HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT FARGODOME

CLASS A

BOYS

Team results

1. Bismarck 172.5. 2. Century 151.5. 3. Williston 145. 4. West Fargo 130. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 125. 6. Jamestown 121.5. 7. Valley City 119.5. 8. Minot 114. 9. Fargo Davies 106. 10. Legacy 101.

11. St. Mary’s 94.5. 12. Dickinson 78.5. 13. Fargo North 67. 14. Grand Forks Central 52. 15. Watford City 48. 16. Devils Lake 36.5. 17. Mandan 33. 18. Turtle Mountain 28. 19. Breckenridge-Wahpeton 17. 20. Grand Forks Red River 3. 21. Fargo South 0.

Individual results

106

Championship match: Nicolas Enzminger, Leg, pinned Aaron Morris, Will, 0:38.

Third-place match: Jake Glaser, Dic, won by tech fall over Jack Schauer, Jam, 17-0, 4:41.

Fifth-place match: Cole Sauvageau, Dav, won dec. over Alijah Piatz, Cen, 3-0.

Seventh-place match: Grady Iverson, Cen, won dec. over Chase Clemenson, WFS, 11-5.

113

Championship match: Koltyn Grebel, VC, won dec. over Joey Enzminger, Leg, 12-6.

Third-place match: Hudson Egeberg, Bis, won dec. over Kellan Larson, Will, 8-2.

Fifth-place match: Seamus Kuklok, Cen, won dec. over David Llamas, Min, 5-3.

Seventh-place match: Aidan Dahmus, Dic, won dec. over Nolan Mack, Dav, 6-5.

120

Championship match: Ben DeForest, Bis, won dec. over Landon Zink, WFS, 7-0.

Third-place match: Gavin Morel, Dic, won dec. over Wyatt Turner, Dic, 6-3.

Fifth-place match: Braden Halverson, Bis, pinned Tanner Thoreson, WF, 1:42.

Seventh-place match: Cole Bohne, Cen, won dec. over Aiden Keilman, Min, 7-6.

126

Championship match: Jesse Thompson, Leg, won dec. over Marquis Richter, Man, 7-2.

Third-place match: Jack Coles, Will, pinned Gage Glaser, Dic, 3:51.

Fifth-place match: Owen Lindstrom, DL, pinned Pete Rasmussen, Jam, 3:22.

Seventh-place match: Ethan Kuntz, Cen, won dec. over Ty Burton, Min, 6-1.

132

Championship match: Gabe Mortensen, Min, pinned Tucker Johnson, VC, 2:37.

Third-place match: Colin Steidler, SM, won major dec. over Brody Ferderer, Cen, 10-0.

Fifth-place match: Wade Isom, Will, pinned Owen Magnell, WF, 2:01.

Seventh-place match: Jackson Alexander, WFS, won major dec. over Daniel Charboneau, DL, 12-0.

138

Championship match: Koye Grebel, VC, won by tech fall over Augustus Maughan, FN, 15-0, 4:33.

Third-place match: Daniel Fernandez, Min, won dec. over Landon McMahen, Bis, 9-4.

Fifth-place match: Joryn Richter, SM, pinned Evan Berg, Min, 2:25.

Seventh-place match: Colton King, Dic, won dec. over Brier Arnegard, WC, 6-2.

145

Championship match: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, won dec. over Wyatt Kosidowski, FD, 1-0.

Third-place match: Ethan Dennis, WC, won dec. over Marcus Johnson, WFS, 8-4.

Fifth-place match: Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, won major dec. over Stephen Leonard, TM, 15-5.

Seventh-place match: Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Espen Kunze, VC, 1:55.

152

Championship match: John Richter, SM, won dec. over Tyler Porter, WF, 10-5.

Third-place match: Aden Braun, Jam, won major dec. over Brayden Morris, Cen, 15-6.

Fifth-place match: Tate Olson, Bis, pinned Colin Parisien, TM, 2:58.

Seventh-place match: Carter Zink, WFS, won dec. over Tyson Rice, Will, 6-4.

160

Championship match: LJ Araujo, Bis, pinned Sawyer Carr, WFS, 4:26.

Third-place match: Harrison Grad, SM, won major dec. over Malachi Werremeyer, Dav, 14-2.

Fifth-place match: David Erlandson, B-W, won by injury forfeit over Emery Slater, Man.

Seventh-place match: Jax Gums, Cen, pinned Adyn Eckart, Jam, 0:33.

170

Championship match: Waylon Cressell, WF, won dec. over Connor Manske, WFS, 7-4.

Third-place match: Colton Mewes, Jam, won by tech fall over Cole Radenz, Cen, 20-5, 4:09.

Fifth-place match: DeJarius Jones, Min, won in sudden victory over Hugh Meyer, Dic, 7-3.

Seventh-place match: Jerys Burckhard, Cen, won in sudden victory over James Bozovsky, Dic, 4-2.

182

Championship match: Jackson Walters, Jam, won dec. over Ty Wiedrich, Will, 3-2.

