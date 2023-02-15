Just as it is in fall's most physical sport, football, health in wrestling is crucial to a team's success.

With a five-year individual team title run and a three-year duals tournament streak on the line this weekend, the Bismarck Demons are what everybody wishes to be: healthy.

"We're pretty healthy, just dealing with the usual bumps and bruises," Bismarck co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said. "We had a couple of our studs out for some of our duals, but that's alright, it gave some of our other wrestlers more experience, and we have everybody back now and we're feeling good."

Another reason for the Demons to feel good is that they again claimed an individual team title at the West Region tournament last weekend, while keeping that healthy streak alive.

Behind top-three finishes from seven different wrestlers, the Demons topped second-place Williston by 36 points.

"Any time you win, you have to be happy with your results," Schumacher said. "The boys competed hard, we got a lot of kids through (to the state tournament), and that's good."

Ben DeForest (120 pounds), Tate Olson (152), and LJ Araujo (160) lived up to their state rankings and finished first in their weights.

The Demons also got top finishes from Hudson Egeberg (113, 2nd), Landon McMahen (138, 2nd), Dylan Kostelecky (145, 3rd), and Bridger Owens (195, 3rd).

Bismarck's depth has long been a strong suit. Topping that much top talent is tough for even upstart teams like Williston.

"We have a good region, the West Region is a strong regional," Schumacher said. "With the talent around the state this year, there isn't likely to be any more than three or five kids, at most, in the finals from any school. We've gotten kids into as many as seven finals in the past, but this year we'll be working hard to get three or four."

Egeberg, McMahen, Kostelecky, and Owens were crucial high finishers for the Demons, as the top-three finishes improved their seedings at state.

With 15 wrestlers qualified, the Demons have nine ranked wrestlers, including all seven who finished in the top three at Regionals.

"(Our guys finishing high) was important for us, because we wanted them seeded at state," Schumacher said. "If we can get wrestlers close to the finals at regions, they'll be getting pretty good seeds at state. If you want to win a state individual title, you want the best seeds, because you don't always want to go through a gauntlet."

While the Demons remain the top-ranked team entering the tournament, they are one of five teams with 15 or more wrestlers qualified.

Though the West Region is expected to once again flex its strength, it'll take two full days of strong efforts to get the Demons their sixth straight individual team title.

"It's the old cliche, one match at a time," Schumacher said. "We have to win the matches we are supposed to win. If we can do that, we'll be OK."

As for the state duals tournament, the Demons are paired with one of the few teams that have broken Bismarck's hold on the title belt: West Fargo.

Bismarck did beat the Packers in their matchup at the Fargo Metro Duals tournament a few weeks ago, but a past matchup isn't necessarily a strong indicator of how things will go when the chips are down and a state title is on the line.

"West Fargo was missing a couple of athletes (in that match), and we were missing one or two ourselves," Schumacher said. "This is our time to shine."

Both teams feature a number of ranked wrestlers, but Schumacher is confident in his team's ability to advance.

"We match up pretty well with the Packers, we do," he said. "They have a lot of tough wrestlers. Some top guys that are very good, so we'll have to be strong against them and where we're supposed to win, we have to win big."

Boosting Bismarck's hopes is that while they have 15 wrestlers qualified this year, just one, top-ranked Tate Olson at 152 pounds, is a senior.

If the Demons can't be beat this year, it's hard to imagine anybody knocking them off next season.

"We thought we had the ability to get 15 guys qualified, and we're happy with this situation," Schumacher said. "We'll get these kids to the state tournament this year and then get the majority of them back next year."