Demons gaining confidence after fourth straight tournament win

From the conclusion of the Rumble on the Red tournament in late December through this past weekend, the Bismarck girls wrestling team has been one of the hottest teams in the state.

With four tournament wins, including a top finish at last weekend's Belle of the Brawl in Central Cass, and a 2-1 dual record, the Demons have been doing a lot of winning.

What has led the surge?

"I think some of our new girls are starting to realize their potential," Bismarck head coach Scott Knowlen said. "At the beginning of the year, we had our nucleus of returners who knew about where they'd slide in, but the new girls coming in adding to our depth, they didn't know what to expect.

"They're now starting to buy into what we're teaching and instilling as a team, and starting to believe they can reach the goals they set for themselves."

The Belle of the Brawl, featuring Bismarck High, Legacy, and Central Cass, the top three teams at last year's state tournament, was about as close as one could get to a state preview for this, the second season of girls wrestling.

"I was amazed at all the different North Dakota teams that showed up," Knowlen said. "The organizers said (the Central Cass tournament) was on the smaller side last year, but this time around, it was almost a preview of state. Century and Jamestown were down in Aberdeen, but for the most part, a lot of the top teams and individuals showed up."

On a team with just four seniors, there's naturally going to be younger wrestlers who have stepped up.

Bismarck's lone champion on the weekend, Cambree Anderson, is an eighth-grader that Knowlen said is indicative of some of the younger wrestlers the team has been able to showcase.

"We knew from the beginning that she could be something special, but we just had to find a way to tap into that talent," Knowlen said. "She's only an eighth-grader, and that age, you have some struggles getting the girls to believe in themselves because of their inexperience and age.

"She's developed a lot of confidence in herself and has had some big wins this year. She wrestled one of Mandan's top wrestlers, Alexis Storsved, in our dual against them a few weeks ago, and Cambree had a 15-0 tech fall against her. Wins like that are feeding into her confidence."

Bismarck's win at the Central Cass tournament was helped by five second-place finishes.

"We had a bit of a tough go in the finals, but that's because we performed well in the semifinals (to get there)," Knowlen said. "We might have even overachieved to some degree, because of how hard the tournament was. Lot of tough matchups in the finals for sure."

All five of Bismarck's silver medalists were wrestling competitors ranked no lower than fourth in their usual weight classes.

Three of the five -- Maggie Thielges, Julia Araujo and Madison Reems, are in eighth grade or below -- but have established themselves as up-and-coming talent for the Demons.

Thielges toppled two top-three wrestlers -- Legacy's Elizabeth Youboty (No. 1) and Pembina County North's Dannika Bennett (No. 3) -- before being pinned by state No. 2 Mallory DeVries of Central Cass in the finals.

"Maggie is another girl that has been improving all year long, and with her being a seventh grader, we had a lot of the same challenges with her confidence that we did with Cambree," Knowlen said. "She's still a little green in technique, but she's improving in her confidence and she has a lot of passion out on the floor when competing."

Julia Araujo is a returning state champion and is ranked No. 2 at 115 pounds, but has yet to beat the wrestler ahead of her, Alexis Schneider of Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

Schneider has beaten Araujo twice by decision in tournament finals -- Bismarck Rotary and Central Cass -- and they could well be the finalists at state in a few weeks.

"Alexis is such a powerful wrestler," Knowlen said. "Those two are great competitors. It would have been nice to get the one this weekend to even the series, but man, they've had battles for sure."

While Thielges was able to pull the upset over a Legacy No. 1 wrestler, Reems was taken down by another top Saber, Aleiya Cullinan.

Reems didn't start in the varsity lineup for the Demons, but hard work has gotten her into a position where she is positioned to make noise at state.

"Madison started at 145 pounds in junior varsity and dropped to 135 to make the varsity lineup," Knowlen said. "She's another eighth-grader, so we're looking for more big things from her as well. She had to come from behind to earn a pin in the semifinals, which took a lot of heart."

Bismarck's other two second-place finisers -- Paige Baumgartner and Lexi Beckler -- are on the "older" side of the lineup. Baumgartner is a freshman and Beckler a junior.

Baumgartner got an unexpected test at 140 from one of the state's best wrestlers, Allyssa Johnson, No. 1 at 135, who climbed up a weight class and still continued her dominant run through the season.

"I got to know Allyssa this summer in the national teams," Knowlen said. "She's the real deal. She's hard to beat for anybody in the state. Paige avenged a loss in the Badlands tournament finals, with the Des Lacs-Burlington girl (Victoria Pasterz, who Baumgartner beat in a 4-2 decision), that was a big one for Paige."

Beckler is one of the older wrestlers for the Demons, but has stepped up and found her rhythm.

Her loss in the finals at 155 came in the ultimate tiebreaker round to Grand Forks' Emily Novak.

"Novak is one of the new girls that has broken in this year and gotten better and better," Knowlen said. "She beat us at the Rotary and again here, so we'll have our hands full with her. Lexi's looking for ways to get better and has a lot of grit, and while we have work to do, we think we can put her in position to compete for a state title at 155."

Minot and Legacy have all but sealed their spots at the state dual meet, but will meet this week to determine which team will take the first seed at state and keep their region dual record unblemished.

As far as a potential rematch with Legacy goes, it would be a fair sight different than when the teams met each other in the first dual of the season, which Legacy won 37-36 on tiebreakers.

"Both of us have shuffled our girls around into different weight classes, so that dual would look quite a bit different," Knowlen said. "Legacy was just too early on in the season to know what will happen in a rematch."

As far as Minot goes, that's been the lone blemish in recent weeks for the Demons, as they took a 42-33 loss to the Magicians in mid-January.

"Our lineup was a lot more set with the Minot dual," Knowlen said. "There were a few matches that could have gone either way, and they got the better of us in those matches. One in particular, we've faced one of their wrestlers five times this year, we've won twice and they've won three times. If matches like that go in our favor, it could definitely make a difference."

The Demons finish off their dual schedule this week with matches against Century on Thursday and Turtle Mountain Saturday.

Wins over both would secure the Demons a spot in the state duals tournament, the first year a duals tournament will be held on the girls side.

"Both of those teams have a few more open spots than we have, so while me and the team won't be taking them lightly, we are hoping to be competitive in the matches that are wrestled," Knowlen said. "I have a soft spot for a lot of the girls competing for Century and Legacy because of coaching them last year, and it's been fun to stay close to those girls and their new coaches."