Third-place match: Willaim Ward, FN, pinned Tate Estenson, DL, 0:51.

Fifth-place match: Tyson Jangula, Bis, won by medical forfeit over Kaleb Porter, WF.

Seventh-place match: Max Cunningham, Min, won dec. over Maddox Weigel, WFS, 3-0.

195

Championship match: Ole Taylor, Cen, pinned Korbyn Draper, Will, 3:37.

Third-place match: Zach Lilly, Dav, won major dec. over Bridger Owens, Bis, 13-2.

Fifth-place match: Connor Lamb, WF, pinned Jacob Bild, WF.

Seventh-place match: William Marks, SM, won major dec. over Kaden Manske, WFS, 14-3.

220

Championship match: Broden Muske, VC, won dec. over Kaydn Turnbow, Min, 7-0.

Third-place match: Landon Riely, Will, pinned Ayden Schlafman, Bis, 2:03.

Fifth-place match: Logan Moore, WF, won dec. over Michael Torgerson, GFC, 6-2.

Seventh-place match: Ethan Gall, Jam, pinned Ryzon Allery, TM, 3:29.

285

Championship match: Nivon Hayes, WC, won dec. over Dylan Carlquist, FD, 2-0.

Third-place match: Daniel Suda, GFC, won dec. over Treyson Renken, Leg, 4-2.

Fifth-place match: Gunner Cadreau, FN, won in sudden victory over Amaree Wiliams, WF, 6-4.

Seventh-place match: Easton Egeberg, Bis, won major dec. over San Inman, WC, 12-4.

Bismarck results

113

Hudson Egeberg, third: Pinned Carlos Salinas, FN, 5:49; Won dec. over Kellan Larson, Will, 4-2; Lost dec. to Enzminger, Leg, 16-9; Won dec. over David Llamas, Min, 6-1; Won dec. over Larson, Will, 8-2.

120

Ben DeForest, first: Pinned Luke Conroy, Dav, 0:20; Pinned Lucas Schlepuetz, Jam, 0:32; Pinned Wyatt Turner, Dic, 1:13; Won dec. over Landon Zink, WFS, 7-0.

Braeden Halverson, fifth: Won dec. over Gavin Morel, Dic, 9-7; Lost major dec. to Tanner Thoreson, WF, 14-5; Pinned Jace Varriano, FN, 0:18; Pinned Aiden Keilman, Min, 2:49; Lost dec. to Turner, Dic, 9-8; Pinned Thoreson, WF, 1:42.

138

Landon McMahen, fourth: Won by tech fall over Colton King, Dic, 22-7, 4:42; Pinned Richter, SM, 1:14; Lost major dec. to Koye Grebel, VC, 9-0; Pinned Evan Berg, Min, 0:49; Lost dec. to Daniel Fernandez, Min, 9-4.

145

Dylan Kostelecky, seventh: Won major dec. over Conrad Kopari, Dic, 13-0; Lost dec. to Ethan Dennis, WC, 4-2; Pinned Eric Chea, Jam, 1:55; Lost dec. to Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, 7-5; Pinned Espen Kunze, VC, 1:55.

152

Tate Olson, fifth: Pinned Tyson Rice, Will, 0:39; Pinned Colin Parisien, TM, 3:19; Lost major dec. to J. Richter, SM, 11-3; Lost dec. to Morris, Cen, 5-4; Pinned Parisien, TM, 2:58.

160

LJ Araujo, first: Pinned Noah Morkve, GFC, 0:57; Pinned David Erlandson, B-W, 0:34; Pinned Grad, SM, 1:29; Pinned Sawyer Carr, WFS, 4:26.

182

Tyrus Jangula, fifth: Pinned Darion Bitz, Cen, 5:39; Lost major dec. to Jackson Walters, Jam, 8-0; Pinned Chayton Senn, Dav, 1:55; Won dec. over Maddox Weigel, WFS, 5-0; Lost in sudden victory to Tate Estenson, DL, 7-5; Won by medical forfeit over Kaleb Porter, WF.

195

Bridger Owens, fourth: Pinned Dezyon Butler, Jam, 0:39; Won dec. over Lincoln Brooks, Min, 6-5; Lost dec. to Korbyn Draper, Will, 1-0; Pinned Jacob Bild, WF, 1:21; Lost major dec. to Zach Lilly, Dav, 13-2.

220

Ayden Schlafman, fourth: Pinned Lykken Parlett, Cen, 2:47; Won dec. over Logan Moore, WF, 5-2; Lost major dec. to Broden Muske, VC, 12-2; Won dec. over Michael Torgerson, GFC, 3-1; Pinned by Landon Riely, Will, 2:03.

285

Easton Egeberg, seventh: Pinned by Dylan Carlquist, Dav, 1:11; Pinned Eric Stouder, GFC, 1:46; Won dec. over Gabriel Parisien, TM, 2-0; Lost dec. to Renken, Leg, 6-0; Won major dec. over San Inman, WC, 12-4.

