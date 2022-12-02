Century's DeCoteau starts senior season with high hopes

Senior Kaden DeCoteau has established himself as a leader of the Century boys wrestling team.

Holding the Patriots' lone state title from last season, DeCoteau has been a tough out no matter who he has taken on.

"Kaden DeCoteau is an absolute wrestling junkie," Century head coach Nathan Humann said. "He takes advantage of every chance he has to get on the mat."

DeCoteau first entered wrestling due to his father, who served as a wrestling referee for many years and eventually got DeCoteau into it himself.

"My dad was a referee, so he'd take me to tournaments as a kid and that was fun," DeCoteau said. "I figured there wasn't much of a point just sitting around watching, I wanted to wrestle."

That said, wrestling wasn't the initial sport of choice for DeCoteau.

"I remember wanting to play hockey right away, but my mom didn't want me to lose any teeth," DeCoteau said. "So wrestling it was. I also wanted to win a lot of trophies, and when you're young, wrestling definitely gives out a lot of trophies, so it was fun. I've grown up in the room."

As a fixture of Century's lineup since his eighth-grade season, in which he earned his first place at state, DeCoteau has striven to improve his abilities.

Wrestling rankings regularly had the ninth- and tenth-grader as one of the top wrestlers in his weight class, but he couldn't quite get over the hump at the state tournament.

"I placed as an eighth grader, and that year I was just happy to be there," DeCoteau said. "Ever since then, I had been there and done that, so what was the point of placing? Going from freshman to sophomore year, I quit football, but there was more to give.

"My freshman year, I was seeded second and took third, didn't make the finals. My sophomore year I took a big slump, I felt like, I was seeded second again my sophomore year and didn't make the finals again. So I knew I had to do something different."

A new approach was needed.

"Through the summer between my sophomore and junior year, I maybe took two weeks off in August," DeCoteau said. "I was going hard because I knew I had a lot to give and a lot to improve on, which made last year so much more special, because everything came to fruition."

That drive for improvement paid off last season.

After a fifth-place finish at the challenging Rumble on the Red tournament to end the 2021 calendar where he went 5-2, DeCoteau ripped off 29 straight wins to claim his first individual state title.

"I had two main goals coming in as a freshman," DeCoteau said. "Those were winning an individual state title and winning a team title. Got one goal done last season and that was special to me, all the work I put in, all the time I put in at night when nobody was watching, having that pay off was awesome."

Since the end of that wrestling season, DeCoteau declared his intentions to wrestle for the University of Mary when his high school career is complete.

While not initially intending on remaining in the area for college, DeCoteau was swayed to the Marauders in part because of head coach Adam Aho.

"Coach Aho is a personable dude," DeCoteau said. "He's invested in me, he wants the best for me grades-wise, and he's a guy you can go and talk to about anything, no matter the day you have. What better a place to go than a place that wants you that bad?

"I always thought I wanted to move away, but I'll have the support of a lot of people here that will be able to come and watch me wrestle."

Also drawing DeCoteau to U-Mary was the presence of St. Mary's graduate Reece Barnhardt, who DeCoteau wrestled against several times.

"The toughest guy I'd say I've wrestled during my entire wrestling career was Reece," DeCoteau said. "Since I've started wrestling varsity, I think he's the only guy who has ever pinned me, and that was a humbling experience. He was physically beating me, he was always on you.

"He was a big reason why I decided to go to Mary, because he's out there and he can push me and make me better."

But thinking a year ahead is moving past what DeCoteau and the Patriots are hoping to do this season.

Ranked fifth in the preseason poll, the Patriots have high hopes for this season.

"We as a team have high goals this year to do something that we haven't done in a while, which is get back to the state dual tournament," Humann said. "There's a lot of good squads, there's five to six teams from the West Region and two or three from the East Region that could contend for a title and it's going to come down to who can develop their wrestlers over the course of the season."

