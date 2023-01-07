 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Demons take home another tourney trophy

  • 0
010823-spt-wrestle1.jpg

Legacy's Alicia Kenfack, top, battles Minot's Elizabeth Mortensen in their 105-pound match. Kenfack defeated Mortensen for the Rotary title.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Last year it was the Legacy side of the Bismarck co-op that brought home bragging rights in the first Rotary girls wrestling tournament.

With the programs now separated, Bismarck High got the Sabers back Saturday, completing a two-week stretch of winning both the Rumble on the Red and Bismarck Rotary tournaments going away.

"Last week, I was one of the most surprised guys in the Fargodome after we had won (the Rumble on the Red) by 40," Demons head coach Scott Knowlen said. "I didn't know if it was an anomaly, or if the girls had taken the next step and broken through now that we've gotten girls into the right weight classes.

"This weekend validates our efforts from last weekend."

Despite a 42-point advantage on the Sabers, 273-231, the Demons had just one champion on the day.

People are also reading…

Paige Baumgartner finished off her own impressive two-weekend stretch, taking home the 140-pound title with a pin of Rapid City Stevens' Marieda Kalahar early in the second period.

Baumgartner has been a quick riser for the Demons this season, a fact that Scott Knowlen is pleased about.

"She has really turned the corner this year," Knowlen said. "She's gone from a middle-of-the-pack girl to being one of the top wrestlers around. She's made so many improvements in all aspects of wrestling, both technically and mentally, it's been night and day from last year.

"I could see her evolving, and to see her reaping that success now, I'm happy for her."

The Demons had 11 wrestlers in the first through fifth placement matches.

"The girls climbed the ladder in the bottom bracket," Knowlen said. "They didn't rest on placing at this tournament and being happy with that, they continued competing hard and climbing the ladder of their weight class."

Two other Demons wrestled for Rotary titles alongside Baumgartner: Julia Araujo at 115 and Brinley Buechler at 250.

Araujo, who entered her championship match undefeated, was beaten by reigning state champion Alexis Schneider of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter in a 4-2 decision.

"Alexis Schneider is a tough wrestler, she's an undefeated state championship," Knowlen said. "They were anticipating this matchup. They wanted to wrestle the best. Alexis came after us harder than we did, we started to open up as the match went along, but Alexis was ready right from the first whistle.

"If they have a rematch, that's something we'll have to be aware of and make changes for, in opening up earlier in the match."

As for Buechler, she was pinned by Watertown's Hope Orr 38 seconds into their bout.

Aubrie Overson (145) and Lexi Beckler (155) recovered from day one losses to take third places in their weights.

Overson had perhaps the comeback of the tournament; down 15-4 late in her match with South Border's Emily Jochim, Overson pulled a reversal and pin out of her hat with time winding down to earn third.

Beckler beat Aberdeen Central's Katrina Gibson in a tight 3-2 decision for her bronze medal.

Bismarck will keep themselves busy during the leadup to the postseason.

"Our schedule is a grueling one, so for the girls to show success throughout the season so far, it shows that the girls are preparing themselves," Knowlen said. "We want to strive for individual improvements, and that should help keep the girls prepared."

The Demons have the rest of their dual matches against West Region competition and will also compete in tournaments in Killdeer and Central Cass.

"I see our improvement, I see more room for improvement, so we'll keep working," Knowlen said. "We came into this season thinking it would be a battle between us, Legacy, Central Cass and Minot, and that's how it's been. The surprising part has been the bit of separation we've had the last two tournaments.

"We can't rest on our laurels, we want to keep improving individually, set high individual goals for the girls, and if we can accomplish those, we believe we'll be in the thick of things at the state tournament."

FIVE TITLES FOR LOCALS

Counting Baumgartner's title at 140, five Bismarck-Mandan area wrestlers took home firsts in their weight class.

Alicia Kenfack of Legacy won the first of two Sabers titles on the day at 105, pinning Elizabeth Mortensen of Minot.