Century results

106

Grady Iverson, seventh: Lost by tech fall to Jake Glaser, Dic, 20-4, 4:37; Pinned Mitchell Gerhardt, DL, 2:21; Won dec. over Cade Nieuwsma, Bis, 3-0; Lost dec. to Cole Sauvageau, Dav, 6-1; Won dec. over Chase Clemenson, WFS, 11-5.

Alijah Piatz, sixth: Pinned Rylan Samuelson, DL, 1:15; Won dec. over Sauvageau, Dav, 9-7; Lost dec. to Aaron Morris, Will, 2-1; Pinned by Jack Schauer, Jam, 1:41; Lost dec. to Sauvageau, Dav, 3-0.

113

Seamus Kuklok, fifth: Pinned Kellen Beneke, Man, 0:36; Pinned Llamas, Min, 5:07; Pinned by Koltyn Grebel, VC, 0:48; Pinned by Larson, Will, 4:04; Won dec. over Llamas, Min, 5-3.

120

Cole Bohne, seventh: Lost dec. to Keilman, Min, 1-0; Won major dec. over Cormac Doty, GFRR, 10-1; Pinned Schlepuetz, Jam, 1:44; Lost major dec. to Morel, Dic, 9-1; Won dec. over Keilman, Min, 7-6.

126

Ethan Kuntz, seventh: Pinned Bryce Kelley, GFC, 2:57; Lost major dec. to Thompson, Leg, 8-0; Pinned Noah Davidson, WF, 0:25; Lost dec. to Jack Coles, Will, 6-1; Won dec. over Ty Burton, Min, 6-1.

132

Brody Ferderer, fourth: Won dec. over Owen Magnell, WF, 9-2; Won in sudden victory over Wade Isom, Will, 3-1; Lost by tech fall to Gabe Mortensen, Min, 22-4, 3:34; Pinned Magnell, WF, 4:56; Lost major dec. to Steidler, SM, 10-0.

145

Kaden DeCoteau, first: Won by tech fall over Sean Christopherson, WF, 17-0, 4:00; Won dec. over Winn-Kelley, GFC, 6-4; Won dec. over Dennis, WC, 6-2; Won dec. over Wyatt Kosidowski, Dav, 1-0.

152

Brayden Morris, fourth: Pinned Max Martens, GFRR, 0:49; Pinned by Tyler Porter, WF, 2:25; Pinned Mason Williams, GFC, 4:57; Won major dec. over Rice, Will, 11-2; Won dec. over Olson, Bis, 5-4; Lost major dec. to Aden Braun, Jam, 15-6.

160

Jax Gums, seventh: Pinned Cal Bratton, FN, 2:26; Pinned by Grad, SM, 3:06; Pinned Kenneth Johnson, WF, 4:10; Lost dec. to Erlandson, B-W, 4-1; Pinned Adyn Eckart, Jam, 0:33.

170

Cole Radenz, fourth: Pinned Aiden Pelayo, GFRR, 0:46; Pinned Hugh Meyer, Dic, 0:38; Pinned by Connor Manske, WFS, 4:45; Pinned DeJarius Jones, Min, 2:42; Lost by tech fall to Colton Mewes, Jam, 20-5, 4:09.

Jerys Burckhard, seventh: Pinned by Mewes, Jam, 4:39; Pinned James Nagel, Bis, 2:45; Pinned Harper Schultz, FN, 4:09; Lost dec. to Meyer, Dic, 1-0; Won in sudden victory over James Bozovsky, Dic, 4-2.

195

Ole Taylor, first: Pinned Chase Marsh, B-W, 0:34; Pinned Hayden Stymeist, Leg, 0:37; Pinned Connor Lamb, WF, 1:08; Pinned Draper, Will, 3:37.

Legacy results

106

Nicolas Enzminger, first: Pinned Talen Tuchscherer, Dav, 5:37; Pinned Clemenson, WFS, 1:01; Pinned Glaser, Dic, 2:13; Pinned Morris, Will, 0:38.

113

Joey Enzminger, second: Pinned Nolan Mack, Dav, 0:32; Won major dec. over Aidan Dahmus, Dic, 9-0; Won dec. over Egeberg, Bis, 16-9; Lost dec. to Grebel, VC, 12-6.

126

Jesse Thompson, first: Pinned Nathan Morken, FN, 1:35; Won major dec. over Kuntz, Cen, 8-0; Pinned Gage Glaser, Dic, 4:35; Won dec. over Richter, Man, 7-0.

285

Treyson Renken, fourth: Pinned Lennox Charley, FN, 0:44; Lost dec. to Daniel Suda, GFC, 3-1; Won dec. over Dalton Darby, Jam, 6-0; Won dec. over Egeberg, Bis, 6-0; Pinned Amaree Williams, WF, 3:42; Lost dec. to Suda, GFC, 4-2.

