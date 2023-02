HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

STATE TOURNAMENT

At FARGO DOME

CLASS A

BOYS

Team results

1. Bismarck 120.5. 2. West Fargo Sheyenne 116. 3. Century 110.5. 4. West Fargo 107. 5. Valley City 106. 6. Williston 103. 7. Minot 90. 8. Fargo Davies 83. 9. Legacy 81. 10. Jamestown 77.5.

11. St. Mary's 61.5. 12. Fargo North 49. 13. Dickinson 45.5. 14. Watford City 37. 15. Grand Forks Central 34. 16. Mandan 29. 17. Devils Lake 27.5. 18. Turtle Mountain 18. 19. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 10. 20. Grand Forks Red River 3. 21. Fargo South 0.

Bismarck results

106

Cade Nieuwsma: Won dec. over Cesar Cruz, GFC, 11-5; Lost major dec. to Aaron Morris, Will, 9-0; Lost dec. to Iverson, Cen, 3-0.

113

Hudson Egeberg: Pinned Carlos Salinas, FN, 5:49; Won dec. over Kellan Larson, Will, 4-2; Lost dec. to Enzminger, Leg, 16-9.

Colton Ireland: Pinned by David Llamas, Min, 0:43; Pinned Beneke, Man, 3:43; Lost major dec. to Larson, Will, 8-0.

120

Ben DeForest: Pinned Luke Conroy, Dav, 0:20; Pinned Lucas Schlepuetz, Jam, 0:32; Pinned Wyatt Turner, Dic, 1:13.

Braeden Halverson: Won dec. over Gavin Morel, Dic, 9-7; Lost major dec. to Tanner Thoreson, WF, 14-5; Pinned Jace Varriano, FN, 0:18.

126

Carson Lardy: Lost dec. to Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS, 4-3; Won major dec. over Jacob Syster, FS, 9-0; Lost major dec. to Jack Coles, Will, 10-2.

138

Landon McMahen: Won by tech fall over Colton King, Dic, 22-7, 4:42; Pinned Richter, SM, 1:14; Lost major dec. to Koye Grebel, VC, 9-0.

145

Dylan Kostelecky: Won major dec. over Conrad Kopari, Dic, 13-0; Lost dec. to Ethan Dennis, WC, 4-2; Pinned Eric Chea, Jam, 1:55.

152

Tate Olson: Pinned Tyson Rice, Will, 0:39; Pinned Colin Parisien, TM, 3:19; Lost major dec. to J. Richter, SM, 11-3.

160

LJ Araujo: Pinned Noah Morkve, GFC, 0:57; Pinned David Erlandson, B-W, 0:34; Pinned Grad, SM, 1:29.

170

James Nagel: Pinned by James Bozovsky, Dic, 5:55; Pinned by Burckhard, Cen, 2:45.

182

Tyrus Jangula: Pinned Bitz, Cen, 5:39; Lost major dec. to Jackson Walters, Jam, 8-0; Pinned Chayton Senn, Dav, 1:55.

195

Bridger Owens: Pinned Dezyon Butler, Jam, 0:39; Won dec. over Lincoln Brooks, Min, 6-5; Lost dec. to Korbyn Draper, Will, 1-0.

220

Ayden Schlafman: Pinned Parlett, Cen, 2:47; Won dec. over Logan Moore, WF, 5-2; Lost major dec. to Broden Muske, VC, 12-2.

285

Easton Egeberg: Pinned by Dylan Carlquist, Dav, 1:11; Pinned Eric Stouder, GFC, 1:46; Won dec. over Gabriel Parisien, TM, 2-0.

Century results

106

Grady Iverson: Lost by tech fall to Jake Glaser, Dic, 20-4, 4:37; Pinned Mitchell Gerhardt, DL, 2:21; Won dec. over Nieuwsma, Bis, 3-0.

Alijah Piatz: Pinned Rylan Samuelson, DL, 1:15; Won dec. over Cole Sauvageau, Dav, 9-7; Lost dec. to Morris, Will, 2-1.

113

Seamus Kuklok: Pinned Beneke, Man, 0:36; Pinned Llamas, Min, 5:07; Pinned by Koltyn Grebel, VC, 0:48.

120

Cole Bohne: Lost dec. to Aiden Keilman, Min, 1-0; Won major dec. over Cormac Doty, GFRR, 10-1; Pinned Schlepuetz, Jam, 1:44.

126

Ethan Kuntz: Pinned Bryce Kelley, GFC, 2:57; Lost major dec. to Thompson, Leg, 8-0; Pinned Noah Davidson, WF, 0:25.

132

Brody Ferderer: Won dec. over Owen Magnell, WF, 9-2; Won in sudden victory over Wade Isom, Will, 3-1; Lost by tech fall to Gabe Mortensen, Min, 22-4, 3:34.

