Kainoa, first: Pinned Cheyenne Moore, PCN, 0:45; Pinned Kaylee Mueller, MPCG, 1:25; Pinned Arlie Ramerman, Lis, 2:17; Won dec. over Anna White, CC, 9-2.

110

Jillian Schwartz, second: Lost dec. to Crystal Magnuson, HCV, 4-0; Pinned Brayden Sutherland, Lis, 5:35; Pinned Juliet Davis, Carr, 0:43; Pinned by Dannika Bennett, PCN, 2:54.

115

Nevaeh Varriano, fourth: Pinned Tia Hugeley, PCN, 0:58; Pinned by Shelby Miller, EEK, 1:44; Pinned Victoria Sanchez, VC, 1:41; Pinned by Kylie Skadberg, Carr, 0:30.

Sage Henderson: Pinned by Adaleene Hansen, Lis, 0:53; Pinned by Victoria Sanchez, VC, 1:20.

120

Robyn Albitre, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Mercedes Lura, Carr, 1:59; Pinned Jade LaFontaine, GF, 1:51; Pinned Miah Torres, Jam, 3:17; Lost dec. to Hope Mittleider, LHMB, 9-6; Won by medical forfeit over Lura, Carr.

125

Elizabeth Hook, third: Pinned Jaycelin Coronado, LHMB, 0:20; Pinned by Emersyn Schwab, Lis, 3:14; Pinned Madeline Thorpe, EEK, 2:17; Pinned Kendall Kovar, Carr, 2:24.

130

Kal Kroh, third: Pinned Kailee Kittelson, HCV, 4:43; Pinned by Mylee Christianson, VC, 1:59; Won major dec. over Fischer, Man, 10-1; Pinned Mackenzie Stoddartt, Jam, 2:58.

Hayleigh Fischer, fifth: Pinned by Stoddartt, Jam, 1:42; Bye; Lost major dec. to Kroh, Man, 10-1; Pinned Kailee Kittelson, HCV, 2:07.

135

Tyka Heinert, fourth: Pinned by Kennedy Wendel, Carr, 0:09; Pinned by Lois Schneider, CC, 0:31; Pinned by Kaia Lee, NC, 0:52.

140

Madalee Canales, fourth: Pinned Isabelle Dutchuk, CC, 1:44; Pinned by Khendra Garcia, Carr, 3:29; Pinned Jordynn Ganje, NC, 0:53; Pinned Shelby Sherman, CC, 4:48; Pinned by Garcia, Carr, 1:56.

145

Diane Aranda, fifth: Pinned by Gracia Rolf, Lis, 4:53; Pinned Nevaeh Hipsak, CC, 0:33; Pinned by Sarah Nelson, RJV, 4:37; Pinned Nevaeh Sorensen, Carr, 0:14.

155

Tavy Heinert: Pinned by Gabby Romans, Jam, 1:01; Bye; Pinned by Aniya Dutch, PCN, 0:22.

170

Alexis Storsved, first: Pinned Hope Miller, Jam, 3:10; Pinned Carilyn Stanton, HCV, 0:46; Pinned Hannah Seefeld, EEK, 1:08.

250

Abagail Porter, fourth: Won by medical forfeit over Ella Sad, Lis; Pinned by Ashley Lindberg, Carr, 1:12; Pinned Jaelyn Forrey, PCN, 0:40; Pinned by Amariona Rout, GF, 3:41.

Lilli Boone: Pinned by Catie Sinner, CC, 0:06; Pinned by Forrey, PCN, 0:55.

BADLANDS CLASSIC

GIRLS

Team results

1. Bismarck 168. 2. Century 78. 3. Harvey-Wells County 69. 4. Des Lacs-Burlington 67. 5. Lemmon, S.D., 49. 6. MonDak 46. 7. Killdeer 36. T-8. Dickinson and New Salem-Almont, 32.

T-10. Stanley, Hettinger-Scranton and Harding County, S.D., 18. 13. Velva 16. 14. Beach 15. T-15. Hazen-Beulah and White Shield, 14. 17. Ray 10. 18. Standing Rock 2.5. 19. Hope Christian Academy 0.

Bismarck results

100

Izzy Owens, second: Pinned Harper Boettcher, Dic, 0:44; Pinned Narloch, Cen, 0:22; Pinned Anna Engwicht, NSA, 0:33; Pinned by Jennifer Verdin, HS, 1:27.

110

Maggie Thielges, third: Pinned Leintz, Cen, 1:11; Pinned by Adali Simmons, Kill, 1:05; Pinned Natalie Meyer, Dic, 2:01; Pinned Hailey Wiesz, HWC, 3:23.

115

Julia Araujo, first: Pinned Pfliger, Cen, 0:20; Pinned Tommi Johnson, H-B, 0:30; Pinned Kanyn Padden, HC, 0:37.