Mandan results

126

Marquis Richter, second: Pinned Jacob Syster, FS, 2:32; Won in sudden victory over Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS, 10-8; Won dec. over Owen Lindstrom, DL, 11-5; Lost dec. to Thompson, Leg, 7-2.

160

Emery Slater, sixth: Pinned by Grad, SM, 5:16; Won dec. over Bratton, FN, 6-2; Won dec. over Tyson Hovland, VC, 4-2; Won major dec. over Eckart, Jam, 14-1; Pinned by Grad, SM, 2:45; Lost by injury forfeit to Erlandson, B-W.

St. Mary’s

132

Colin Steidler, third: Won by tech fall over Cannon Bertch, Leg, 5:50, 17-0; Pinned Tate Sailer, Man, 1:16; Lost dec. to Tucker Johnson, VC, 10-5; Won dec. over Isom, Will, 10-4; Won major dec. over Ferderer, Cen, 10-0.

138

Joryn Richter, fifth: Won major dec. over Konnor Johnson, FN, 14-5; Pinned by McMahen, Bis, 1:14; Pinned Hunter Undem, VC, 1:20; Pinned Brier Arnegard, WC, 1:22; Lost major dec. to Fernandez, Min, 11-3; Pinned Berg, Min, 2:25.

152

John Richter, first: Pinned Briar Alberts, DL, 0:22; Won dec. over Carter Zink, WFS, 9-4; Won major dec. over Olson, Bis, 11-3; Won dec. over Porter, WF, 10-5.

160

Harrison Grad, third: Pinned Slater, Man, 5:16; Pinned Gums, Cen, 3:06; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:29; Pinned Slater, Man, 2:45; Won major dec. over Malachi Werremeyer, Dav, 14-2.

195

William Marks, seventh: Pinned Lilly, Dav, 4:43; Pinned by Lamb, WF, 4:29; Pinned John Bjerke, GFRR, 2:09; Lost dec. to Bild, WF, 6-1; Won major dec. over Manske, WFS, 14-3.

CLASS B

BOYS

Team results

1. New Salem-Almont 193. 2. Lisbon 164. 3. South Border 152. 4. Velva 111. 5. Minot Ryan 96. 6. Killdeer 92. 7. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 73.5. 8. Northern Lights 72. 9. Hettinger-Scranton 65.5. 10. Carrington 60. 11. Hillsboro-Central Valley 56. 12. Hazen-Beulah 55.5. T-13. Central Cass, Kenmare-Bowbells, and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 54. 16. Bowman County-Beach 50.5. 17. Pembina County North 40.

18. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 38. T-19. Harvey-Wells County and Stanley, 35.5. 21. Des Lacs-Burlington 33. T-22. Larimore and Oakes 32. 24. Grafton 30. 25. Williams County 25. 26. MonDak 21.5. 27. Kindred 16. 28. Linton-HMB 14. 29. Rugby 11. T-30. May-Port-CG and Northern Cass, 3. 32. Standing Rock 2. T-33. Alexander and Northwood, 0.

Individual results

106

Championship match: Dalton Feist, NGS, won in sudden victory over Cohen Bell, Stan, 4-2.

Third-place match: Bode Henderson, NL, won dec. over Jack Bohmbach, Kill, 3-0.

Fifth-place match: Maddox Campbell, Vel, won major dec. over Joshua Ternes, H-B, 9-1.

Seventh-place match: Logan Potts, LMLM, won dec. over Mathias Dahlstrom, Oak, 13-6.

113

Championship match: Charlie Irwin, NSA, won dec. over Pitch Hager, Vel, 10-3.

Third-place match: Logan Werner, PCN, pinned TJ Boyer, MD, 0:38.

Fifth-place match: Kale Hase, HWC, won dec. over Dru Carr, Carr, 5-4.

Seventh-place match: Joey Heyd, LMLM, pinned Dean Dumas, Kill, 2:46.

120

Championship match: Trace Hoggarth, Carr, won dec. over Noah Anderson, Lis, 7-2.

Third-place match: Kruiser Burns, Graf, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Tanner Defoe, H-S, 3-2.

Fifth-place match: Carson Kozojed, HCV, won dec. over Elijah Ramos, Kill, 12-6.

Seventh-place match: Josiah Crandall, CC, won dec. over Cade Else, MD, 7-6.

126

Championship match: Trenton Klatt, NSA, won dec. over Sawyer Owens, HCV, 6-0.

Third-place match: Lane Cooper, MR, won dec. over Tristan Lepp, SB, 5-0.

Fifth-place match: Kyler Schalesky, H-S, pinned Aaron Brimhall, WC, 1:00.

Seventh-place match: Griffin Greenley, Lis, won by medical forfeit over John Jundt, Rug.

132

Championship match: Carson Hildre, Vel, won dec. over Ethan Maier, NSA, 7-3.

Third-place match: Chance Burns, Graf, won dec. over William Cook, KB, 7-4.

Fifth-place match: Daxtyn Eslinger, NGS, pinned Ryker Vetter, SB, 4:16.