Legacy's other title was claimed by Phoenix Lindseth at 190, who got a quick pin of Jamestown's Hannah Sjostrom.

Rei Ogden of Century, the Patriots' lone finalist, locked up Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo United at 120 pounds in a potential state title match.

Alexis Storsved of Mandan was the fifth winner, beating Sadie Richmond of Minot for a tournament title for the second straight weekend, again by pin.

Buechler and Araujo were Bismarck's two second-place finishes.

The Youboty sisters of Legacy each had to settle for second with losses to South Dakota wrestlers.

Olivia Anderson of Watertown beat Emily at 100 pounds and Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central pinned Elizabeth at 110.

Aleiya Cullinan rounded out the silver medalists with a loss to the tournament MVP on the girls side, Allyssa Johnson of the Grand Forks co-op.

NOTES

Avery Mohr of Fargo pinned Brynlee Hartsoch of West Fargo United to win the 125-pound title.

Montana wrestlers won two titles. Amaiya Kirn of Sidney beat Lindsey Anderson of West Fargo United 6-0 at 130 pounds and Riley Clampitt of Glasgow beat Minot's Arianna Aguilar in a 5-2 decision at 155 pounds.

Kiera Aguilar won Minot's only title at 145 pounds as the team finished third with 225 points.

The Majettes had three runners-up; Richmond at 170, Aguilar at 155, and Mortensen at 105.

Rotary results

Girls

Team scores

1. Bismarck 273. 2. Legacy 231. 3. Minot 225. 4. Fargo 147.5. 5. West Fargo United 141. 6. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 113. T-7. Watertown, S.D., and Mandan, 110. 9. South Border 109.5. 10. Century 106. 11. Jamestown 86. 12. Aberdeen Central, S.D., 84. 13. Grand Forks 77. 14. Valley City 62.

15. Carrington 61. 16. Rapid City Central, S.D., 59. 17. Glasgow, Mont., 56. 18. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 54. 19. Stanley 42.5. 20. New Salem-Almont 42. 21. Turtle Mountain 37. 22. Sidney, Mont., 32. 23. Hazen-Beulah 23. 24. White Shield 22. 25. Moorhead, Minn., 21. T-26. Devils Lake and Dickinson 12. 28. Williston 6.

Placement results

100

Championship: Olivia Anderson, Wat, pinned Emily Youboty, Leg, 1:47.

Third place: Keeley Kainoa, Man, won dec. over Mataya Jacobs, RCC, 9-2.

Fifth place: Monica Boakye, Min, won dec. over Brooklyn Lafrenz, Man, 5-4.

Seventh place: Anna Engwicht, NSA, pinned Ella Brown, Min, 2:01.

105

Championship: Alicia Kenfack, Leg, pinned Elizabeth Mortensen, Min, 3:15.

Third place: Trinity Duran, RCS, won dec. over Izzy Owens, Bis, 1-0.

Fifth place: Gabby Hannig, VC, won dec. over Vada Hoffman, SB, 4-3

Seventh place: Taya Lura, Carr, pinned Natalie Carlson, WFU, 3:26.

110

Championship: Madyson Gillen, AC, pinned Elizabeth Youboty, Leg, 1:06.

Third place: Keisha Tomac, NSA, won dec. over Alyssa Nitschke, SB, 6-2.

Fifth place: Maggie Thielges, Bis, pinned Zakai Freidig, WFU, 2:19.

Seventh place: Taya Laidlaw, Far, won dec. over Aryana Loran, Dic, 3-0.

115

Championship: Alexis Schneider, NGS, won dec. over Julia Araujo, Bis, 4-2.

Third place: Cassandra Witte, RCS, pinned Hallie Nash, Min, 4:04.

Fifth place: Sophia Johnson, Leg, pinned Hannah Johnson, Stan, 2:51.

Seventh place: Clancy Meyer, Dic, won major dec. over Jersey Short, TM,13-1.

120

Championship: Rei Ogden, Cen, pinned Shayla DeBlaere, WFU, 2:56.