145

Kaden DeCoteau: Won by tech fall over Sean Christopherson, WF, 17-0, 4:00; Won dec. over Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, 6-4; Won dec. over Dennis, WC, 6-2.

152

Brayden Morris: Pinned Max Martens, GFRR, 0:49; Pinned by Tyler Porter, WF, 2:25; Pinned Mason Williams, GFC, 4:57.

160

Jax Gums: Pinned Cal Bratton, FN, 2:26; Pinned by Grad, SM, 3:06; Pinned Kenneth Johnson, WF, 4:10.

170

Cole Radenz: Pinned Aiden Pelayo, GFRR, 0:46; Pinned Hugh Meyer, Dic, 0:38; Pinned by Connor Manske, WFS, 4:45.

Jerys Burckhard: Pinned by Colton Mewes, Jam, 4:39; Pinned Nagel, Bis, 2:45; Pinned Harper Schultz, FN, 4:09.

182

Darion Bitz: Pinned by Jangula, Bis, 5:39; Lost dec. to Jayden Haake, GFC, 5-4.

Grant Carlson: Pinned by Jackson Melvin, Dic, 2:49; Pinned Ashton Mikkelson, B-W, 2:42; Lost in sudden victory to Maddox Weigel, WFS, 10-8.

195

Olav Taylor: Pinned Chase Marsh, B-W, 0:34; Pinned Stymeist, Leg, 0:37; Pinned Connor Lamb, WF, 1:08.

220

Lykken Parlett: Pinned by Schlafman, Bis, 2:47; Pinned Jacob Kingzett, Dav, 3:00; Pinned by Michael Torgerson, GFC, 2:24.

Legacy results

106

Nicolas Enzminger: Pinned Talen Tuchscherer, Dav, 5:37; Pinned Chase Clemenson, WFS, 1:01; Pinned Glaser, Dic, 2:13.

113

Joey Enzminger: Pinned Nolan Mack, Dav, 0:32; Won major dec. over Aidan Dahmus, Dic, 9-0; Won dec. over Egeberg, Bis, 16-9.

126

Jesse Thompson: Pinned Nathan Morken, FN, 1:35; Won major dec. over Kuntz, Cen, 8-0; Pinned Gage Glaser, Dic, 4:35.

132

Cannon Bertch: Lost by tech fall to Steidler, SM, 17-0, 5:50; Lost major dec. to Sam Schlepuetz, Jam, 10-0.

145

Clark Thompson: Lost dec. to Dennis, WC, 10-3; Pinned Kopari, Dic, 2:34; Lost dec. to Stephen Leonard, TM, 10-4.

160

Caden Eckroth: Pinned by Malachi Werremeyer, Dav, 0:34; Pinned by Johnson, WF, 2:54.

195

Hayden Stymeist: Pinned Roberto Garza, GFC, 5:16; Pinned by Taylor, Cen, 0:37; Lost dec. to Jacob Bild, WF, 4-3.

285

Treyson Renken: Pinned Lennox Charley, FN, 0:44; Lost dec. to Daniel Suda, GFC, 3-1; Won dec. over Dalton Darby, Jam, 6-0.

Haaken Jacobsen: Pinned by Gunner Cadreau, FN, 2:36; Pinned by Darby, Jam, 1:46.

Mandan results

113

Kellen Beneke: Pinned by Kuklok, Cen, 0:36; Pinned by Ireland, Bis, 3:43.

120

Blaine Hoff: Pinned Tyson Klabo, VC, 3:31; Lost dec. to Turner, Dic, 9-3; Lost dec. to Morel, Dic, 2-0.

126

Marquis Richter: Pinned Syster, FS, 2:32; Won in sudden victory over Gisselbeck, WFS, 10-8; Won dec. over Owen Lindstrom, DL, 11-5.

132

Tate Sailer: Won dec. over S. Schlepuetz, Jam, 8-3; Pinned by Steidler, SM, 1:16; Pinned by Magnell, WF, 4:33.

160

Emery Slater: Pinned by Grad, SM, 5:16; Won dec. over Bratton, FN, 6-2; Won dec. over Tyson Hovland, VC, 4-2.

220

Blake Opp: Pinned by Torgerson, GFC, 1:13; Pinned by Mason Kressin, WF, 1:12.

St. Mary’s results

106

Carson Mosset: Pinned by Morris, Will, 5:27; Won dec. over Cruz, GFC, 2-1; Pinned by Jack Schauer, Jam, 0:20.

132

Colin Steidler: Won by tech fall over Bertch, Leg, 17-0, 5:50; Pinned Sailer, Man, 1:16; Lost dec. to Tucker Johnson, VC, 10-5.

138

Joryn Richter: Won major dec. over Konnor Johnson 14-5; Pinned by McMahen, Bis, 1:14; Pinned Hunter Undem, VC, 1:20.

