Bismarck wrestlers dominate West Region tournament

Another year, another dominant West Region wrestling tournament performance from Bismarck High.

After a hiatus year due to COVID, the Demons returned to win yet another West Region title, finishing with a team score of 257.5.

Five Demons wrestlers finished at the top of their weight classes, with Ben DeForest (113 pounds), L.J. Araujo (145), Brock Fettig (182), Ben Nagel (195), and Isaiah Huus (220) taking home region gold medals.

As if the first-place finishes weren't good enough, the Demons also had five second- and third-place finishes. Hudson Egeberg (106, second), Ty Sanders (145, third), Tyrus Jangula (160, third), Kaden Renner (170, second), and Ayden Schlafman (195, third) rounded out Bismarck's ten top-three finishes.

Of Bismarck's 17 wrestlers, 15 qualified for state with top-eight finishes, with Cade Nieuwsma (106), Conner Harvison (126), Dylan Kostelecky (132), Devin Halverson (138), and Tate Olson (152) crossing the qualifications mark.

The Demons weren't the only Bismarck-based squad to perform well. Depth earned St. Mary's a top-five finish despite not counting a single first-place wrestler, as the Saints were just edged out for third by Jamestown (169-168).

Isaac Felchle was the top Saints wrestler on the day, taking second in the 152-pound class after losing an overtime match to Legacy's Tim Kadrmas.

St. Mary's counted three third- and two fourth-place finishes in the 113 (Jacoby Grimm, fourth), 138 (William Lengenfelder, third), 170 (Jaxyn Richter, fourth), 220 (Nick Windsor, third), and 285 (Jack Weikum, third) weight classes.

Felchle, Grimm, Lengenfelder, Richter, and Weikum were five of St. Mary's 12 state qualifiers, with the others placing between fifth and seventh in their various weight classes.

Century and Legacy battled it out for sixth place in the West Region, with Century beating Legacy by a hair (145-143).

Legacy beat Century in first-place finishes, with Nicolas Enzminger (106), Jesse Thompson (120), and Kadrmas making up the Sabers' gold-medal squad, and Kaden DeCoteau (132) taking the lone top spot for Century.

All told, both Century and Legacy qualified 11 wrestlers for state, with Century's Ole Taylor (182, lost title match to Fettig) and Brayden Morris (126, third place) rounding out Century's top-three finishes and Joey Enzminger (113, third place) and Draken Stugelmeyer (170, third place) earning top-three seeds for the Sabers.

A quiet day for Mandan resulted in the Braves finishing tenth of the 11 participating teams in the West Region tournament.

Five Mandan wrestlers qualified for state, with the highest placement coming from Seth Gerhardt in the heavyweight class, who lost the title match to Nivon Hayes of Watford City.

All that's left in the wrestling season is the state tournament, which takes place next week at the Fargodome.

The individual state tournament will take place Thursday and Friday and will last all day, and the state dual tournament will take place Saturday.