Seventh-place match: Caleb Sarsland, BCB, pinned Jadyn Vollmer, HWC, 2:28.

138

Championship match: Cole Gerhardt, NSA, won dec. over Gus Bohmbach, Kill, 4-0.

Third-place match: Corbin Clifton, Carr, won dec. over Havlin DeLong, NL, 3-1.

Fifth-place match: Carson Brown, PCN, pinned Carter Wallner, Lis, 5:46.

Seventh-place match: Sawyer Noll, BCB, won dec. over Cooper Bredahl, DLB, 4-2.

145

Championship match: Henry Nelson, HCV, won dec. over Mason Mellmer, H-B, 3-2.

Third-place match: Mike Nelson, Lis, won dec. over Jaron Frank, H-S, 7-0.

Fifth-place match: Carson Glaesman, SB, won dec. over Riley Doll, NSA, 7-5.

Seventh-place match: Rocker Aguilar, WC, won dec. over Tanner Menge, Kin, 7-3.

152

Championship match: Marshall Lindgren, SB, won dec. over Blaze Reinke, Lis, 3-1.

Third-place match: Cale Ibach, DLB, won dec. over Ty Wolding, NSA, 5-4.

Fifth-place match: Kael Kovar, Carr, won dec. over Emery Noll, BCB, 8-3.

Seventh-place match: Tucker Bohmbach, Kill, won dec. over Mason Schumaier, Vel, 3-2.

160

Championship match: Garrett Hebl, LMLM, won dec. over Isaiah Carruth, EEK, 6-3.

Third-place match: Drew Zwak, MR, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Brock Norton, NSA, 3-2.

Fifth-place match: Colter Thorsell, Lar, pinned Maverick Ford, KB, 1:52.

Seventh-place match: Cole Stock, SB, won dec. over Cade Olson-Tingelstad, CC, 3-1.

170

Championship match: Boeden Greenley, Lis, pinned Jace Nitschke, SB, 5:27.

Third-place match: Cole Henderson, NL, won dec. over Joshua Meehl, Oak, 2-0.

Fifth-place match: Diontrea Anderson, KB, won major dec. over Landon Schumacher, LHMB, 11-3.

Seventh-place match: Stone Thornton, CC, won dec. over Gavin Engwicht, NSA, 11-7.

182

Championship match: Ivan Carruth, EEK, won dec. over Levi Sveum, Lis, 3-0.

Third-place match: Tristan Pekas, H-S, pinned Jaxson Holter, KB, 0:37.

Fifth-place match: Trey Bohmbach, Stan, pinned Herman Kauk, SB, 4:25.

Seventh-place match: Brock Wendel, LMLM, won dec. over Trevin Sago, H-B, 9-4.

195

Championship match: Brayden Selzler, Vel, won dec. over Connor Harvey, MR, 7-4.

Third-place match: Daniel Schumacher, SB, won dec. over Mason Olander, NSA, 9-3.

Fifth-place match: Johnathan Smith, DLB, won dec. over Eric Hoffmann, Lar, 3-2.

Seventh-place match: Rodney Wolf, Kin, pinned Landon Ptacek, Oak, 2:28.

220

Championship match: Shane Nitschke, SB, won dec. over Mace Stuber, BCB, 3-0.

Third-place match: Noah Klusmann, EEK, pinned Carter Engebretson, HWC, 1:14.

Fifth-place match: Cade Okeson, MR, won dec. over Armani Smith, H-B, 7-3.

Seventh-place match: Garrett Haugen, CC, pinned Clayton Grove, WC, 4:00.

285

Championship match: Coy Okeson, MR, won major dec. over AJ Heins, NSA, 11-3.

Third-place match: Grant Lyons, Lis, pinned Dylan Sell, CC, 2:14.

Fifth-place match: Ben Roundy, Kill, pinned Gabe Lakoduk, Vel, 2:47.

Seventh-place match: Bryce Prouty, NL, pinned Jebb Gerszewski, Lar, 3:17.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Bismarck 189. 2. Minot 169. 3. Central Cass 156. 4. Legacy 140. 5. Grand Forks 95. T-6. Century and Fargo, 93. 8. Jamestown 80. 9. South Border 76. 10. Carrington 71.5. 11. Des Lacs-Burlington 66. T-12. Valley City and West Fargo, 65. 14. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 62. 15. Lisbon 56. 16. Mandan 55. 17. Hettinger-Scranton 45. 18. Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 37. 19. Pembina County North 32. 20. New Salem-Almont 28.

21. Dickinson 27. 22. Harvey-Wells County 23. T-23. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Northern Cass and White Shield, 22. 26. MonDak 20. 27. Devils Lake 18. 28. Killdeer 17. 29. Northwood 13. 30. Williston 11. 31. Rugby 10. 32. Hazen-Beulah 6. 33. Beach 5. T-34. Ray, Standing Rock and Stanley, 3. T-37. Hope Christian Academy and Kindred, 2. 39. Turtle Mountain 1. T-40. Hillsboro-Central Valley, Linton-HMB and May-Port-C-G, 0.