152

John Richter: Pinned Briar Alberts, DL, 0:22; Won dec. over Carter Zink, WFS, 9-4; Won major dec. over Olson, Bis, 11-3.

Charles Richter: Pinned by Aden Braun, Jam, 1:44; Lost major dec. to Alex Rogelstad, VC, 12-1.

160

Harrison Grad: Pinned Slater, Man, 5:16; Pinned Gums, Cen, 3:06; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:29.

170

Jaxyn Richter: Lost dec. to Meyer, Dic, 3-2; Pinned Pelayo, GFRR, 0:47; Lost dec. to DeJarius Jones, Min, 6-2.

182

James Marks: Pinned by William Ward, FN, 1:37; Lost major dec. to Max Cunningham, Min, 11-0.

195

William Marks: Pinned Zach Lilly, Dav, 4:43; Pinned by Lamb, WF, 4:29; Pinned John Bjerke, GFRR, 2:09.

CLASS B

BOYS

Team results

1. New Salem-Almont 158. 2. Lisbon 131. 3. South Border 116. 4. Velva 90. 5. Minot Ryan 75. 6. Killdeer 72. 7. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 55.5. 8. Hazen-Beulah 50.5. 9. Northern Lights 48. 10. Hillsboro-Central Valley 47. 11. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 45. 12. Central Cass 44. 13. Bowman County-Beach 43.5. 14. Carrington 40. 15. Hettinger-Scranton 39.5. 16. Kenmare-Bowbells 31. 17. Stanley 27.5.

T-18. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and Oakes, 27. 20. Pembina County North 25. T-21. Des Lacs-Burlington and Larimore, 21. 23. Williams County 20. 24. Harvey-Wells County 19. 25. MonDak 16.5. 26. Grafton 16. 27. Kindred 13. 28. Rugby 11. 29. Linton-HMB 9. T-30. May-Port-C-G and Northern Cass, 3. 32. Standing Rock 2. T-33. Alexander and Northwood, 0.

Individual results

106

First round: Dalton Feist, NGS, pinned Tristan Miller, WC, 1:04; Maddox Campbell, Vel, pinned Oscar Martinez, PCN, 1:07; Will Mosbrucker, NSA, pinned Skye Kramlich, Carr, 1:34; Jack Bohmbach, Kill, pinned Mathias Dahlstrom, Oak, 1:20; Bode Henderson, NL, pinned Daniel Lozano, MPCG, 2:52; Cutter Ouradnik, BCB, won by tech fall over Logan Potts, LMLM, 18-2, 4:39; Joshua Ternes, H-B, won by tech fall over Levi Todd, Lar, 15-0, 5:00; Cohen Bell, Stan, won dec. over Rylan Vetter, SB, 7-1.

Quarterfinals: Feist, NGS, won dec. over Campbell, Vel, 11-4; Bohmbach, Kill, won by tech fall over Mosbrucker, NSA, 15-0, 3:41; Henderson, NL, pinned Ouradnik, BCB, 1:27; Bell, Stan, won by tech fall over Ternes, H-B, 16-0, 3:17.

Semifinals: Feist, NGS, won dec. over Bohmbach, Kill, 1-0; Bell, Stan, won dec. over Henderson, NL, 9-2.

113

First round: Charlie Irwin, NSA, pinned Dru Carr, Carr, 0:58; Jaeger Sand, EEK, pinned Parker Weddell, SR, 3:15; Riley Hasbrouck, H-S, won dec. over Greyson Lyons, Lis, 7-2; TJ Boyer, MD, won dec. over Brody Michaelsohn, SB, 9-8; Pitch Hager, Vel, pinned Joey Heyd, LMLM, 1:19; Dean Dumas, Kill, pinned Drew Urbach, CC, 0:49; Conner Melin, KB, won dec. over Kale Hase, HWC, 4-2; Logan Werner, PCN, won dec. over Keenan Gores, NL, 8-2.

Quarterfinals: Irwin, NSA, pinned Sand, EEK, 1:48; Boyer, MD, pinned Hasbrouck, H-S, 3:26; Hager, Vel, won dec. over Dumas, Kill, 9-5; Werner, PCN, won dec. over Melin, KB, 6-2.

Semifinals: Irwin, NSA, pinned Boyer, MD, 1:44; Hager, Vel, won dec. over Werner, PCN, 4-1.

120

First round: Trace Hoggarth, Carr, pinned Boden Iverson, WC, 1:48; Elijah Ramos, Kill, won by tech fall over Alex Tandeski, NL, 17-2, 5:58; Kruiser Burns, Graf, pinned Mark Bauman, H-B, 1:20; Cade Else, MD, won by tech fall over Hunter Olson, Alex, 15-0, 4:36; Tanner Defoe, H-S, won major dec. over Kristopher Lybrand, NGS, 11-1; Josiah Crandall, CC, won major dec. over Joseph Keller, SB, 10-0; Carson Kozojed, HCV, won dec. over Holter Bridwell, LHMB, 4-3; Noah Anderson, Lis, pinned Paul Melin, KB, 0:55.

