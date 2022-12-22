Century wrestling finding ways to stay busy

Before the recent spate of bad weather, Century’s boys wrestling team’s most recent action was a second-place finish at the Grand Forks Sertoma Duals tournament from Dec. 9-10.

That finish was an improvement on previous visits to the Sertoma, and Patriots head coach Nathan Humann was glad to see his team perform well.

“We’re off to a good start,” Humann said. “We competed well, we were in a similar position last year, but last year we weren’t ready to wrestle right away. This year, our team was ready to compete right from the first whistle.

“We were missing some important wrestlers in the championship dual, but we got some other kids that might not have gotten an opportunity to wrestle an opportunity to compete.”

Since the winter weather has arrived, Humann’s squad has been one of the lesser affected teams in the state, as their lone canceled event was a two-day trip to the Thunder Basin Dual Tournament in Wyoming.

“It’s a downer because we had the opportunity to get our wrestlers seven or eight matches,” Humann said. “There’s nothing we can do about it, you just have to pick up where you left off and move on.

“Thankfully, in the grand scheme of things, we don’t have to make anything up and we haven’t had multiple weigh-ins in a week yet.”

Humann talked about the pros and cons of missing that event for his team.

“We have a good mix of younger kids and some older kids too, so getting more practices in for the younger kids has been good to get them some experience in the room,” he said. “We try to schedule as many dual tournaments as we can, because all of your athletes get to wrestle in eight matches, instead of being in an individual tournament where you can maybe only get two matches.

“It’s important to compete against different people instead of going against the same talent you’ve faced for a long time, so not having that opportunity was tough.”

Though wrestling is not as difficult as, say, hockey to prepare for on your own, the time out of the gym has presented some challenges.

“We try to promote getting cardio in, and if the kids can make it to a gym or do weightlifting on their own, they should do that,” Humann said. “These guys, their body of work since the spring and all the camps they go to, you can tell who has put in the work to be successful (even with a little time off).”

That said, Humann feels his team has handled those challenges well, particularly because of their senior leadership.

“Brody Ferderer (132 pounds) and Kaden DeCoteau (138) are consistently going out and getting bonus points and wrestling aggressively,” he said. “Kaden’s one of the leaders on the team, kids are following his example and he’s doing a good job of leading the team.

“At 160 and 170, we have two more seniors in Jax Gums and Cole Radenz, and they’re exactly what you expect from a senior, they’ve been through the fire and done a nice job in scoring bonus points and no moment has been too big for them.”

Some of the team’s younger talent has also stepped up.

“(Ninth grader) Grady Iverson has done a nice job of continuing to improve and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Humann said. “He’s been working out with (eighth grader) Seamus Kuklok, they’ve both really worked hard all summer to take advantage of their opportunities.”

The improvements up and down their lineup, as well as the return of wrestlers like Jacob Burckhard at heavyweight, has impressed coaches around the state enough to have the Patriots ranked third behind Bismarck and Jamestown as teams, and 10 individual wrestlers in the top six of their weight classes.

“One thing about the Christmas break is that after it, you get a two-pound allowance so kids can shift weights around a little,” Humann said. “It’s not quite clear yet where people are, but I want our guys to stick with the process and hopefully reach our peak at the end of the season.”

There’s still plenty for Humann and his team to look forward to this season.

Next up for the Patriots is the calendar year-ending trip out to the Rumble on the Red meet next weekend.

“We won’t be quite at full strength at the Rumble on the Red because we’ll have some kids out of town for holiday vacations and things,” Humann said. “We’ll be probably at 80 percent strength, and it’s a good test for the varsity kids and a good way to get the JV wrestlers a lot of matches.”

Following the Rumble, the Patriots will be back to as full strength as they can be for the Bismarck Rotary tournament the first weekend of the new year.

“As far as the Rotary goes, the saying goes that if you can place at the Rotary, you have a good chance of placing at state,” Humann said. “So we’re hoping to put as many kids on the podium at the Rotary as we can.

“The Rumble on the Red quarter and semifinals, the Rotary quarter and semifinals, are matches that replicate the feeling of state tournament matches.”

But even with two of the biggest tournaments of the season approaching, Humann knows that what happens in those tournaments isn’t a guarantee of future performance.

“We’re still collecting data and trying to improve,” he said. “How you wrestle at the beginning of the year doesn’t have much of a bearing on how you wrestle at the end of the year.”