Individual results

100

Championship match: Anna White, CC, pinned Keeley Kainoa, Man, 4:44.

Third-place match: Jennifer Verdin, H-S, pinned Izzy Owens, Bis, 2:12.

Fifth-place match: Anna Engwicht, NSA, pinned Emily Youboty, Leg, 4:02.

Seventh-place match: Brooklyn Lafrenz, Man, pinned Isabella Miller, SB, 3:09.

105

Championship match: Alicia Kenfack, Leg, pinned Vada Hoffman, SB, 5:22.

Third-place match: Gabby Hannig, VC, pinned Addison Yates, HWC, 1:14.

Fifth-place match: Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, pinned Avarie Jacobson, Rug, 2:48.

Seventh-place match: Aryana Loran, Dic, pinned Jozlynn Boyer, Nor, 2:16.

110

Championship match: Julia Araujo, Bis, pinned Alyssa Nitschke, SB, 1:31.

Third-place match: Elizabeth Youboty, Leg, won dec. over Adali Simmons, Kill, 3-2.

Fifth-place match: Alcila Olson, H-S, won dec. over Keisha Tomac, NSA, 7-2.

Seventh-place match: Natalie Meyer, Dic, pinned Mallory DeVries, CC, 2:01.

115

Championship match: Alexis Schneider, NGS, pinned Hallie Nash, Min, 0:40.

Third-place match: Marlie Stremick, PCN, pinned Shelby Miller, EEK, 0:20.

Fifth-place match: Bailey Schmitt, Bis, won by medical forfeit over Maggie Thielges, Bis.

Seventh-place match: Adaleene Hansen, Lis, won dec. over Clancy Meyer, Dic, 5-1.

120

Championship match: Rei Ogden, Cen, won major dec. over Shayla DeBlaere, WF, 15-3.

Third-place match: Sanie Gayflor, Far, pinned Kashtyn Bredahl, DLB, 4:47.

Fifth-place match: Cambrie Feist, Bis, won major dec. over Mercedes Lura, Carr, 15-6.

Seventh-place match: Deegan Kirschenmann, VC, pinned Makiah Hartleib, Bea, 4:02.

125

Championship match: Avery Mohr, Far, won dec. over Emersyn Schwab, Lis, 7-0.

Third-place match: Karyssa Meidinger, LMLM, pinned Kylee Yetter, Min, 3:24.

Fifth-place match: Kaylie Clingman, MD, pinned Bryn Larson, GF, 2:53.

Seventh-place match: Lucy Czarnowski, Far, pinned Brynlee Hartsoch, WF, 1:57.

130

Championship match: Lindsey Anderson, WF, pinned Karissa Mann, NGS, 2:54.

Third-place match: Grace Lemar, CC, won dec. over Kaylee Kurz, GF, 7-1.

Fifth-place match: Mackenzie Stoddart, Jam, pinned Taeghan Rittenbach, Bis, 2:39.

Seventh-place match: Ellie Roseland, H-S, won dec. over Morgan Schneider, Leg, 3-0.

135

Championship match: Mylee Christianson, VC, won dec. over Aleiya Cullinan, Leg, 4-3.

Third-place match: Kennedy Wendel, Carr, won dec. over Jeanie Keller, SB, 5-3.

Fifth-place match: Haleigh Carr, Min, won dec. over Jazlyn Weigel, NGS, 2-1.

Seventh-place match: Lois Schneider, CC, pinned Madison Reems, Bis, 2:12.

140

Championship match: Allyssa Johnson, GF, pinned Paige Baumgartner, Bis, 1:18.

Third-place match: Victoria Pasterz, DLB, won in ultimate tiebreaker over Hanna Ryberg, Leg, 1-0.

Fifth-place match: Webeline Naklen, Far, won dec. over Shelby Sherman, CC, 5-1.

Seventh-place match: Khendra Garcia, Carr, pinned Katelyn Vetter, Min, 4:10.

145

Championship match: Gracia Rolf, Lis, won dec. over Kiera Aguilar, Min, 2-0.

Third-place match: MaKenna Belling, NC, pinned Aubrie Overson, Bis, 1:39.

Fifth-place match: Trisa Schroeder, Carr, won dec. over Cheyenne Helland, CC, 3-1.

Seventh-place match: Summer Hanna, Leg, won in sudden victory over Aubrey King, Far, 13-8.

155

Championship match: Emily Novak, GF, won dec. over Lexi Beckler, Bis, 8-2.

Third-place match: Arianna Aguilar, Min, pinned Jordan Flynn, CC, 2:44.

Fifth-place match: Paige Spomer, Cen, won dec. over Gabby Romans, Jam, 3-2.

Seventh-place match: Jordyn Radasa, Will, pinned Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, 2:21.

170

Championship match: Emma Buee, DLB, won dec. over Alexis Storsved, Man, 7-6.

Third-place match: Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, pinned Isabelle Berg, DL, 2:00.