Quarterfinals: Hoggarth, Carr, won dec. over Ramos, Kill, 12-5; Burns, Graf, won dec. over Else, MD, 5-2; Defoe, H-S, won dec. over Crandall, CC, 1-0; Anderson, Lis, won major dec. over Kozojed, HCV, 11-2.

Semifinals: Hoggarth, Carr, won dec. over Burns, Graf, 4-0; Anderson, Lis, won dec. over Defoe, H-S, 6-1.

126

First round: Lane Cooper, MR, pinned Cameron Benson, Kill, 4:35; Brextyn Yanish, Vel, won dec. over Myles Thielges, Kin, 5-2; Sawyer Owens, HCV, pinned Jace Duffy, LMLM, 1:38; Aaron Brimhall, WC, pinned Brock Freer, PCN, 3:34; Tristan Lepp, SB, pinned Clayton Hinker, H-B, 1:28; Griffin Greenley, Lis, won dec. over Nic Garber, Carr, 8-4; Kyler Schalesky, H-S, won dec. over Brady Peterson, CC, 1-0; Trenton Klatt, NSA, pinned John Jundt, Rug, 4:30.

Quarterfinals: Cooper, MR, won dec. over Yanish, Vel, 9-2; Owens, HCV, won dec. over Brimhall, WC, 8-4; Lepp, SB, won major dec. over Greenley, Lis, 10-1; Klatt, NSA, won major dec. over Schalesky, H-S, 13-4.

Semifinals: Owens, HCV, won dec. over Cooper, MR, 9-6; Klatt, NSA, won dec. over Lepp, SB, 3-2.

132

First round: Carson Hildre, Vel, pinned Christian Ramos, Kill, 1:18; Caleb Sarsland, CBC, pinned Kaidan Smith, DLB, 1:20; Chance Burns, Graf, won dec. over Victor Christian, MD, 9-2; Kashden Wadeson, Lis, pinned Jadyn Vollmer, HWC, 2:34; Levi Hinkle, PCN, pinned Stone Stadheim, H-S, 1:31; William Cook, KB, won dec. over Daxtyn Eslinger, NGS, 9-4; Ryker Vetter, SB, won dec. over Peyton Lemar, CC, 8-3; Ehtan Maier, NSA, pinned Zane Awender, Oak, 3:18.

Quarterfinals: Hildre, Vel, won major dec. over Sarsland, BCB, 8-0; Burns, Graf, won in sudden victory over Wadeson, Lis, 4-2; Cook, KB, won dec. over Hinkle, PCN, 3-1; Maier, NSA, won dec. over Vetter, SB, 4-2.

Semifinals: Hildre, Vel, won dec. over Burns, Graf, 4-0; Maier, NSA, won dec. over Cook, KB, 8-3.

138

First round: Cole Gerhardt, NSA, pinned Cooper Bredahl, DLB, 1:07; Sawyer Noll, BCB, won dec. over Lincoln Spear, KB, 7-3; Carson Brown, PCN, won dec. over Madden Barstad, Vel, 7-0; Corbin Clifton, Carr, pinned Grant Wagner, Oak, 4:45; Havlin DeLong, NL, pinned Maddux Schockman, LMLM, 2:40; Carter Wallner, Lis, pinned Trevor Dalley, H-S, 1:53; Grady Link, CC, won major dec. over Brody Hoffman, SB, 12-4; Gus Bohmbach, Kill, pinned Rylend Whetzel, HWC, 1:03.

Quarterfinals: Gerhardt, NSA, pinned Noll, BCB, 1:14; Clifton, Carr, won dec. over Brown, PCN, 11-5; DeLong, NL, won by injury forfeit over Wallner, Lis; Bohmbach, Kill, pinned Link, CC, 1:11.

Semifinals: Gerhardt, NSA, won dec. over Clifton, Carr, 6-0; Bohmbach, Kill, won dec. over DeLong, NL, 7-3.

145

First round: Henry Nelson, HCV, pinned Case Awender, Oak, 0:39; Tanner Menge, Kin, won dec. over Cayne Rudolph, Stan, 10-6; Harrison Schwartz, DLB, won in sudden victory over Kolby Sperry, BCB, 4-2; Mike Nelson, Lis, pinned Jaden Johnson, CC, 0:55; Rocker Aguilar, WC, won dec. over Carson Glaesman, SB, 1-0; Jaron Frank, H-S, won by tech fall over Alex Smith, HWC, 17-0, 3:00; Riley Doll, NSA, pinned Logan Vincent, Vel, 3:30; Mason Mellmer, H-B, pinned Carter Wadeson, NC, 1:15.

