Patriots tie for second at Rotary

At last year's Bismarck Rotary wrestling tournament, there wasn't a single local team in the top three, and only one in the top five.

This time around, the local talent kept things much tighter.

Watertown, S.D., pulled away for the team title with 244.5 points, while Century led all North Dakota teams in a tie for second place with Aberdeen Central, S.D., with 167.5 points.

"I thought we wrestled pretty well," Patriots head coach Nathan Humann said. "When you get into the placing rounds, there's always going to be some good and some bad, but overall, I think we won more matches than we lost today.

"What set us apart and got us to where we were was we got a lot of pins in the first few rounds."

Century had a pair of opportunities to overtake the Golden Eagles for sole possession of second.

Kaden DeCoteau and Olav Taylor were Century's two finalists this year, but each ended second.

DeCoteau and 138 pound titlist Koye Grebel, who had met in the Rumble on the Red consolation semifinals last weekend, were again paired up, and it was the Valley City senior who got the best of his friend from Century this time around.

"Those guys are friends, so I know it's tough for them to compete against each other," Humann said. "When it comes to training for junior nationals, Koye stays over at the DeCoteau's house, and those are the family bonds you create in the sport of wrestling. But when they step on the mat, they're going to compete hard against each other.

"We got the first one, they got this one, I'm sure it'll be something to look forward to for the rest of the year."

Taylor had a shot to go to overtime in his championship match against Watertown's Brock Eitreim after making a late run in the third period, but a buzzer-beating escape by Eitreim gave him a win that was questioned hard by Century's coaches on the mat.

"I would have liked to have get some of the wins in the finals to have some of our kids end the tournament on top," Humann said. "Our finalists wrestled well, I was impressed with them."

Century's best finishers behind DeCoteau and Taylor were eighth-grader Seamus Kuklok (113) and senior Cole Radenz (170), who each took fourth.

"I was impressed with Seamus this weekend. He was unseeded coming in and he made the semifinals," Humann said. "I don't think people expected him to do that. Top to bottom, very pleased with our performance."

Darion Bitz (6th at 182), Brayden Morris (7th at 145), Jax Gums (7th at 160), and Isaiah Kwandt (7th at 220) rounded out Century's other placers.

"We had some kids in the round of 12 that wrestled as well as the placers, but when you get into blood rounds, there are close matches that you'll drop," Humann said. "We have some guys coming off the Rumble on the Red that are a little nicked up, and it takes some guts to work through the back side of a bracket."

Century is back in action later this week with duals against St. Mary's and Jamestown on Thursday and Friday. Humann knows his squad will need to be ready to keep their goal of making the state dual tournament.

"The West Region is solid, so you have to be up for every match," he said. "This coming week, we have two big dual meets, so we have to make sure the guys are wrestling their hardest and putting their best foot forward every time they step on the mat. You can't overlook anybody at all."

ENZMINGER, ARAUJO CLAIM WINS

Legacy and Bismarck High wrestlers were the lone local winners.

Bismarck's LJ Araujo kept his record perfect with a 19-4 tech fall win over Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central.

"Feels great. Wish I could have gotten the pin in the finals, but a tech is good enough," Araujo said. "He was trying to catch me the whole match, but he ended up getting tech'ed anyway."

Araujo earned his way to the title match with pins of Sean Anderson (Minot) in the first round, Harrison Grad (St. Mary's) in the quarterfinals, and Brock Norton (New Salem-Almont) in the semifinals.

"It was great to pin or tech everybody," Araujo said. "I was hoping for a little better competition, because I'm wanting to wrestle the best guys in the nation. I just need to keep doing what I do."

Araujo kept Soderlin guessing and earned his tech fall thanks to four two-point near-falls and a three-point near-falls.

Soderlin earned the first two points of the match, and Araujo surrendered a reversal late in the first to avoid a potential reverse pin situation after being unable to seal the full pin.

"I was a little disappointed that I gave up a takedown right away," Araujo said. "I got it back though, and turned him. I got in a little bit of danger, so I bailed out and gave up a reversal. I'd rather give up a reversal than take a pin."

Araujo was disappointed the Demons ended up fourth, but feels they will be ready to live up to expectations at the West Region and state tournaments.

"I don't think we wrestled to the best of our ability," Araujo said. "By the time we get to state, I think we will. I have faith in the guys to do what we're capable of, and we're capable of doing very well."

Legacy's Nicolas Enzminger lived up to his seeding at 106 pounds, beating Watertown's Gage Lohr with a 39-second pin to earn the gold medal a week after taking a tough-luck championship loss at the Rumble on the Red.

Enzminger also pinned his way through the bracket, beating Cody Kuka of Glasgow in the first round, Will Mosbrucker of New Salem-Almont in the second, Bismarck's Cade Nieuwsma in the quarterfinals, and Williston's Aaron Morris in the semis.

Enzminger was never on the mat longer than a minute and 10 seconds in any match, with his longest battle coming in the first round in a 1:06 pin of Kuka.

WATERTOWN ROLLS

Watertown had a strong showing in Bismarck with a tournament-high four individual wins.

Sloan Johannsen won a 2-0 decision against Jace Varriano of Fargo North for the title at 120, Weston Everson beat Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central 6-4 at 126, Eitreim beat Taylor at 195, and Micah Hach won the heavyweight match with a pin of AJ Heins of New Salem-Almont in 1:30.

NOTES

As a team, Legacy finished 13th with 94.5 points. St. Mary's was 17th with 72 and Mandan was 27th with 13.5 points.

Valley City's Koye Grebel wasn't the only Grebel to earn a title Saturday afternoon. Koltyn Grebel beat Charlie Irwin of New Salem-Almont for the 113-pound title with a 13-5 major decision.

Valley City finished 11th as a team, but second in first-place finishers. Aside from the Grebel's, Broden Muske beat Matthew Peters of Watertown with a third-period pin for Valley City's third title.

Three matches went to overtime or beyond: the seventh-place match at 126 between Logan Brown and Stetson Gisselbeck, which Brown won 4-2; the fifth-place match at 285 between Treyson Renken and Dalton Darby, which Renken won 8-6; and the title match at 132 between Minot's Gabe Mortensen and Sidney, Montana's Reece Graves, with Mortensen prevailing on a late takedown for a 3-1 win.

Three championship matches were decided by pin: Enzminger's win at 106, the heavyweight, won by Hach of Watertown, and the match at 220 between Muske and Peters.

Of the 34 regulation bouts that ended in decisions, 19 were decided by two points or less.

Minot also placed just three wrestlers in the top eight of the 14 weight classes; Mortensen was their lone winner, Daniel Fernandez (138) took third place, and DeJarius Jones (170) was seventh.

Zander Dean of Sidney at 145 was the lone wrestler from Montana to claim a title, beating Wyatt Kosidowski of Fargo Davies in a 6-0 decision.

Jackson Walters of Jamestown was the only other West Region title winner, taking home the gold at 182.

West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne each go home with a gold medal, with Connor Manske of Sheyenne beating Jamestown's Colton Mewes 1-0 for the 170-pound title and Tyler Porter earning an injury forfeit victory over Ty Wolding of New Salem-Almont at 152 for the Packers.