Fifth-place match: Hannah Seefeld, EEK, pinned Sadie Richmond, Min, 0:38.

Seventh-place match: Jaley Jetty, Cen, won by forfeit over Lexiss Reynolds, Nor.

190

Championship match: Phoenix Lindseth, Leg, pinned Cambree Anderson, Bis, 0:48.

Third-place match: Mekayla Stordalen, Cen, won dec. over Cassie Bartholomay, CC, 4-2.

Fifth-place match: Jade’ence Fletcher, Min, pinned Grace Bercier, Jam, 2:58.

Seventh-place match: Brooke Bundy, VC, won by medical forfeit over Kadyn Schuman, GF.

250

Championship match: Catie Sinner, CC, pinned Danijah Moore, Min, 3:25.

Third-place match: Love Hopkins, WS, pinned Belinda Perry, Cen, 3:38.

Fifth-place match: Aleeona Meza, Jam, pinned Brinley Buechler, Bis, 0:47.

Seventh-place match: Emma Osier, Far, pinned Morgan Harvey, Cen, 3:33.

Bismarck results

100

Izzy Owens, fourth: Won dec. over Eloise Jenner, SB, 6-0; Pinned Monica Boakye, Min, 0:44; Pinned by Anna White, CC, 2:29; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 1:21; Pinned by Jennifer Verdin, H-S, 2:12.

110

Julia Araujo, first: Pinned Victoria Sanchez, VC, 0:46; Pinned Dannika Bennett, PCN, 0:15; Pinned Youboty, Leg, 1:16; Pinned Alyssa Nitschke, SB, 1:31.

115

Maggie Thielges, sixth: Pinned Nevaeh Varriano, Man, 3:12; Pinned Brianna Mayer, CC, 4:08; Pinned by Alexis Schneider, NGS, 0:45; Pinned by Shelby Miller, EEK, 4:47; Lost by medical forfeit to Schmitt, Bis.

Bailey Schmitt, fifth: Pinned Olivia Johs, WF, 1:26; Pinned by Schneider, NGS, 1:03; Pinned Kylie Skadberg, Carr, 1:20; Pinned Adaleene Hansen, Lis, 1:44; Pinned by Marlie Stremick, PCN, 1:20; Won by medical forfeit over Thielges, Bis.

120

Cambrie Feist, fifth: Won dec. over Hannah Thiel, NSA, 11-6; Pinned by Sanie Gayflor, Far, 2:36; Pinned Leyna Ulroan, Bis, 0:39; Won dec. over Deegan Kirschenmann, VC, 4-3; Pinned by Kashtyn Bredahl, DLB, 2:34; Won major dec. over Mercedes Lura, Carr, 15-6.

130

Taeghan Rittenbach, sixth: Pinned Hayleigh Fischer, Man, 0:59; Pinned by Grace Lemar, CC, 3:49; Pinned Reagan Weckerly, HWC, 2:01; Pinned Schneider, Leg, 3:16; Lost dec. to Kaylee Kurz, GF, 8-4; Pinned by Mackenzie Stoddart, Jam, 2:39.

135

Madison Reems, eighth: Pinned Isabelle Julian, Far, 3:23; Lost dec. to Jazlyn Weigel, NGS, 5-3; Pinned Josetta Buffalo Boy, SR, 2:55; Lost dec. to Kennedy Wendel, Carr, 11-6; Pinned by Lois Schneider, CC, 2:12.

140

Paige Baumgartner, second: Pinned Isabelle Dutchuk, CC, 4:41; Won dec. over Khendra Garcia, Carr, 8-1; Won dec. over Ryberg, Leg, 6-0; Pinned by Allyssa Johnson, GF, 1:18.

145

Aubrie Overson, fourth: Pinned Ashlyn Lee, Jam, 5:38; Lost major dec. to Kiera Aguilar, Min, 14-3; Pinned Samantha Hotten, WF, 2:36; Pinned Aubrey King, Far, 3:56; Pinned Trisa Schroeder, Carr, 3:32; Pinned by MaKenna Belling, NC, 1:39.

155

Lexi Beckler, second: Pinned Aubrey Locken, Stan, 2:57; Pinned Spomer, Cen, 4:23; Won in sudden victory over Arianna Aguilar, Min; Lost dec. to Emily Novak, GF, 8-2.

190

Cambree Anderson, second: Pinned Chloe Hovdenes, Carr, 0:49; Pinned Cassie Bartholomay, CC, 0:59; Pinned Stordalen, Cen, 2:50; Pinned by Lindseth, Leg, 0:48.

250

Brinley Buechler, sixth: Pinned Jaelyn Forrey, PCN, 1:09; Pinned by Danijah Moore, Min, 1:17; Won in sudden victory over Kathryn Sullivan, GF, 6-4; Pinned Emma Osier, Far, 1:45; Lost dec. to Perry, Cen, 6-4; Pinned by Aleeona Meza, Jam, 0:47.

