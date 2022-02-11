Demons prepare for postseason run

Postseason wrestling in North Dakota is rarely without multiple Bismarck schools involved in the state dual tournament.

This year, Bismarck High stands alone as the capital city's representative in the Class A field, as Dickinson, Jamestown, and Minot claimed the other three spots from the West Region.

"The west side of the state has always had strong success in the duals," Bismarck co-head coach Mark Lardy said. "We're excited to get out there and see what we can do again. Our goal is to bring home the title and we're hoping to make some things happen."

A tough-luck loss by Century to Jamestown in late January (by a score of 32-29) ended up being the difference between the Blue Jays making state and the Patriots missing out, as the teams tied with 6-4 West Region records.

Joining the four West Region teams are top-seeded West Fargo Sheyenne, second-seeded Valley City, third-ranked Fargo Davies, and Bismarck's first-round opponent, fourth-seeded West Fargo.

"We're excited for the weekend and the end of the season is always enjoyable," Lardy said. "We get out there and get some competition. It's fun."

As for the Demons, they had little issue in running the table against West Region opponents to the tune of a 10-0 record and an overall ledger of 17-1.

Bismarck got a boost in its win column from the Fargo Metro Duals tournament in late January, where they romped through West Fargo (60-11), West Fargo Sheyenne (51-21), Minot (54-14), Fargo Davies (62-15), Moorhead (Minn.) (72-9), Fargo South (77-6), and Fargo North (65-9).

"The duals we get into during the second half of the season are always enjoyable," Lardy said. "It's time where we build some camaraderie on the team. It's good to see kids competing and we did have some success in those duals.

"We got to see a different side of the state and sometimes the matchups over there for some of our kids are better matchups, so we could have some success we maybe didn't have on the west side of the state. That helped some of our young kids that were struggling with things as well."

Before BHS can attempt to three-peat in the state duals tournament, they have to deal with the West Region individual qualifying tournament this weekend.

Cancelled last year due to COVID, the West Region tournament takes place in Jamestown this year, with action on Saturday scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

"To have the region tournament, where we can have the qualifier is nice," Lardy said. "Bringing everybody to state last year had its pros and cons, but being able to get the WDA tournament in is nice."

Bismarck will be bringing a full complement of 17 wrestlers, with 14 starters and three alternates.

"We'll have our full weight classes and we're taking as many as we can," Lardy said. "We're hoping to qualify them all, but we'll see what happens this weekend. Out of the region, the top eight from each weight bracket from the West and East will go and that'll make up the 16-wrestler bracket at state."

While the Demons have dealt with some injuries that have kept, among others, state title winners LJ Araujo and Kaden Renner out of the lineup at various points of the season, Lardy believes the full slate of wrestlers will be healthy and ready to go on Saturday.

"About the only disappointing part of our season were the injuries we had to deal with," Lardy said. "But in the grand scheme of it, that's part of any season, where we have to deal with adversity and find ways to bounce back and move forward.

"The adversity has moved us forward, and I'm hoping to finish on a positive note. We have just a few little nagging injuries, nothing that should keep anybody from competing right now."

Bismarck has a number of seniors that are entering the weekend knowing this is their final wrestling season.

Kaden Renner, Isaiah Huus, Noah Savageau, Brock Fettig, and Brayden Moran, among others, have been key components to Bismarck's wrestling success over the last few years, and Lardy is hopeful they will go out on top to the best of their ability.

"All of those guys have done a great job for us in the second half of the season," Lardy said. "We've got a great team here, and it's fun to see them get out and compete. When they're competing, it's enjoyable to sit back and watch.

"It doesn't matter what your record was on the year, it's tournament time and you have to step up and perform on Saturday."

