Six local wrestlers advance to Rotary championships

Twenty-nine wrestling teams descended on Bismarck Friday for the opening of the Bismarck Rotary tournament at the Bismarck Civic Center.

Hundreds of matches, and almost a full day, later, the 28 boys championship finalists have been decided.

Six of the 28, Brock Fettig (Bismarck, 182), Ben Nagel (Bismarck, 195), Isaiah Huus (Bismarck, 220), Kaden DeCoteau (Century, 132), Isaac Felchle (St. Mary's, 145), and Nick Windsor (St. Mary's, 220), call Bismarck home.

Their paths to potential championships weren't easy, and still have one more hurdle to clear. But first, how did they knife their way into title contention?

KADEN DECOTEAU

Century advanced two wrestlers as far as the semifinal matches, Ole Taylor at 170 pounds and DeCoteau at 132.

Taylor fell to a pin 3:09 into his match against Grady Nelson of Sidney, Mont., which left DeCoteau as the lone Patriot to advance to the finals.

"I wrestled well right away in my first match," DeCoteau said. "The second match I didn't do as well as I would have liked, but I got a good warmup in before the semis and I really put it on him, I thought."

DeCoteau had a clean advancement out of the first round of the bracket; with only 20 wrestlers competing for the title at 132, 12 advanced to the second round by way of bye, and DeCoteau was one of the 12.

In the second round, he faced Fargo Davies' Sajan Gurung, who he beat by pin just 1:11 into their match.

A tougher fight awaited him in the third round, as DeCoteau had his only full-length match occur against Fargo North's Augustus Maughan, but he stayed relatively clean in an 11-2 major decision victory.

"I didn't feel great (against Maughan)," DeCoteau said. "I grabbed my coach, Nate Humann, who said he'd warm up with me, and we went super hard for an hour. I felt great after that, and it showed."

Aberdeen Central provided his semifinal opponent, Brock Martin. The match almost did go the distance, but DeCoteau finally wrapped his opponent up with a neat move at the 5:31 mark.

DeCoteau's championship opponent is Caleb Richter, one of six wrestlers to make the championships for Rapid City Stevens.

"I've been wrestling since eighth grade, and it doesn't make a difference to me, I'm going out there on a mission to go and finish," DeCoteau said.

ISAAC FELCHLE

The first of St. Mary's two wrestlers to claim a spot in the championship, Isaac Felchle joined the other five Bismarck wrestlers in exiting the first round by way of the bye.

Felchle stands alone among the six, however, in having all three of his bouts go the distance, outscoring his opponents 27-10 along the way.

"At the beginning of the (semifinal) match, I had a few things that I wasn't doing right," Felchle said. "I learned throughout the match and overcame it."

Fargo South, Rapid City Stevens, and Valley City opponents came Felchle's way, and he calmly proceeded through his opponents.

"I just take every match like a state finals match and wrestle everybody to the best of my ability," Felchle said.

Another powerhouse wrestler awaits a Bismarck opponent tomorrow. Zander Dean of the second-place Sidney Eagles from Montana won four matches to make the final.

"It's pretty sweet knowing you're one of the best of the state," Felchle said. "Or multiple states, in this case. Working throughout the summer has paid off. I'm gonna wrestle my best and give it my all right to the whistle."

BROCK FETTIG

Excellence is an expectation from Brock Fettig, and he's living up to that expectation so far. The senior joined fellow upperclassmen Huus and Nagel in giving Bismarck a shot at a top-three team finish.

With pins in his first and third matches and a tech fall in his second, Fettig's back in the driver's seat for another tournament title.

The Demon senior took 3:06 to down Austin Hughes of Glasgow, put up a ridiculous 27 points in his 27-11 tech fall win over Minot's Kyler Byer, and was on his way to another tech fall win when he grappled West Fargo's Kaleb Porter into submission after 3:47.

Carrington's Michael Clifton stands between Fettig and the title after putting up three pins and a nail-biting 4-3 semifinal win over William Ward of Fargo North.

BEN NAGEL

Nagel joined Fettig and Huus by each tallying two pins on their way to the title, and Nagel's came in his first two bouts of the day.

In fact, the senior might have challenged for the title of "lowest amount of time on the mat" had his semifinal match not been decided by points.

It took just 18 seconds for Nagel to wipe out Dorian Sandness of Fargo South, and 53 more to snuff out Century's Chance Gries' hopes for a title.

"I got a nice, hard match in the day before the tournament," Nagel said. "Helped get my lungs burning. It feels good (to wrestle at home), I like wrestling in here and it's nice to not have a five- or six-hour bus ride."

Brock Eitreim of Watertown provided a stiff test for Nagel, and it was yet another 4-4 tie that faced a Bismarck wrestler headed into the third period of his semifinal fight.

Nagel had downed Eitreim twice in the first period, letting him escape for a 4-1 advantage. Eitreim counted an escape and a takedown of his own to pull the match even.

"Cheering on my teammates helped get me ready today," Nagel. "This last one at the end of the day was tough, when I'm tired."

