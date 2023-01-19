Century earns much-needed dual win over Legacy

With a muddled West Region dual field after the last few weeks of upsets, Century came into Thursday night's match against Legacy needing a win to keep their hopes of making the state tournament alive.

The Patriots got the job done on the road, beating the Sabers 46-22 in Haussler Gymnasium.

"We wrestled well," Century head coach Nathan Humann said. "We were a little short-handed tonight, so I talked with the team before the dual about rallying, fighting together and stepping up. We had seniors wrestle like seniors and take care of business."

A pair of one-match dual losses to St. Mary's (37-34) and Jamestown (34-33) last week hurt the Patriots.

"We had a bump in the road last week," Humann said. "There's not much of a margin for error. We have our backs against the wall, but we're still going to fight to get to the state dual tournament, and hopefully get better too."

Their misfortune continued before even stepping on the mat Thursday, as one of their wrestlers failed a skin check and meant a shift up in the lineup for much of Century's best wrestlers.

"You try to go through matchups in your head and see how kids match up," Humann said. "When our team is at full strength, we haven't had to move them much, but I have confidence in our guys that they're in good shape and can wrestle hard for six minutes.

"It's not that different from the practice room, you're not always wrestling a kid in the same weight class in the practice room, so it's not much different from there, because it comes down to heart, effort and fighting for your team."

Century got off to a good start with an 11-5 decision win by Grady Iverson over Brody Kramer.

The initial 3-0 lead fell quickly by the wayside as Legacy entered the meat of their lineup -- the Enzminger brothers and JJ Thompson from 113-126.

Nic Enzminger and Thompson earned pins for Legacy at 113 and 126, giving Legacy a lead, but Cole Bohne, though he didn't score a point against Joey Enzminger, managed to avoid a pin despite surrendering several near-falls, and only took a major decision loss at 120.

"Grady got us off to a good start at 106," Humann said. "That was big. We gave good effort in the weight classes. I'm not the kind of coach that tells kids to go out there and not get pinned, I just want our guys to go out and wrestle hard. Hats off to Legacy, they are tough as nails down low and they'll score a lot of points there in the postseason."

After the Legacy run came by far the closest match of the night -- the 132-pound bout between Century's Ethan Kuntz and Legacy's Cannon Bertch.

"I give credit to my coaches, they push me a lot in practice," Kuntz said. "They make sure I get better and support me."

Normally Century's wrestler at 126, Kuntz went up a level to tangle with Bertch as the Patriots adjusted their lineup to compensate for the failed skin check.

"I had to buff up a weight to wrestle for the team," Kuntz said. "You have to put all your heart out there, even if you're making some changes for the team. I've never wrestled (Cannon) before, so I had to go out there and feel him out a little, then hit the stuff I was comfortable with."

A highly entertaining third period ensued between Bertch and Kuntz.

With Kuntz up 3-2 midway through the third, Bertch earned a two-point reversal with 40 seconds to go. With, six seconds to go, a stalling call was made against Bertch, returning the two to the center of the mat.

Using every last second available to him, Kuntz pulled his own reversal out of his bag of tricks, then earned a two-point near-fall in the last two seconds of the match to earn a 7-4 win.

"You got to wrestle your all," Kuntz said. "Can't give up at the end of the match, I won just in the nick of time. You can't get discouraged if you're down at the end of a match, you have to give it your all."

"If we don't win that one, that could swing some momentum," Humann said. "If you lose close matches like that, it can get the ball rolling in the other direction. If there's time on the clock, there's time to score, and he did it, which was awesome."

Kuntz's win energized the Patriots.

Winning all but one of the final nine matches, with five pins in their favor, the Patriots went from a 16-3 deficit to a 46-22 win.

"Last year, we didn't get the opportunity to wrestle at state duals," Kuntz said. "This year, I feel like we have a chance to place at state duals, so this win felt good."

Brody Ferderer (138), Kaden DeCoteau (145), Jax Gums (160), Cole Radenz (170), and Lykken Parlett (heavyweight) earned Century's pins on the night.

The Patriots also had Olav Taylor earn a major decision win over Carter Johnson at 220.

Legacy's final win came at 152, with Clark Thompson pinning Zach Stair in the first period.

"Our guys came through," Humann said. "I never tell our guys to go out and shoot for a pin right away, because if you get away from your gameplan and don't get the pin right away, you can get a little shell-shocked. The guys did a good job of staying patient and that worked out for them.

"Lykken hasn't been able to compete a lot due to injury, so his win should be a big confidence-booster going forward, that he can hang with the heavyweights even though he's a lighter heavyweight."

With the much-needed win in their pocket, Century heads into the weekend's Fargo Duals tournament with some momentum.

"This is my favorite time of year, but it's also the most stressful time of year," Humann said. "We're looking forward to Fargo this weekend and competing against some good dual teams. We have Moorhead (Minn.) and West Fargo Sheyenne tonight, then wrestle Fargo Davies, Fargo North, and Grand Forks Central on Saturday."