Quarterfinals: Nelson, HCV, won by tech fall over Menge, Kin, 15-0, 3:41; Nelson, Lis, pinned Schwartz, DLB, 5:38; Frank, H-S, pinned Aguilar, WC, 3:50; Mellmer, H-B, won dec. over Doll, NSA, 5-2.

Semifinals: Nelson, HCV, won dec. over Nelson, Lis, 4-2; Mellmer, H-B, won dec. over Frank, H-S, 9-6.

152

First round: Marshall Lindgren, SB, pinned Bryce Moch, MPCG, 1:34; Ethan Stegman, PCN, pinned Weston Enno, NL, 4:36; Cael Hebl, LMLM, won dec. over Parker Baier, MR, 8-2; Ty Wolding, NSA, pinned Brayden Chenault, HCV, 2:55; Cale Ibach, DLB, pinned McKoy Mohl, H-B, 2:21; Kael Kovar, Carr, won dec. over Mason Schumaier, Vel, 6-0; Tucker Bohmbach, Kill, pinned Greg Fuher, EEK, 3:43; Blaze Reinke, Lis, pinned Emery Noll, BCB, 0:51.

Quarterfinals: Lindgren, SB, won major dec. over Stegman, PCN, 14-4; Wolding, NSA, pinned Hebl, LMLM, 4:59; Ibach, DLB, won dec. over Kovar, Carr, 7-1; Reinke, Lis, won major dec. over Bohmbach, Kill, 9-0.

Semifinals: Lindgren, SB, won dec. over Wolding, NSA, 10-4; Reinke, Lis, won dec. over Ibach, DLB, 5-4.

160

First round: Garrett Hebl, LMLM, pinned Ben Thompson, HCV, 1:47; Cole Stock, SB, won dec. over Christian Mertz, HWC, 3-1; Colter Thorsell, Lar, pinned William Roundy, Kill, 0:50; Brock Norton, NSA, pinned Noah Alderin, LHMB, 1:02; Drew Zwak, MR, pinned Devin Greff, H-S, 3:30; Cade Olson-Tingelstad, CC, pinned Bailey Zachmeier, Rug, 2:23; Maverick Ford, KB, won dec. over Cade Harm, H-B, 9-2; Isaiah Carruth, EEK, won by tech fall over Riley Hennager, MD, 15-0, 4:04.

Quarterfinals: Hebl, LMLM won dec. over Stock, SB, 7-1; Norton, NSA, won dec. over Thorsell, Lar, 4-0; Zwak, MR, won dec. over Olson-Tingelstad, CC, 13-6; Carruth, EEK, won dec. over Ford, KB, 8-2.

Semifinals: Hebl, LMLM, won dec. over Norton, NSA, 5-3; Carruth, EEK, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Zwak, MR, 3-2.

170

First round: Boeden Greenley, Lis, pinned Lucas Weidner, H-B, 0:22; Austin Schneibel, Rug, pinned Jordan Hernandez, Alex, 1:07; Landon Schumacher, LHMB, won by forfeit over Max Ciuboereanu, Carr; Joshua Meehl, Oak, won dec. over Carter Miller, DLB, 3-1; Cole Henderson, NL, pinned Denton Kaercher, PCN, 1:24; Diontrea Anderson, KB, pinned Boston Fike, HWC, 0:40; Stone Thornton, CC, pinned Wyatt LaPierre, Kill, 1:04; Jace Nitschke, SB, pinned Gavin Engwicht, NSA, 0:50.

Quarterfinals: Greenley, Lis, pinned Schneibel, Rug, 1:33; Meehl, Oak, pinned Schumacher, LHMB, 5:51; Henderson, NL, won dec. over Anderson, KB, 8-3; Nitschke, SB, won dec. over Thornton, CC, 5-0.

Semifinals: Greenley, Lis, pinned Meehl, Oak, 1:34; Nitschke, SB, won dec. over Henderson, NL, 3-2.

182

First round: Levi Sveum, Lis, pinned Colton Becher, NSA, 0:44; Trevin Sago, H-B, won dec. over Brock Wendel, LMLM 9-2; Isaac Herbel, NL, pinned Will Triebwasser, NC, 1:59; Jaxson Holter, KB, pinned Brayden Irvine, Nor, 0:38; Ivan Carruth, EEK, pinned Jaylen Baumgarten, CC, 0:35; Herman Kauk, SB, won dec. over Trey Bohmbach, Stan, 4-3; Birch Bang, Kill, pinned Kayden Rose, PCN, 3:30; Tristan Pekas, H-S, pinned Leyton Brunelle, WC, 0:21.

