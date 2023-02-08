This weekend's West Region state qualifying tournaments in Williston arrive with plenty of fresh action in everybody's minds.

Last Saturday alone, Century jumped from the middle of the West Region standings to a state duals berth thanks to a three-win Saturday against Watford City, Williston and Dickinson.

"We were all pretty excited with how we performed," Patriots head coach Nathan Humann said. "We knew it would take a good effort to get it done. We knew that we'd need only two wins to make state, but we didn't tell the boys because we wanted them to stay focused on the mission. It was one of our best wrestling days all year."

Beyond the Patriots' exciting finish to the regular season, Williston and Bismarck ended the season in a 9-1 tie at the top of the West Region standings, while Minot earned a spot at state duals with a defeat of Legacy last Tuesday.

Legacy played a key role in Century making the state duals tournament. Though they lost to Legacy, cutting off one route for the Patriots to advance, they beat Jamestown, which prevented a three-way tiebreaker between the Blue Jays, Patriots and Magicians at 7-3, which may have kept the Patriots out of the running.

"To be honest, I was keeping an eye on the Legacy-Jamestown dual more for the individual matchups," Humann said. "I paid attention to the Legacy-Minot dual on Tuesday, and when Legacy lost that, I figured we would have to win all three duals regardless.

"Even when some of our other coaches and parents got in touch with me, (the result of the Jamestown-Legacy dual) didn't change anything about us wanting to win all three duals on Saturday."

The tough competition between West Region teams has this setting up to be one of the more interesting West Region wrestling tournament weekends, for more than one reason.

"The West is as tough as it's ever been," Humann said. "We feel we're set up pretty well, and our kids have decent paths in the brackets, but once you get to the quarterfinals, it's going to be dogfights (from then on)."

Century's win over the previously unbeaten Williston team -- at least in region competition -- gave Humann's squad, in his mind, a much-needed boost.

"That one was important for tiebreakers, and after that loss to Bismarck, I think it gave our kids confidence that we can wrestle anybody," he said. "We felt that dual was winnable for us, and we got some swagger back. Everybody wrestled their own match, didn't try to do too much, and it ended up working out."

In that Williston dual, Century got impressive wins from Grady Iverson over a top-three wrestler at 106 pounds in Aaron Morris, a plucky win by Cole Bohne over Vernon Copenhaver at 120 pounds, and a tight 8-6 decision victory by Jax Gums over Colton Adams.

"We got good efforts from a lot of guys," Humann said. "Jerys Burckhard wrestled well at 170, he beat a returning state placer from last year. Our senior wrestlers, Kaden DeCoteau and Jax Gums, got bonus points for us, and a few guys who lost didn't give up bonus points."

With both the East and West Regions concluded with their dual schedules, the state duals tournament bracket has been released.

Century, the West's No. 3 seed, is paired up against Fargo Davies, the East's No. 2 seed, a team they beat at this year's Fargo Metro Duals tournament.

"We don't want to give anybody bulletin board material," Humann said. "We think we match up well against Davies, but we'll go for that first one and see what happens after that."

Before the state duals tournaments, which round out the three days of state wrestling in Fargo this year, comes the state individual tournament, as well as this weekend's Region qualifiers.

As one would expect, Century's goals are to get as many of their 17 entrants into the state tournament as possible.

"That's always the goal," Humann said. "We also want to get as high as we can on the podium as a team. We feel we can and should be high up on the podium at the end of the day.

"We had some question marks about kids being ready, but we're lined up to be ready to go this weekend, and we're looking forward to it."

GIRLS ENTER POSTSEASON OF FIRSTS

A lot has changed as the second year of girls wrestling in North Dakota comes to a close.

For one thing, the West Region girls wrestlers will be heading to Williston along with the boys for the first West Region state qualifying tournament, a new feature of the growing high school sport.

"It's been a good learning year, I've learned a lot about the girls and how hard you can go," Legacy girls wrestling head coach Rick Ripplinger said. "We still have a few weeks, important weeks, left to go. We've got three No. 1 wrestlers at regionals and a few other high seeds, so we're excited to see how many girls we can get qualified for state."

Though it's only the first year of the girls holding a West Region tournament, it promises to be competitive.

Bismarck and Minot are among the likelier favorites for a team title, but Legacy still has plenty of competitive talent.

Ripplinger's squad has dealt with some unfortunate injuries, so while they may have been right there with the Demons and Magicians previously, they have fallen back a little.

"We lost Jacey Lindseth, our heavyweight, early in the year, so we now have to forfeit that weight," Ripplinger said. "Morgan Snyder has been down most of the year, but she's going to come back and give it a shot this weekend. Adrian Steidler has wrestled really well for us, and she would have been a top wrestler at regions and probably at state, but we lost her to a broken collarbone in our Minot dual.

"Emily Youboty is battling an injury too, we sat her out the last couple events but she's going to give it a shot and try and qualify. We're pretty banged up."

After this weekend, focus will shift to next weekend's state tournament.

This year, the girls will join with the boys and hold a state duals tournament next Saturday.

With Minot, Legacy, Bismarck and Century having qualified from the West and Central Cass, Fargo, Grand Forks and Carrington coming from the East, the first year of girls state duals competition promises to be exciting.

"I'm optimistic about our chances," Ripplinger said. "It'll take a good effort for us to win the tournament, because Minot, Central Cass and Bismarck are also very good teams, but never say never."

Legacy's spot in the tournament was sealed well in advance of the final week of the regular season, so Ripplinger got to work on things with his team instead of forcing preparations for duals.

"We've had a good week of practice this week and a good week last week," he said. "We're going in with the approach of winning every match we can and placing as high as we can, because we want the best seed possible at the state tournament.

"We want to put the hammer down. We don't want to be coasting at this time of the year."

Though the brackets have not been made public yet, Ripplinger feels his team is set up for success.

"We've moved some girls around so we'll be able to fill 13 of the 14 weight classes," he said. "We're a little lucky with that because we only have 16 girls on the team and with there being 14 weight classes, we're lucky that we can spread them out and fill every weight except heavyweight.

"We had to move some girls up a weight, so they'll be giving up some weight, but I think we're up for the task."

The girls West Region tournament begins Friday morning and runs all day in Williston.

The boys tournament takes place Saturday, also in Williston.