Bailey Schmitt, third: Lost dec. to Clancy Meyer, Dic, 4-1; Pinned Emily Schilling, Dic, 1:06; Pinned Johnson, H-B, 3:34; Pinned Meyer, Dic, 5:27.

120

Leyna Ulroan, sixth: Pinned Kristina Day, MD, 1:02; Pinned Hannah Thiel, NSA, 1:23; Pinned by Quinn Butler, Lemm, 4:21; Pinned by Bristol Fike, HWC, 5:26; Lost by medical forfeit to Makiah Hatleib, Bea.

Kassidi Monroe: Pinned Breanna Erickson, HCA, 3:11; Pinned by Kashtyn Bredahl, DCB, 1:33; Lost dec. to Day, MD, 6-0.

125

Cambrie Feist, second: Pinned Christalea Wagner, HWC, 1:57; Pinned Jordynn Whiteford, Ray, 1:35; Pinned by Kaylie Clingman, MD, 5:50.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach, first: Pinned Mackahla Dewitt, WC, 0:22; Pinned Reagan Weckerly, HWC, 3:20.

135

Madison Reems, first: Pinned Danielle Dobitz, Kill, 0:36; Pinned Adeline Lyons, HC, 0:33; Pinned Josetta Buffalo Boy, SR, 0:12; Pinned Cook, Cen, 2:54.

140

Paige Baumgartner, second: Pinned Amanda Shields, MD, 0:31; Pinned by Victoria Pasterz, DCB, 3:51.

145

Aubrie Overson, first: Pinned Weninger, Bis, 1:39; Pinned Alaina Burdett, DLB, 1:38.

Violet Weninger, second: Pinned Burdett, DLB, 1:09; Pinned by Overson, Bis, 1:39.

155

Lexi Beckler, first: Bye; Pinned Spomer, Cen, 3:38.

170

Lily Bishop, fourth: Pinned Alivia Spicer, Dic, 1:39; Pinned by Emma Buee, DLB, 0:33; Pinned Trieu, Bis, 2:19; Pinned by Madi Leatherman, MD, 2:04.

Josie Trieu, fifth: Pinned by Leatherman, MD, 0:59; Bye; Pinned by Bishop, Bis, 2:19; Pinned Spicer, Dic, 1:28.

190

Cambree Anderson, first: Pinned Riley Cline, H-B, 0:41; Pinned Cady, Cen, 0:16; Pinned Stordalen, Cen, 1:36; Pinned Leah Burdett, DLB, 0:56.

250

Brinley Buechler, third: Pinned Perry, Cen, 3:01; Won dec. over Harvey, Cen, 7-3; Pinned by Love Hopkins, WS, 0:54.

Century results

100

Sydney Narloch, fourth: Pinned Boettcher, Dic, 0:58; Pinned by Verdin, HS, 1:11; Pinned by Owens, Bis, 0:22; Pinned by Engwicht, NSA, 2:40.

105

Vivian Backer, fifth: Bye; Pinned by Darla Barnes, Lemm, 4:35; Lost major dec. to Izzy Reiswig, Vel, 17-8; Pinned Makiah Mckfarland, Bea, 1:25.

110

Bailey Leintz, sixth: Pinned by Thielges, Bis, 1:11; Bye; Pinned by Wiesz, HWC, 1:43; Pinned by Meyer, Dic, 1:37.

115

Anna Pfliger, sixth: Pined by Araujo, Bis, 0:20; Won in sudden victory over Caoimhe Doyle, Dic, 9-7; Pinned by Meyer, Dic, 1:48; Pinned by Johnson, H-B, 0:51.

120

Rei Ogden, second: Bye; Pinned Fike, HWC, 1:36; Pinned Bredahl, DCB, 1:35; Lost dec. to Quinn Butler, Lemm, 9-5.

135

Cadence Cook, second: Won by disqualification over Buffalo Boy, SR; Pinned Lyons, HC, 1:07; Pinned Dobitz, Kill, 1:28; Pinned by Reems, Bis, 2:54.

155

Paige Spomer, second: Bye; Pinned by Beckler, Bis, 3:38.

170

Brennida Myers: Pinned by Emma Buee, DLB, 1:13; Pinned by Spicer, Dic, 2:38.

190

Mekayla Stordalen, third: Pinned by Burdett, DLB, 0:21; Pinned Cline, H-B, 2:35; Pinned by Anderson, Bis, 1:36; Pinned Cady, Cen, 0:35.

Rylee Cady, fifth: Pinned by Cline, H-B, 5:00; Pinned by Burdett, DLB, 0:33; Pinned by Anderson, Bis, 0:16; Pinned by Stordalen, Cen, 0:35.

250

Belinda Perry, first: Pinned by Buechler, Bis, 3:01; Pinned Hopkins, WS, 5:14; Pinned Harvey, Cen, 2:27.

Morgan Harvey, fourth: Pinned by Hopkins, WS, 1:09; Lost dec. to Buechler, Bis, 7-3; Pinned by Harvey, Cen, 2:27.