Quarterfinals: Sveum, Lis, pinned Sago, H-B, 1:15; Holter, KB, pinned Herbel, NL, 3:57; Carruth, EEK, pinned Kauk, SB, 1:24; Pekas, H-S, won dec. over Bang, Kill, 7-1.

Semifinals: Sveum, Lis, pinned Holter, KB, 5:26; Carruth, EEK, pinned Pekas, H-S, 5:04.

195

First round: Brayden Selzler, Vel, pinned Dane Jepson, Kill, 0:39; Helixo Eagle, SR, won dec. over Callen Garber, Carr, 8-4; Nick Anderson, H-S, won dec. over Andrew Chistensen, KB, 6-0; Mason Olander, NSA, pinned Anthony Houle, CC, 5:25; Daniel Schumacher, SB, pinned Johnathan Smith, DLB, 1:34; Rodney Wolf, Kin, pinned Layne Anderson, MPCG, 0:28; Eric Hoffmann, Lar, won dec. over Landon Ptacek, Oak, 11-9; Connor Harvey, MR, pinned Brady Lettenmaier, LMLM, 1:19.

Quarterfinals: Selzler, Vel, pinned Eagle, SR, 0:55; Olander, NSA, won dec. over Anderson, H-S, 4-0; Schumacher, SB, pinned Wolf, Kin, 0:59; Harvey, MR, pinned Hoffmann, Lar, 1:06.

Semifinals: Selzler, Vel, won major dec. over Olander, NSA, 12-4; Harvey, MR, pinned Schumacher, SB, 0:38.

220

First round: Shane Nitschke, SB, pinned Gauge Nygaard, NC, 0:23; Garrett Haugen, CC, pinned Jon Leonard, NL, 2:13; Noah Klusmann, EEK, pinned Weston LaPierre, Kill, 1:40; Armani Smith, H-B, pinned Clayton Grove, WC, 3:39; Cade Okeson, MR, pinned Drew Anderson, Lis, 3:05; Bowden Hasbrouck, H-S, pinned Gavin Symington, PCN, 0:28; Carter Engebretson, HWC, pinned Ethyn Jessen, Stan, 2:54; Mace Stuber, BCB, pinned Sage Gusaas, LMLM, 1:12.

Quarterfinals: Nitschke, SB, pinned Haugen, CC, 1:21; Smith, H-B, won dec. over Klusmann, EEK, 8-2; Okeson, MR, won dec. over Hasbrouck, H-S, 6-5; Stuber, BCB, pinned Engebretson, HWC, 3:56.

Semifinals: Nitschke, SB, pinned Smith, H-B, 2:15; Stuber, BCB, won dec. over Okeson, MR, 6-5.

285

First round: Coy Okeson, MR, pinned Joshua Haase, SB, 0:07; Bryce Prouty, NL, pinned Fernando Rios, HCV, 0:51; Ben Roundy, Kill, pinned Hudson Hjelden, Rug, 0:17; Dylan Sell, CC, pinned George Bradley, SR, 0:31; AJ Heins, NSA, pinned Jaydon Hankel, Oak, 1:54; Gabe Lakoduk, Vel, pinned Porter Johnson, HWC, 1:13; Jebb Gerszewski, Lar, pinned Aaron Hoff-Wald, LHMB, 2:46; Grant Lyons, Lis, pinned Payton Lee, WC, 1:23.

Quarterfinals: Okeson, MR, pinned Prouty, NL, 0:51; Sell, CC, pinned Roundy, Kill, 1:41; Heins, NSA, pinned Lakoduk, Vel, 3:02; Lyons, Lis, pinned Gerszewski, Lar, 3:28.

Semifinals: Okeson, MR, pinned Sell, CC, 0:36; Heins, NSA, pinned Lyons, Lis, 5:59.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Bismarck 148. 2. Minot 136. 3. Central Cass 112. 4. Legacy 111. 5. Grand Forks 75. 6. Fargo 70. T-7. Century and South Border, 64. 9. West Fargo 59. 10. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 56. 11. Mandan 55. 12. Lisbon 51. 13. Carrington 50. 14. Des Lacs-Burlington 45. 15. Valley City 43. 16. Jamestown 41. 17. Hettinger-Scranton 27. T-18. Dickinson and Pembina County North, 21. 20. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 17.

T-21. Harvey-Wells County and New Salem-Almont, 16. 23. Northwood 13. 24. Killdeer 12. T-25. Devils Lake, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, MonDak, Northern Cass and White Shield, 11. 30. Williston 8. 31. Rugby 7. 32. Hazen-Beulah 6. 33. Beach 5. T-34. Ray, Standing Rock, and Stanley, 3. T-37. Hope Christian Academy and Kindred, 2. 39. Turtle Mountain 1. T-40. Linton-HMB, Hillsboro-Central Valley, May-Port-C-G and Velva, 0.

