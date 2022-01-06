 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demons, Sabers battle in triangular

Getting a warm-up in before a tournament is important. Thursday evening, both Bismarck and Legacy got a warm-up and then some, as the two local teams welcomed Pierre T.F. Riggs for a triangular meet at Legacy High School.

Decision-heavy matches met the Demons and Sabers when facing the out-of-towners, as the Governors beat Bismarck 39-20 and Legacy 51-28.

Then it was finally time for the two local teams to meet, and it was all Bismarck.

"Any time you wrestle good competition, you are going to learn things, and we definitely learned some things tonight," Bismarck co-head coach Mark Lardy said.

Riding a host of pins to a 60-15 victory, Bismarck also kept its West Region record unblemished at 5-0.

Only three matches between the two local clubs were not decided by pins. Bismarck's Ben DeForest outlasted Legacy's Joey Enzminger 9-5 at 113 pounds, Carson Lardy won a 9-2 decision for the Demons at 126 pounds, and Tim Kadrmas helped end the night on a high note for the home team with an 8-2 win over Bismarck's Tate Olson at 152 pounds.

"We went out and battled," Legacy coach Lars Jacobsen said. "We're expecting a lot of these young kids, but they went out and battled."

Legacy's other two wins came at 106 pounds, with Nicolas Enzminger taking down Bismarck's Hudson Egeberg in 32 seconds, and Draken Stugelmeyer's night-ending 40-second pin of James Nagel at 160 pounds.

"Bismarck and Pierre are traditionally powerful teams, so all you can do is go out and battle and see where you can go," Jacobsen said.

Otherwise, it was all Bismarck.

Noah Savageau captured a second-period pin of Jimmy Shar at 120 pounds, Dylan Kostelecky similarly took down his opponent, Cannon Bertch, in the second frame at 132 pounds, Devin Halverson nabbed a buzzer-beater of a pin in the first period at 138, and Ty Sanders got the Demons' final win of the evening with a first-minute pin of Caden Eckroth at 57 seconds.

Opening the match was the 170 tilt. Brock Fettig enjoyed a feisty battle with Legacy's Weston Snyder before earning a third-set pin. The Demons followed that with multiple first-period pins at 182 (Ben Nagel over Hayden Stymeist) and 195 (Isaiah Huus over Ethan Mitchell).

"(Legacy) has scrappy wrestlers," Lardy said. "It takes a while for a program to develop, but they're developing some characteristics where they're fighters and going to make you work for points."

Wrapping up Bismarck's scoring was Ayden Schlafman with a pin over Haaken Jacobsen at 220 pounds and Brayden Moran, who had a tough fight to earn his pin at heavyweight.

Now the two squads prepare for the heavily-attended Bismarck Rotary tournament, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

Legacy's goal at the tournament?

"It's nice to get a lot of wins at the tournament, but ultimately, nobody remembers where you placed at the Rotary," Jacobsen said. "What matters is where you placed at state. We need to be peaking at the right time to get onto the podium in February."

Bismarck, which is coming off a fine showing at the Rumble on the Red, is looking to continue their strong start to the season.

"We're still in the process of getting our starters back, we had two starters out of our lineup tonight," Lardy said. "We're hoping to get them back into the mix next week."

Riggs (S.D.) 39, Bismarck 20

106: Alex Oedekoven, Riggs, major dec. over Hudson Egeberg 11-2. 113: Ben DeForest, Bis, tech fall over Lincoln Schoenhard 16-1 (4:08). 120: Noah Williams, Riggs, major dec. over Noah Savageau 11-2. 126: Nate Williams, Riggs, pinned Carson Lardy, 3:13. 132: Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, major dec. over Hudson Shaffer 11-1. 138: Blake Judson, Riggs, dec. over Devin Halverson 9-2. 145: Chase Carda, Riggs, pinned Ty Sanders, 1:09.

152: Deegan Houska, Riggs, dec. over Tate Olson 3-2. 160: Jayden Wiebe, Riggs, major dec. over Tyrus Jangula 9-1. 170: Brock Fettig, Bis, major dec. over Lucas Chamberlin 14-6. 182: Ben Nagel, Bis, major dec. over Chance Carda 12-4. 195: Isaiah Huus, Bis, dec. over Gavin Stotts 5-0. 220: Elijah Boutchee, Riggs, dec. over Ayden Schlafman 8-6. 285: Joshua Rydberg, Riggs, pinned Brayden Moran, 4:27.

Riggs 51, Legacy 18

106: Nicolas Enzminger, Leg, dec. over Alex Oedekoven 10-4. 113: Joey Enzminger, Leg, dec. over Lincoln Schoenhard 9-6. 120: Noah Williams, Riggs, pinned Jimmy Shar, 2:52. 126: Nate Williams, Riggs, pinned Yusuf Jama, 1:24. 132: Cannon Bertch, Leg, pinned Hudson Shaffer, 3:17. 138: Blake Judson, Riggs, pinned Sean Peterschick, 0:46. 145: Hayden Shaffer, Riggs, pinned Caden Eckroth, 0:45.

152: Tim Kadrmas, Leg, dec. over Deegan Houska 3-2. 160: Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg, dec. over Jayden Wiebe 7-5. 170: Lucas Chamberlin, Riggs, dec. over Weston Snyder 4-0. 182: Chance Carda, Riggs, pinned Hayden Stymeist, 1:11. 195: Gavin Stotts, Riggs, pinned Ethan Mitchell, 0:23. 220: Elijah Boutchee, Riggs, pinned Haaken Jacobsen, 1:11. 285: Joshua Rydberg, Riggs, pinned Treyson Renken, 1:28.

Bismarck 60, Legacy 15

106: Nicolas Enzminger, Leg, pinned Hudson Egeberg, 0:32. 113: Ben DeForest, Bis, dec. over Joey Enzminger 9-5. 120: Noah Savageau, Bis, pinned Jimmy Shar, 3:10. 126: Carson Lardy, Bis, dec. over Yusuf Jama 9-2. 132: Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Cannon Bertch, 3:04. 138: Devin Halverson, Bis, pinned Sean Peterschick, 1:43. 145: Ty Sanders, Bis, pinned Caden Eckroth, 0:57.

152: Tim Kadrmas, Leg, dec. over Tate Olson 8-2. 160: Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg, pinned James Nagel, 0:40. 170: Brock Fettig, Bis, pinned Weston Snyder, 4:27. 182: Ben Nagel, Bis, pinned Hayden Stymeist, 0:24. 195: Isaiah Huus, Bis, pinned Ethan Mitchell, 1:18. 220: Ayden Schlafman, Bis, pinned Haaken Jacobsen, 1:47. 285: Brayden Moran, Bis, pinned Treyson Renken, 2:56.

Records: Bismarck 5-0 West Region, 5-1 overall; Legacy 2-3, 3-5.

