Schumacher wins National Coach of the Year award

Few schools have dominated a sport in North Dakota as thoroughly as Bismarck High has dominated boys wrestling in the years since it became a sanctioned high school sport.

For the second time in Bismarck High history, a wrestling coach was recognized for that excellence, as it was announced Wednesday that Bismarck High co-head coach Jeff Schumacher was named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Wrestling Coach of the Year.

"I'm lucky because I'm around a lot of really good workers," Schumacher said. "I'm just part of the leadership system."

It is the second year in a row a Bismarck High coach has won a Coach of the Year award from the NHSACA, with 2021 seeing girls cross country coach Scott Reichenberger joining the ranks of nationally recognized coaches.

"It's an honor to be coaching at Bismarck High, an honor to coach for Bismarck Public Schools, and an honor to coach the athletes and coach with the coaches I work with," Schumacher said. "The wrestling program at Bismarck High has done so much for me and I really enjoy the activity of it and what it does for young men and women."

Schumacher and Reichenberger are two of the Bismarck High-affiliated coaches and athletic directors who have been recognized over the years, with the others being David Zittleman (Boys cross country, 2013), Darrell Anderson (Boys track and field, 2012), Melvin Fischer (Boys soccer, 2009), and Richard Karlgaard (Athletic Director, 1991).

Also joining the group, and the first Bismarck wrestling coach to be recognized by the NHSACA convention, was Scott Knowlen, who won the Wrestling Coach of the Year award in 2004.

"I want to show appreciation because I've had a co-head coach in Scott Knowlen, then run the program by myself for three years, and now I've coached with Mark Lardy for five or six years," Schumacher said. "Being a co-head coach is awesome. It spreads around some of the success."

Schumacher's competition for this year's award came from around the country.

Joining him on the finalist list was Luis Alvarado (Silver High School, N.M.), Sam Federico (Pomona High School, Colo.), Jeff Hill (Petersburg PORTA, Ill.), Alan Pokorny (Bennington High School, Neb.), Tim Roberts (Dundee High School, Mich.), Jeff Voss (West Delaware High School, Iowa), and Charlie Williams (Moorcroft High School, Wyo.).

"I knew some of the (other) guy's programs, but besides (Pokorny from Nebraska), I didn't know them (individually)," Schumacher said.

While the award ceremony is the glamorous part of the NHSACA yearly meeting, it's not all that happens there.

Schumacher talked through the other things he was busy with in Iowa.

"I did a presentation on the success of Bismarck High School wrestling on certain things like budget, fundraising, retention of athletes, and recruiting of new athletes," he said. "It was fun to do that, I definitely enjoyed it. Some of the others also did presentations, and we also sat down for a roundtable."

With the long-running success of Bismarck High wrestling, heading to Iowa for the NHSACA convention this year was nothing new for Schumacher, who had previously been up for the award in 2018, 2015, 2012 and 2009.

"It was my fifth time down there, my fifth time being up for national coach of the year," Schumacher said. "I thought I had a chance, like everyone else, looking up what their programs had done and their champions and runners-up. When it was coming down to it, I was pretty relaxed, just thinking to myself it's fun being down here.

"I really thought (Voss) or (Roberts), who are two awesome guys, might win it, so I was as shocked as anybody else (when my name was called)."

