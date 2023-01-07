Demons take home another tourney trophy

Last year it was the Legacy side of the Bismarck co-op that brought home bragging rights in the first Rotary girls wrestling tournament.

With the programs now separated, Bismarck High got the Sabers back Saturday, completing a two-week stretch of winning both the Rumble on the Red and Bismarck Rotary tournaments going away.

"Last week, I was one of the most surprised guys in the Fargodome after we had won (the Rumble on the Red) by 40," Demons head coach Scott Knowlen said. "I didn't know if it was an anomaly, or if the girls had taken the next step and broken through now that we've gotten girls into the right weight classes.

"This weekend validates our efforts from last weekend."

Despite a 42-point advantage on the Sabers, 273-231, the Demons had just one champion on the day.

Paige Baumgartner finished off her own impressive two-weekend stretch, taking home the 140-pound title with a pin of Rapid City Stevens' Marieda Kalahar early in the second period.

Baumgartner has been a quick riser for the Demons this season, a fact that Scott Knowlen is pleased about.

"She has really turned the corner this year," Knowlen said. "She's gone from a middle-of-the-pack girl to being one of the top wrestlers around. She's made so many improvements in all aspects of wrestling, both technically and mentally, it's been night and day from last year.

"I could see her evolving, and to see her reaping that success now, I'm happy for her."

The Demons had 11 wrestlers in the first through fifth placement matches.

"The girls climbed the ladder in the bottom bracket," Knowlen said. "They didn't rest on placing at this tournament and being happy with that, they continued competing hard and climbing the ladder of their weight class."

Two other Demons wrestled for Rotary titles alongside Baumgartner: Julia Araujo at 115 and Brinley Buechler at 250.

Araujo, who entered her championship match undefeated, was beaten by reigning state champion Alexis Schneider of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter in a 4-2 decision.

"Alexis Schneider is a tough wrestler, she's an undefeated state championship," Knowlen said. "They were anticipating this matchup. They wanted to wrestle the best. Alexis came after us harder than we did, we started to open up as the match went along, but Alexis was ready right from the first whistle.

"If they have a rematch, that's something we'll have to be aware of and make changes for, in opening up earlier in the match."

As for Buechler, she was pinned by Watertown's Hope Orr 38 seconds into their bout.

Aubrie Overson (145) and Lexi Beckler (155) recovered from day one losses to take third places in their weights.

Overson had perhaps the comeback of the tournament; down 15-4 late in her match with South Border's Emily Jochim, Overson pulled a reversal and pin out of her hat with time winding down to earn third.

Beckler beat Aberdeen Central's Katrina Gibson in a tight 3-2 decision for her bronze medal.

Bismarck will keep themselves busy during the leadup to the postseason.

"Our schedule is a grueling one, so for the girls to show success throughout the season so far, it shows that the girls are preparing themselves," Knowlen said. "We want to strive for individual improvements, and that should help keep the girls prepared."

The Demons have the rest of their dual matches against West Region competition and will also compete in tournaments in Killdeer and Central Cass.

"I see our improvement, I see more room for improvement, so we'll keep working," Knowlen said. "We came into this season thinking it would be a battle between us, Legacy, Central Cass and Minot, and that's how it's been. The surprising part has been the bit of separation we've had the last two tournaments.

"We can't rest on our laurels, we want to keep improving individually, set high individual goals for the girls, and if we can accomplish those, we believe we'll be in the thick of things at the state tournament."

FIVE TITLES FOR LOCALS

Counting Baumgartner's title at 140, five Bismarck-Mandan area wrestlers took home firsts in their weight class.

Alicia Kenfack of Legacy won the first of two Sabers titles on the day at 105, pinning Elizabeth Mortensen of Minot.

Legacy's other title was claimed by Phoenix Lindseth at 190, who got a quick pin of Jamestown's Hannah Sjostrom.

Rei Ogden of Century, the Patriots' lone finalist, locked up Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo United at 120 pounds in a potential state title match.

Alexis Storsved of Mandan was the fifth winner, beating Sadie Richmond of Minot for a tournament title for the second straight weekend, again by pin.

Buechler and Araujo were Bismarck's two second-place finishes.

The Youboty sisters of Legacy each had to settle for second with losses to South Dakota wrestlers.

Olivia Anderson of Watertown beat Emily at 100 pounds and Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central pinned Elizabeth at 110.

Aleiya Cullinan rounded out the silver medalists with a loss to the tournament MVP on the girls side, Allyssa Johnson of the Grand Forks co-op.

NOTES

Avery Mohr of Fargo pinned Brynlee Hartsoch of West Fargo United to win the 125-pound title.

Montana wrestlers won two titles. Amaiya Kirn of Sidney beat Lindsey Anderson of West Fargo United 6-0 at 130 pounds and Riley Clampitt of Glasgow beat Minot's Arianna Aguilar in a 5-2 decision at 155 pounds.

Kiera Aguilar won Minot's only title at 145 pounds as the team finished third with 225 points.

The Majettes had three runners-up; Richmond at 170, Aguilar at 155, and Mortensen at 105.