Century results

120

Rei Ogden, first: Pinned Kulah Barjuah, Leg, 2:16; Pinned Kirschenmann, VC, 1:38; Pinned Gayflor, Far, 1:15; Won major dec. over Shayla DeBlaere, WF, 15-3.

155

Paige Spomer, fifth: Pinned Isabel Dutt, CC, 1:29; Pinned by Beckler, Bis, 4:23; Pinned Karlee Lesmann, Carr, 4:00; Pinned Jordyn Radasa, Will, 3:30; Pinned by Jordan Flynn, CC, 2:57; Won dec. over Gabby Romans, Jam, 3-2.

170

Jaylee Jetty, seventh: Pinned Ava Carlblom, Lis, 3:24; Pinned by Emma Buee, DLB, 0:36; Won dec. over Ava Gulleson, CC, 7-2; Pinned by Sadie Richmond, Min, 1:51; Pinned Lexiss Reynolds, Nor, 2:00.

190

Mekayla Stordalen, third: Pinned Riley Cline, H-B, 1:17; Pinned Koiline Govergo, Far, 4:29; Pinned by Anderson, Bis, 2:50; Pinned Grace Bercier, Jam, 1:31; Won dec. over Bartholomay, CC, 4-2.

250

Belinda Perry, fourth: Pinned Abagail Porter, Man, 0:36; Pinned Meza, Jam, 3:31; Pinned by Catie Sinner, CC, 3:15; Won dec. over Buechler, Bis, 6-4; Pinned by Love Hopkins, WS, 3:38.

Morgan Harvey, eighth: Won by forfeit over Ella Sad, Lis; Pinned by Sinner, CC, 1:42; Pinned Ashley Lindberg, Carr, 3:13; Pinned by Meza, Jam, 2:05; Pinned by Osier, Far, 3:33.

Legacy results

100

Emily Youboty. sixth: Pinned Kaylee Mueller, MPCG, 0:57; Pinned by Verdin, H-S, 1:09; Won dec. over Taryn Roesler, Kin, 9-8; Won major dec. over Lafrenz, Man, 12-3; Pinned by Owens, Bis, 1:21; Pinned by Anna Engwicht, NSA, 4:02.

105

Alicia Kenfack, first: Pinned Ellie Baasch, Lis, 0:47; Pinned Katie Bynum, PCN, 1:43; Pinned Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, 4:55; Pinned Vada Hoffman, SB, 5:22.

110

Elizabeth Youboty, third: Pinned Bailey Ferderer, Cen, 1:12; Won dec. over Alcila Olson, H-S, 5-3; Pinned by Araujo, Bis, 1:16; Won in sudden victory over Keisha Tomac, NSA, 5-3; Won dec. over Adali Simmons, Kill, 3-2.

130

Morgan Schneider, eighth: Lost dec. to Kurz, GF, 7-5; Pinned Kerrington Lee, Stan, 1:35; Won by medical forfeit over Payton Russell, Min; Pinned by Rittenbach, Bis, 3:16; Lost dec. to Ellie Roseland, H-S, 3-0.

135

Aleiya Cullinan, second: Pinned Kal Kroh, Man, 3:08; Pinned Schneider, CC, 0:52; Pinned Haleigh Carr, Min, 1:06; Lost dec. to Mylee Christianson, VC, 4-3.

140

Hanna Ryberg, fourth: Won dec. over Reagan Ulmer, SB, 6-0; Won dec. over Victoria Pasterz, DLB, 5-2; Lost dec. to Baumgartner, Bis, 6-0; Won dec. over Webeline Naklen, Far, 2-1; Lost in ultimate tiebreaker to Pasterz, DLB, 1-0.

145

Summer Hanna, seventh: Won dec. over Emily Jochim, SB, 5-3; Pinned by Schroeder, Carr, 0:48; Won dec. over Diane Aranda, Man, 8-3; Pinned by Cheyenne Helland, CC, 0:58; Won in sudden victory over Aubrey King, Far, 13-8.

190

Phoenix Lindseth, first: Pinned Brooke Bundy, VC, 0:46; Pinned Kadyn Schuman, GF, 0:24; Pinned Jade’ence Fletcher, Min, 2:36; Pinned Anderson, Bis, 0:48.

Mandan results

100

Keeley Kainoa, second: Pinned Isabella Miller, SB, 1:49; Won dec. over Lafrenz, Man, 8-1; Won major dec. over Verdin, H-S, 12-4, Pinned by White, CC, 4:44.

Brooklyn Lafrenz, seventh: Won dec. over Ella Brown, Min, 10-3; Lost dec. to Kainoa, Man, 8-1; Won dec. over Jenner, SB, 6-2; Lost major dec. to Youboty, Leg, 12-3; Pinned Miller, SB, 3:09.

170

Alexis Storsved, second: Pinned Gulleson, CC, 1:25; Pinned Reynolds, Nor, 4:23; Pinned Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, 4:35; Lost dec. to Emma Buee, DLB, 7-6.