Just eight seconds into the third, Nagel escaped Eitreim's clutches, and a short while later put the sophomore on the mat for the third time in the match, and Nagel would advance to the final on the strength of the 7-4 score.

"Eitreim was really strong and he was tough to take shots on," Nagel said. "It was a long day, and I'm ready to start fresh (Saturday)."

Nagel's championship opponent is, as one would expect, no walk in the park. Glasgow's Kyler Hallock counted three pins and a second round tech fall to emphatically join his opponent in the title bout.

The senior is confident he'll be up to the challenge.

"Just gonna eat some food and go to bed early and get some good sleep," Nagel said.

ISAIAH AND NICK WINDSOR

The 220-pound championship will be Bismarck exclusive, a rarity with as many teams as there are at the Rotary. Isaiah Huus of Bismarck will take on Nick Windsor of St. Mary's, and it should be an excellent fight.

Huus made the trip to the finals easier on himself than Windsor, as he pinned opening opponent Ian Berogan of West Fargo in just under a minute and a half and tied up semifinals opponent Justin Kerr of Grand Forks Central in just under two minutes.

Windsor's only pin came in his opening round, where he battled with and defeated Rapid City Stevens' Kaiden Strong in 4:25.

"Our confidence has started to grow in the second half of the season," St. Mary's coach Luke Mellmer said. "We have some guys working at different weight classes and our lineup is really starting to shake out."

Huus' third-round match was relatively one-sided, as Watertown's Draven Bau only managed a second-period escape against him in a 5-1 win.

Windsor took both his third-round match and the semifinal to points. Though he only allowed single escapes from his opponent in both matches, the third-round match against Landon Riley of Williston was more favorable to the senior.

Riley hit the mat twice and Windsor also counted an escape to close out a somewhat comfortable 6-1 victory.

"I'm always confident in Nick, no matter what the circumstance is," Mellmer said. "I'm really happy with him."

In one of the last three matches of Day 1 of the tournament, Windsor and opponent Kaydn Turnbow only allowed a single escape each through the first 5:50 of the match.

With the score tied at 1, and only just having stumbled out of bounds to avoid a potential takedown by Turnbow shortly before, Windsor snagged his opponent and dropped him with 10 seconds left, and held on for dear life to seal a tight 3-1 victory.

"(Nick) is calculated and is a full 220-pounder," Mellmer said. "He's athletic, has good feet, and has a good mind for wrestling. He knows how to win wrestling matches and doesn't crack under pressure."

LEGACY AND MANDAN

Mandan had a tough go of it at the Rotary. With just six wrestlers competing at the invite, only two, Brenden Palmer at 170 and Seth Gerhardt at heavyweight, made it as far as the quarterfinals, and both were knocked down to the consolation bracket.

Palmer and Gerhardt won their round four matches, so both will compete for placement spots this afternoon.

Legacy, on the other hand, advanced three wrestlers into the semifinals, Nic Enzminger (106), Tim Kadrmas (152), and Draken Stugelmeyer (160).

"I came at my opponents hard and did my best to overwhelm them," Stugelmeyer said. "I'm looking forward to performing the best I can, work on stuff I've been working on all week and see if I can make it happen out on the mat."

Enzminger came closest of the three to a shot at a title, but a five-point third period by Rapid City Stevens' Corbin Zent (three-point near-pin and two-point near-pin) locked up a 9-4 win.

Kadrmas only counted two third period escapes in a 7-2 loss to Sidney's Zander Burnison, and while Stugelmeyer had a 2-1 lead after the first period in his match, a five-point second period by Riley Benson (RCS) proved too much to overcome.

"I wasn't quite prepared enough at the beginning," Stugelmeyer said. "I let (Benson) catch me in dumb situations that I should have prevented."

CONSOLATION BRACKET

The championship bracket is where the big points come from, but all of the Bismarck and Mandan schools have wrestlers that will be hoping to make the third-, fifth-, and seventh-place matches tomorrow.

Bismarck's two hopefuls are Hudson Egeberg at 106, who lost his third-round match to Koltyn Grebel of Valley City before finishing his day with a pin of Brayden Collins (RCS) and Ben DeForest at 113, who was the only Bismarck semifinal wrestler to lose after dropping a major decision to Watertown's Sloan Johannsen.

A busy day for Century has Brayden Morris competing at 126, Cole Radenz at 152, Jax Gums at 160, Ole Taylor at 170, Darion Bitz wrestling at 182, and Isaiah Kwandt at heavyweight.

Legacy has their three ex-semifinalists as well as Weston Snyder at 170 pounds still alive, and Palmer and Gerhardt will represent Mandan.

St. Mary's will wrestle Joryn and John Richter at 132 and 138 pounds and Jack Weikum at heavyweight.

SCHEDULE

Today's activities start early, with the girls tournament starting and catching up with the progress of the boys at 8:30 a.m.

The boys return to the mats at 1 p.m. with the fifth and sixth round of the consolation brackets, before the placement matches for both genders at 3:30 p.m.

