Storsved leading young Mandan squad at Rotary Tournament

Last year's Mandan girls wrestling team was led at state by fifth-place finishes from seventh-graders Jillian Schwartz at 100 pounds and Alexis Storsved at 170.

Storsved's last few weeks have the Braves looking for a much higher finish at the end of the year.

"Between myself, her practice partners and some of the other coaches in the room, we put her through tough grind sessions so that when she gets out there (on the mat), she feels like she's been there before," Mandan girls wrestling coach James Porter said. "She's got a carefree spirit, and she goes out and does what she needs to do."

Storsved ended the 2022 calendar year with a first-place finish at the Rumble on the Red Tournament, nailing down four pins in a combined three minutes and forty-five seconds.

Taking down wrestlers from Mora, Minn., Rapid City Stevens, South Dakota, Des Lacs-Burlington, and Minot's Sadie Richmond in the title match, Storsved didn't have much in the way of trouble as she never wrestled into the third period.

"She's wrestled really tough," Porter said. "She won (the Mandan) Lions (tournament) and then won the Rumble on the Red. She doesn't put a lot of pressure on herself, which helps her mindset going into her matches."

As Storsved stares down a rematch with Richmond in the Bismarck Rotary 170 pound finals, she has a chance to finish off one of the best two-week stretches a Mandan girls wrestler has had since the sport was introduced last winter season.

"Alexis is a worker, she gets in and helps sets the tone for the girls and gets our mindset where it needs to be," Porter said. "All these are practices, these tournaments, the big test is at state at the end of the year."

Storsved reached the Rotary finals with pins of Aubrey Locken (Stanley, 1:24) and Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens, 2:36) in the first round and quarterfinals. Perhaps her best work of the season to date came in her semifinal pin of Mireya Sanchez of West Fargo United.

"Today was nice but a little rough, too," Storsved said. "My matches were really tiring. I was trying to tire (Sanchez) down to catch her (in the semifinal match)."

The matchup between the Mandan and West Fargo Sheyenne wrestler was a rematch of last year's fifth-place state match, which Storsved won with a third-period pin.

Storsved was taken down by Sanchez in the first period, then spent the second period unsuccessfully trying to escape Sanchez's grasp while in bottom position.

"We do a lot of conditioning in the room," Storsved said. "I'm not much of a stand-up or a reverse, though I can do it, so I usually wait until the period break to go back to neutral."

With Sanchez having been tagged with a penalty in the second period, an escape by Storsved would have leveled the match at two points apiece.

No such escape came, and Storsved headed into the final period trailing and needing points.

"Mariah is a great wrestler for West Fargo United," Porter said. "We had a gameplan going in against her and we were able to prepare that. The move Alexis made takes a lot of conditioning. We know we can be in good shape to hit those moves when we need to and have confidence in them."

No sooner had Storsved and Sanchez come together to begin the third period had Storsved used an impressive move to bring her senior opponent to the ground.

Seconds after that, Storsved had locked Sanchez up for her third pin of the day.

"I got the underhook, got her head down to grab her chin, then circled her to get her down," Storsved said. "Feels good to be wrestling for a championship. A little nervous."

Mandan's other semifinal wrestlers, Keeley Kainoa and Brooklyn Lafrenz, each took hard-luck losses at 100 pounds and will wrestle for a consolation placement this afternoon.

"Those two grind it out every day and make each other better," Porter said. "I see a lot of great things coming from them at the West Region and state meets."

Several other Mandan wrestlers advanced through the consolation rounds and will also wrestle tomorrow: Elizabeth Hook (120), Robyn Albitre (125), Madalee Canales (145), and Omoyewmese Igiehon (250).

Mandan's results so far have them sitting sixth as a team with 93 points, trailing Fargo co-op in fifth (110.5) and just a little ahead of Watertown in seventh (88).

"The Mandan girls have wrestled tough," Porter said. "We had two other girls in semifinals, but the outcome didn't go our way. We had 12 girls competing today, and we should have five or six placers, and I'll take that."

BISMARCK V. WATERTOWN ON DAY 2

Bismarck wrestlers will get plenty of looks at the best South Dakota has to offer to finish out the Rotary tournament.

After the first day of competition, five separate matches in the boys and girls tournaments feature a Bismarck native and a Watertown, South Dakota product.

On the boys side, Nicolas Enzminger of Legacy faces Gage Lohr at 106 pounds, Ben DeForest of Bismarck takes on Sloan Johannsen at 120 pounds and and Olav Taylor of Century matches up with Brock Eitreim.

As for the girls, Emily Youboty of Legacy at 100 pounds tangles with Olivia Anderson and Brinley Buechler of Bismarck faces Hope Orr.

HEAVY BHS PRESENCE IN GIRLS FINALS

Including Storsved at 170 pounds, 10 of the 14 girls weight classes feature a Bismarck or Mandan wrestler.

Legacy leads with five, as they have the Youboty sisters, Emily and Elizabeth, at 100 and 110 pounds, Alicia Kenfack at 105 pounds, Aleiya Cullinan at 135 and Phoenix Lindseth at 190.

Bismarck High has three finalists, Julia Araujo at 115, Paige Baumgartner at 140, and Brinley Buechler at 250.

Century's lone finalist on the girls side is Rei Ogden at 120 pounds.

UNDEFEATED RECORDS ON THE LINE

Though nearly halfway through the season, several local wrestlers still claim undefeated records.

The Araujo siblings, LJ and Julia, are an impressive 41-0, and will each wrestle for a title. Julia faces Alexis Schneider of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and LJ meets Rapid City Central's Zack Soderlin.

Kenfack of Legacy is undefeated against North Dakota competition, sitting at 15-0 entering her title match with Elizabeth Mortensen of Minot.

Ogden of Bismarck holds an undefeated record as well, and will face Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo United.

NOTES

Kaden DeCoteau of Century takes on Koye Grebel of Valley City for the 138 pound title on the boys side, in what could well be a state title preview.

Koye isn't the only Grebel in the finals today; Koltyn Grebel is wrestling Charlie Irwin of New Salem-Almont for the 113 pound crown.

Bismarck High, Legacy and Minot are the top three teams in the girls tournament. The Demons start Saturday with 208 points, the Sabers have 200. Minot comes in with 185.

On the boys side, Watertown is outstripping the competition, ending the first day of the Rotary with 218.5 points, well ahead of Century's second-place 144.5. Bismarck High rounds out the top three with 133.5 points.

Watertown wrestlers have a shot at six titles on the boys side and two on the girls.

Minot will wrestle for four titles on the girls side and one on the boys side.