Third place: Sanie Gayflor, Far, pinned Adrian Steidler, Leg, 3:31.

Fifth place: Mercedes Lura, Carr, won dec. over Deegan Kirschenmann, VC, 5-3.

Seventh place: Elizabeth Hook, Man, pinned Leyna Ulroan, Bis, 1:44.

125

Championship: Avery Mohr, Far, pinned Brynlee Hartsoch, WFU, 3:10.

Third place: Ula Martin, AC, won dec. over Cambrie Feist, Bis, 2-0.

Fifth place: Emily Hyde, RCC, pinned Fatima Garcia Ceja, SB, 1:24.

Seventh place: Riley Hanson, Min, pinned Robyn Albitre, Man, 1:35.

130

Championship: Amaiya Kirn, Sid, won dec. over Lindsey Anderson, WFU, 6-0.

Third place: Mylee Christianson, VC, won by medical forfeit over Kaylee Kurz, GF.

Fifth place: Mackenzie Stoddartt, Jam, pinned Taeghan Rittenbach, Bis, 1:53.

Seventh place: Payton Russell, Min, pinned Quesha Medina, TM, 4:34.

135

Championship: Allyssa Johnson, GF, pinned Aleiya Cullinan, Leg, 1:35.

Third place: Haleigh Carr, Min, pinned Karissa Mann, NGS, 0:59.

Fifth place: Madison Reems, Bis, pinned Katelyn Yexley, Wat, 4:12.

Seventh place: Isabelle Julian, Far, pinned Damia Valdez, RCC, 2:05.

140

Championship: Paige Baumgartner, Bis, pinned Marieda Kalahar, RCS, 2:16.

Third place: Jeanie Keller, SB, pinned Kerrington Lee, Stan, 0:48.

Fifth place: Webeline Naklen, Far, won in sudden victory over Hanna Ryberg, Leg, 3-1.

Seventh place: Keeley Schiermeister, Leg, pinned Khendra Garcia, Carr, 4:43.

145

Championship: Kiera Aguilar, Min, won dec. over Madison Lamb, Glas, 10-7.

Third place: Aubrie Overson, Bis, pinned Emily Jochim, SB, 4:32.

Fifth place: Summer Hanna, Leg, pinned Madalee Canales, Man, 2:15.

Seventh place: Samantha Hotten, WFU, pinned Mary Peltier, TM, 2:15.

155

Championship: Riley Clampitt, Glas, won dec. over Arianna Aguilar, Min, 5-2.

Third place: Lexi Beckler, Bis, won dec. over Katrina Gibson, AC, 3-2.

Fifth place: Emily Novak, GF, pinned Jasmine Schaeffer, Far, 1:17.

Seventh place: Kadie Mendel, RCS, pinned April Peterson, Wat, 1:32.

170

Championship: Alexis Storsved, Man, pinned Sadie Richmond, Min, 3:41.

Third place: Mireya Sanchez, WFU, pinned Bella Morteo RCS, 1:47.

Fifth place: Paige Spomer, Cen, pinned Kiley Cline, H-B, 4:03.

Seventh place: Tailie Brehm, RCS, pinned Madison Champagne, TM, 2:46.

190

Championship: Phoenix Lindseth, Leg, pinned Hannah Sjostrom, Jam, 1:38.

Third place: Koiline Govergo, Far, pinned Cambree Anderson, Bis, 2:23.

Fifth place: Allison Konrad, Wat, won in tiebreakers over Mekayla Stordalen, Cen, 2-1.

Seventh place: Grace Bercier, Jam, pinned Brooke Bundy, VC, 3:34.

250

Championship: Hope Orr, Wat, pinned Brinley Buechler, Bis, 0:38.

Third place: Belinda Perry, Cen, won dec. over Love Hopkins, WS, 5-4.

Fifth place: Ashley Lindberg, Carr, won by forfeit over Aleeona Meza, Jam.

Seventh place: Omoyewmese Igiehon, Man, pinned Morgan Harvey, Cen, 0:21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News