Bismarck results

100

Izzy Owens: Won dec. over Eloise Jenner, SB, 6-0; Pinned Monica Boakye, Min, 0:44; Pinned by Anna White, CC, 2:29.

110

Julia Araujo: Pinned Victoria Sanchez, VC, 0:46; Pinned Dannika Bennett, PCN, 0:15; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 1:16.

115

Maggie Thielges: Pinned Varriano, Man, 3:12; Pinned Brianna Mayer, CC, 4:08; Pinned by Alexis Schneider, NGS, 0:45.

Bailey Schmitt: Pinned Olivia Johs, WFU, 1:26; Pinned by Schneider, NGS, 1:03; Pinned Kylie Skadberg, Carr, 1:20.

120

Cambrie Feist: Won dec. over Hannah Thiel, NSA, 11-6; Pinned by Sanie Gayflor, Far, 2:36; Pinned Ulroan, Bis, 0:39.

Leyna Ulroan: Pinned by Kashtyn Bredahl, DLB, 3:09; Pinned Bristol Fike, HWC, 3:33; Pinned by Feist, Bis, 0:39.

125

Kassidi Monroe: Lost dec. to Kylee Yetter, Min, 8-5; Pinned by Kendall Kovar, Carr, 4:55.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach: Pinned Fischer, Man, 0:59; Pinned by Grace Lemar, CC, 3:49; Pinned Reagan Weckerly, HWC, 2:01.

135

Madison Reems: Pinned Isabelle Julian, Far, 3:23; Lost dec. to Jazlyn Weigel, NGS, 5-3; Pinned Josetta Buffalo Boy, SR, 2:55.

140

Paige Baumgartner: Pinned Isabelle Dutchuk, CC, 4:41; Won dec. over Khendra Garcia, Carr, 8-1; Won dec. over Ryberg, Leg, 6-0.

Adriana Turner: Lost major dec. to Katelyn Vetter, Min, 14-2; Pinned by Schiermeister, Leg, 2:00.

145

Aubrie Overson: Pinned Ashlyn Lee, Jam, 5:38; Lost major dec. to Kiera Aguilar, Min, 14-3; Pinned Samantha Hotten, WF, 2:36.

Violet Weninger: Pinned by Gracia Rolf, Lis, 0:45; Lost dec. to Madelyn Roth, Min, 11-8.

155

Lexi Beckler: Pinned Aubrey Locken, Stan, 2:57; Pinned Spomer, Cen, 4:23; Won in sudden victory over Arianna Aguilar, Min.

170

Josie Trieu: Pinned by Emma Buee, DLB, 0:37; Lost dec. to Ava Carlblom, Lis, 7-0.

190

Cambree Anderson: Pinned Chloe Hovdenes, Carr, 0:49; Pinned Cassie Bartholomay, CC, 0:59; Pinned Stordalen, Cen, 2:50.

250

Brinley Buechler: Pinned Jaelyn Forrey, PCN, 1:09; Pinned by Danijah Moore, Min, 1:17; Won in sudden victory over Kathryn Sullivan, GF, 6-4.

Century results

105

Vivian Backer: Pinned by Vada Hoffman, SB, 1:49; Pinned Madilynn Golphne, Min, 0:54; Pinned by Avarie Jacobson, Rug, 1:44.

110

Bailey Ferderer: Pinned by Youboty, Leg, 1:12; Won dec. over Schwartz, Man, 4-2; Pinned by Keisha Tomac, NSA, 0:28.

120

Rei Ogden: Pinned Barjuah, Leg, 2:16; Pinned Deegan Kirschenmann, VC, 1:38; Pinned Gayflor, Far, 1:15.

135

Cadence Cook: Pinned by Carmyn LeTexier, PCN, 1:11; Pinned by Buffalo Boy, SR, 2:04.

155

Paige Spomer: Pinned Isabel Dutt, CC, 1:29; Pinned by Beckler, Bis, 4:23; Pinned Karlee Lesmann, Carr, 4:00.

170

Jaylee Jetty: Pinned Ava Carlblom, Lis, 3:24; Pinned by Buee, DLB, 0:36; Won dec. over Ava Gulleson, CC, 7-2.

190

Mekayla Stordalen: Pinned Riley Cline, H-B, 1:17; Pinned Koiline Govergo, Far, 4:29; Pinned by Anderson, Bis, 2:50.

250

Belinda Perry: Pinned Porter, Man, 0:36; Pinned Aleeona Meza, Jam, 3:31; Pinned by Catie Sinner, CC, 3:15.

Morgan Harvey: Won by forfeit over Ella Sad, Lis; Pinned by Sinner, CC, 1:42; Pinned Ashley Lindberg, Carr, 3:13.

