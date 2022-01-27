Legacy falls to Minot, preps for Aberdeen

Legacy's seven West Region wrestling matches before Thursday's bout against Minot were split between several dominant wins, a handful of agonizing losses, and a blowout loss to Bismarck.

The Minot-Legacy dual result was closer to the latter of that trio, as the Sabers suffered their fifth conference loss of the season, 45-26, to an opportunistic Magicians team.

"We've progressed a lot throughout the season," Legacy coach Steve Monk said. "I can tell we've had a ton of growth from the beginning of the season until now. We had a bit of a setback here, but I thought our effort was good for the most part.

"We went out and battled tough, and we just have to learn from it and get better."

Walker Sabot claimed the lone Legacy pin on the evening, locking up Luke Mortensen with three seconds left in the third period for a 6-0 start for the Sabers in the 106-pound match.

Legacy had two major decision wins on the evening. The first came at 113 pounds with Nicolas Enzminger pouncing again and again on takedown opportunities to rack up a high-scoring 19-10 win over David Llamas.

The second came at 152 pounds, where Tim Kadrmas calmly took down Deandre Maldonado to the tune of a 9-1 four-point victory.

"We had a lot of positives throughout the dual," Monk said. "Our big thing is we have to continue working on what we're best at, perfecting those things, and then cleaning up a few positions.

"There were a couple of matches where we lost positions and it ended up deciding the match."

Unfortunately for the Sabers, between Enzminger's and Kadrmas' major decisions came four Minot pins and a 7-2 decision at 132 pounds in Minot's favor. That put Bismarck in a 28-14 hole, one which the Sabers were unable to recover from.

"We just need to continue working on what we're best at, getting into positions we want to get to, and then slow down matches," Monk said. "Control hands, maintain good position, those things. I think if we clean that up, we should be able to close the gap and flip some of these matches."

Legacy's two other wins on the evening came via the forfeit, as the Magicians did not wrestle at 170 and 285 pounds, giving Legacy its final total for the evening.

"We've battled some injuries, but the good thing is our numbers are a lot better than what they have been," Monk said. "We do have guys that need to step into our roster, but we're always telling the kids that if someone goes down, the next person has to step up, battle and leave it all out there."

On Minot's end of things, they earned pins at 120, 126, 138, 145, 160, and 220, and won the 7-2 decision as well as 4-0 and 6-2 decisions at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively.

"With the West Region being the tougher side, (matches like tonight) do a great job of preparing us for the state tournament," Monk said. "We're going to be seeing these matches at the state tournament, and these are the matches you need to prepare for the end of the season.

"If you're not going in and wrestling a tough schedule to get ready for the state tournament, you're going to have a hard time in those close matches at the state tournament. These are the close matches we like."

There's not much time for Legacy to ruminate on its defeat Thursday. They will take part tomorrow in a tournament down in Aberdeen, its final tournament before postseason tournaments start in the middle of next month.

Monk has some ideas as to what he feels like the Sabers can do to be successful at the tournament.

"We just want to continue getting better," he said. "We made some mistakes in this dual, so we need to clean those up. We have one practice and then we'll head out there. I'm looking for some good matches and to keep getting better."

After the South Dakota tournament, Legacy has one last home meet next Thursday against St. Mary's, and will follow that up with a triangular in Jamestown against Valley City and Jamestown next Friday.

All that's left after that is the regional and state tournaments.

"We want to go out and battle and take it one match at a time," Monk said. "That's all we can ask of the kids."