"It's a new year with new challenges," DeCoteau said. "We want to win a team title, which people are down on us doing. If everything else doesn't happen, failing at the Rumble, failing to win a state individual title, I'd be able to live with myself if I could help bring Century a state team title, whether in duals or individuals or both, because we haven't done that since 2001, and we have a lot of guys here who are special guys that are ready to compete."

The Patriots aren't short on talented senior wrestlers in their hopes of challenging for a state title.

Joining DeCoteau in Century's senior leadership are Jacob Burckhard (heavyweight), who missed last season, Brody Ferderer (132 pounds, eighth at state), Jax Gums (160, sixth at state), Cole Radenz (170, did not place at state) and Lykken Parlett (220), among others.

"Brody Ferderer is coming down from 138 last year, and I'm impressed with how he's handled that descent," Humann said. "Up the lineup, we have Jax Gums who is making a bit of a sacrifice going down to 160, but he's looking good in the room.

"Cole has been a four-year varsity starter and I'm looking for big things from him. At 220, we have Lykken Parlett, he's a three-time state qualifier and has come close to placing, then at heavyweight we have Jacob Burckhard, who we missed last year and we're excited to see him compete this season after missing last season."

After wrestling at 132 pounds the last two seasons, DeCoteau was unable to cut enough weight to return to the class and will instead take his talents to 138 pounds this season.

"There's new blood so I'm not seeing the same guys I've been wrestling," DeCoteau said. "I was trying to put on muscle because I'll need it in college, so when I tried to make the cut back down to 132, it was tough, so I just focused on getting bigger, getting stronger.

"The guys I face here are longer, but I bring a physicality that some of these guys don't see often."

"Kaden's family pushes him to do great things, and he takes advantage of every opportunity to wrestle," Humann said. "He has high goals and he's working hard to achieve them. What makes him dangerous is that he can get behind but if he gets on top, he's dangerous."

DeCoteau's skills at wrestling on top helped him set a school record last season.

"Last year I was fortunate to set a record in three-point near falls," DeCoteau said. "Guys who wrestle me don't choose bottom against me because they don't want me to get on top."

The senior has started his season at the new weight strong.

DeCoteau pinned Mandan's Maddox Slater in the team's season-opening dual on Thursday, which Century won 65-16, before going 3-0 on Friday at the Mandan Lions Tournament.

"I feel like this is my year, so I'm going out there and leaving everything on the mat," DeCoteau said. "If I don't, I'm leaving something out there and I don't want to live the rest of my life regretting anything. I'm just letting it fly."

With three round robin rounds in the books and two more and the title matches to come, Century sits third in the tournament with 79.5 points, 3.5 points back of leader T.F. Riggs (83) and 1.5 back of second-place Sturgis (81).

"This is our second time competing this season," he said. "The coach in me always wants to improve, but we've started off well this first day in Mandan, we're scoring a lot of bonus points and I'm pleased with how things are going."

Having their season-opening dual and then starting their first tournament on back-to-back days isn't Humann's favorite thing to do, but such is the curse of having a successful football program that makes a deep run at state most years.

"It's not ideal, I'd like to wrestle a little earlier, but we've been blessed with some good football teams and some good football athletes, so it's tough to get everybody down to the weight class you want them to wrestle at," Humann said. "It's a little stressful for me, when you see other teams competing and you don't know where you're stacking up, but this weekend is a good measuring stick for that."

DeCoteau has several goals he is hoping to reach this season.

"Terry Steiner has the two-point near-fall record, which he's had for nearly 30 years," DeCoteau said. "It'd be cool to be able to beat his record, that's what I've got my eye on besides winning matches, scoring as many points and two-point near-falls as possible, it'd be cool to beat a record held by a guy that good.

"Another big goal of mine is getting into the Rumble on the Red finals and win it, because nobody from Century has won it since we've been going there. Clay Radenz made the finals, but I think he's the only one so far, so it'd be cool to put myself on the map (with a win there)."