Legacy results

100

Emily Youboty: Pinned Kaylee Mueller, MPCG, 0:57; Pinned by Jennifer Verdin, H-S, 1:09; Won dec. over Taryn Roesler, Kin, 9-8.

105

Alicia Kenfack: Pinned Ellie Baasch, Lis, 0:47; Pinned Katie Bynum, PCN, 1:43; Pinned Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, 4:55.

110

Elizabeth Youboty: Pinned Ferderer, Cen, 1:12; Won dec. over Alcila Olson, H-S, 5-3; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:16.

115

Sophia Johnson: Won dec. over Jersey Short, TM, 7-3; Pinned by Hallie Nash, Min, 4:58; Lost dec. to Shelby Miller, EEK, 3-2.

120

Kulah Barjuah: Pinned by Ogden, Cen, 2:16; Won dec. over Hope Mittleider, LHMB, 7-5; Lost dec. to Makiah Hartleib, Bea, 8-2.

130

Morgan Schneider: Lost dec. to Kaylee Kurz, GF, 7-5; Pinned Kerrington Lee, Stan, 1:35; Won by medical forfeit over Payton Russell, Min.

MaKenna Zietz: Pinned by Russell, Min, 1:39; Pinned Taylor Schilling, SB, 2:01; Pinned by Ellie Roseland, H-S, 0:33.

135

Aleiya Cullinan: Pinned Kroh, Man, 3:08; Pinned Lois Schneider, CC, 0:52; Pinned Haleigh Carr, Min, 1:06.

140

Hanna Ryberg: Won dec. over Reagan Ulmer, SB, 6-0; Won dec. over Victoria Pasterz, DLB, 5-2; Lost dec. to Baumgartner, Bis, 6-0.

Keeley Schiermeister: Pinned by Allyssa Johnson, GF, 1:35; Pinned Turner, Bis, 2:00; Pinned by Garcia, Carr, 3:39.

145

Summer Hanna: Won dec. over Emily Jochim, SB, 5-3; Pinned by Trisa Schroeder, Carr, 0:48; Won dec. over Aranda, Man, 8-3.

155

Elizabeth Dahl: Pinned by Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, 3:49; Pinned Mya Sanchez, WF, 2:41; Pinned by Jordyn Radasa, Will, 3:43.

190

Phoenix Lindseth: Pinned Brooke Bundy, VC, 0:46; Pinned Kadyn Schuman, GF, 0:24; Pinned Jade'ence Fletcher, Min, 2:36.

Mandan

100

Keeley Kainoa: Pinned Isabella Miller, SB, 1:49; Won dec. over Lafrenz, Man, 8-1; Won major dec. over Verdin, H-S, 12-4.

Brooklyn Lafrenz: Won dec. over Ella Brown, Min, 10-3; Lost dec. to Kainoa, Man, 8-1; Won dec. over Jenner, SB, 6-2.

110

Jillian Schwartz: Pinned by Olson, H-S, 5:20; Lost dec. to Ferderer, Cen, 4-2.

115

Nevaeh Varriano: Pinned by Thielges, Bis, 3:12; Pinned by Miller, EEK, 1:25.

125

Elizabeth Hook: Pinned by Brynlee Hartsoch, WF, 5:09; Pinned Christalea Wagner, HWC, 4:38; Lost dec. to Bryn Larson, GF, 8-5.

Robyn Albitre: Pinned by Karyssa Meidinger, LMLM, 1:19; Pinned by Victoria Llamas, Min, 4:34.

130

Hayleigh Fischer: Pinned by Rittenbach, Bis, 0:59; Lost dec. to Liam Glynn, EEK, 7-6.

135

Kal Kroh: Pinned by Cullinan, Leg, 3:08; Pinned Leah Shepard, Rug, 1:36; Pinned by Kennedy Wendel, Carr, 0:39.

140

Madalee Canales: Pinned by Shelby Sherman, CC, 3:08; Pinned Mackenzie Thorpe, EEK, 2:11; Pinned by Pasterz, DLB, 0:27.

145

Diane Aranda: Lost dec. to Aguilar, Min, 7-0; Won dec. over Lee, Jam, 8-5; Lost dec. to Hanna, Leg, 8-3.

170

Alexis Storsved: Pinned Gulleson, CC, 1:25; Pinned Lexiss Reynolds, Nor, 4:23; Pinned Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, 4:35.

250

Omoyewmese Igiehon: Pinned by Love Hopkins, WS, 2:24; Pinned by Lindberg, Carr, 3:59.

Lilli Boone: Pinned by Sinner, CC, 0:57; Won by forfeit over Sad, Lis; Pinned by Emma Osier, Far, 0:36.

Abagail Porter: Pinned by Perry, Cen, 0:36; Pinned by Sullivan, GF, 2:09.