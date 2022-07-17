Blanchard, Ripplinger excited to lead new wrestling teams at Century and Legacy

Wrestling is a legacy sport in Bismarck, and rightly so given the success high school athletes that have achieved.

Last year, high school girls wrestling in North Dakota was added as a sanctioned sport. For the first year, Bismarck's girls wrestling program operated with one coach, Scott Knowlen.

This year, there will be three. Knowlen will coach Bismarck High, Baron Blanchard will lead Century's new team and Rick Ripplinger will guide the new program at Legacy.

"Coach Knowlen approached me a few times during the season, but schedule-wise I wasn't able to help out as much as I wanted to," Blanchard said of his involvement in the first season of girls wrestling. "I was happy to come in (when my schedule cleared up), offer a new set of eyes, then got a rude awakening where I wanted all the girls (I coached) to win while they're competing against each other."

That feeling will be a lot easier for Blanchard, as well as the other Bismarck wrestling coaches, to deal with going forward.

"I saw the writing on the wall that the teams would split," Blanchard said. "I talked it over with my wife and decided to throw my hat in the ring."

Hired in mid-May as the school district fills vacated, or in this case, newly created, coaching positions, Blanchard and Ripplinger are looking forward to the challenge of coaching budding girls wrestling programs.

"I love the strategy and the ah-hah moments when things click and they understand things," Blanchard said. "I remember exactly why and when it happened for me, and it's one of those 'you know you do what you do' things for me."

"I've been in wrestling for a long time," Ripplinger said. "I've always wanted to coach and never had the opportunity, and I thought if I could get on this gig, that would be good. I want to help the girls get off to a good head start."

Both programs get the benefit of working with a coach that has wrestled at both the high school and college levels themselves.

Blanchard hit the mat at Kindred and at Northern State University, before coming to the Bismarck area and serving as a coach at various levels.

"I wasn't very good in high school, but I had coaches that kept the passion alive for me," Blanchard said. "I figured it out in college, and I was a two-time All-American for Northern State, then did one year as a grad assistant with the Wolves."

Blanchard is looking forward to his time with the Century girls wrestling program, which has a little work to do to catch up to Bismarck High and Legacy in numbers.

"Recruiting is definitely on my radar," Blanchard said. "Every girl I talk to, I tell them to give wrestling a try. I'm hoping we get some support from the student body to draw more kids in."

The fact that Century's wrestling program is starting at a bit of a numbers disadvantage is something Blanchard is looking forward to overcoming.

"(When working at Horizon Middle School), I tried to get as green of kids as I could," Blanchard said. "I wanted to start from point zero and get them up to winning matches consistently. I hope to get a bunch of girls who haven't wrestled before, and the little bit of work I've done with the girls, they're willing to learn and I love it."

As for Ripplinger, he wrestled at Rugby and advanced on to wrestle at Valley City State.

He then moved on to serve as a referee for both high school and collegiate wrestling events, and has coached at both the local and national levels.

"I'm kind of a wrestling junkie, if you will," Ripplinger said. "I'm always trying to learn and stay on top of new techniques. I'm a student of the sport, I watch wrestling on Youtube and FloWrestling almost daily."

Ripplinger hopes to take the knowledge he's gained from his time serving all aspects of wrestling and bring it to bear on the Legacy girls program, which started off strong with a second-place finish at state.

"I've gotten up to speed quite a bit since the season ended and definitely more since I got the job," Ripplinger said. "Now I'm Fargo (for the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships) trying to learn some more.

"I definitely know how (last year's team) did, I know how each of the individual girls did. I think we'll have a good nucleus coming back. Everyone is pretty green because the sport is still new, so there's plenty of room for improvement and a big learning curve."

Something that is as of yet unknown is when girls wrestling may implement a class system similar to the other sanctioned sports in North Dakota athletics.

Interest level will of course play a role in that discussion, and Ripplinger is unsure as to whether separate classes will be implemented.

"I'm sure they'd like to, but they probably wouldn't have the numbers," Ripplinger said. "The state high school association is talking about doing team duals, and it'll be hard enough for Class A schools to put rosters together for that."

Something that will be changing this season is that teams will be competing in full dual meets, unlike year one where teams would mix and match wrestlers and teams would be able to put the same wrestler on the mat several times in the same night.

"We have a dual lined up for all of our West Region competition, so I don't think our girls will be wrestling multiple times in a dual," Ripplinger said. "Hopefully teams will have full rosters so we can have duals like the boys. There'll be forfeits here and there, but that's what we're hoping for."

"I prefer tournaments to duals, but it's a good idea to do full competitions over exhibition matches, as we call them," Blanchard said. "There are going to be some teams we wrestle that are in the same boat we were in last year, so we might end up having a lopsided (score), which might be where those exhibition matches might come in handy."

Despite the unknowns that come with new programs, Blanchard and Ripplinger are looking forward to building on the Capital City's long history of wrestling success.

"I grew up on the eastern side of the state, but we still heard of Bismarck wrestlers over there," Blanchard said. "Every day, we look at the wrestlers that have come through the halls. Now the girls get to create their own history."

"It's exciting," Ripplinger said. "Bismarck has the tradition of having good wrestling teams, and I sure hope we can build a tradition, and a legacy, at Legacy."