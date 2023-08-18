The last time a wrestler took the mat for Bismarck State was back in 1998 when Brock Lesnar -- yes, that Brock Lesnar -- was winning a national championship, the last of 10 individual titles won by Mystics wrestlers.

With the program beginning anew, a familiar but equally big name in the state of North Dakota is taking over as the program's head coach.

Jeff Schumacher, the long-time storied coach of the Bismarck High boys wrestling team, was announced as the program's head coach in a press release by Bismarck State on Wednesday.

"Bismarck State has been looking to try and add the program back, we had a lot of guys in for supporting gatherings that were saying we had to do this," Schumacher said. "I was in a lot of those meetings and pushing for us getting that program back, and when they made the announcement, I talked with (Myron Schulz, Bismarck State Athletic Director) and (Dr. Doug Jensen, president of BSC) and they told me they'd like me to apply."

Schumacher is hardly unfamiliar with the concept of a Bismarck State wrestling program.

He earned All-American status twice while wrestling for the Mystics before moving on to wrestle at the University of North Dakota, and also returned to coach with the Mystics and earned National Coach of the Year in 1992.

"Wrestling can be a fantastic thing for your future development as an individual," Schumacher said. "I wasn't intending to go to college, I was planning on joining the military, but then I got recruited and I fell in love with it and it moved me forward. I never would have gotten a college degree without wrestling."

Schumacher coached for a while at North Dakota, but, seemingly unsatisfied with being known as an excellent college coach, Schumacher moved down to the high school level.

He started out up in Minot, before a fateful phone call a quarter-century ago pulled him to Bismarck.

"My best friend, Scotty Knowlen, called me in Minot and told me that the job down here at Bismarck had opened up, and that this kind of job doesn't come available on a daily basis," Schumacher said. "Scott recruited me to come coach here, and we're still best friends and it's been great for 25, 26 years here."

Returning to the ranks of college coaches wasn't initially on Schumacher's radar, but with his push to bring the program back to Bismarck State, Schumacher felt like it was a good fit.

"When we were going through the process of trying to revive the program, I jumped at it because I really want to make sure we can get this thing rolling, and hopefully I'm the guy that can do that," Schumacher said.

If his success at the high school level is any indicator, Schumacher has an excellent chance of returning the Mystics to their previous level of success.

Schumacher linked up with Knowlen in 1997 and has amassed a duals record of 390-28-3, putting him among the winningest coaches in North Dakota Class A wrestling history.

During Schumacher's time with the program, Bismarck High has won 19 individual team and dual championships, by far the most in the state.

Individual success has been even more common.

Bismarck High wrestlers have won 90 different individual weight class titles since the end of the 1997-98 season, including one five-time champion, Scott Glasser, five four-time champions -- Travis Lang, Joe Schumacher, Ryan Blees, LJ Araujo and Ryan Ripplinger -- and nine three-time champions -- Mathias Bitz, T.J. Sailer, Tyler Johnson, Dillon Spaulding, Elliot Piper, Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu, Ricky Galindo and Isaiah Huus.

One of those four-time champions is Schumacher's son, Joe, who will be joining Jeff on the coaching staff at Bismarck State.

"It should be a good partnership," Schumacher said. "He won four state titles and was a runner-up at state one year, and also won a national title in Fargo at the junior nationals in Greco-Roman wrestling, so he knows his wrestling."

Much as the Bismarck State track and field team took a year to transition from recruiting to competing, there will be a year of work on recruiting before the Mystics get back to competition.

While coaching one final year at Bismarck High alongside co-head coach Mark Lardy, Schumacher will be focusing on recruiting for the Mystics and the program is expected to begin competing again in the fall of 2024.

"I've been coaching guys like LJ Araujo and Ben DeForest for more than a decade, and it's been great working with those guys from a young age all the way through," Schumacher said. "We'll be wrestling at NJCAA Division III, so it'll be a non-scholarship program, but we'll be looking for academic and program scholarships for guys and seeing what we can come up with as far as a roster."

When the Mystics do start competing, it will be a mix of tournaments around the country and largely duals against some schools in Minnesota that will fill their schedule.

"There's a few colleges in Minnesota that we'll be competing with and against, and they're also non-scholarship," Schumacher said. "When we get to national tournaments though, we'll be competing with both scholarship and non-scholarship teams, we'll be in the same brackets as everybody else.

"We'll be starting out with tournaments and then hitting through our duals after Christmas. There are some tournaments after Christmas that we'll try and do, but mostly after that we'll be doing duals."

Schumacher believes it won't be long until Bismarck State works to add a women's wrestling program either, especially with the growth of girls wrestling in the state.

"Bismarck State wants to be the future of women's wrestling also, yes I think that's something they're looking at too," Schumacher said.

When entering the arena of recruiting, there's already one powerhouse wrestling school established in town.

Despite the potential for competing against the University of Mary for recruits, Schumacher feels his relationship with Adam Aho, Mary's head wrestling coach, will keep things healthy.

"I know Adam really well, and I think we have a good relationship," Schumacher said. "We're friends, and we see each other a lot."

Schumacher feels selling the benefits of going to a two-year college program will help draw kids in to Bismarck State.

His focus will be on local kids to start, an area he knows well, before expanding beyond to build a roster of around 25-30 athletes on a yearly basis.

"If you come to Bismarck State for two years, you can get a certificate, an AA, things like that," Schumacher said. "If you go and do 2.5 years at a four-year like North Dakota State, you don't get anything out of that.

"We'll start by focusing on local talent, then state-wide, and then move beyond that. If we have to, we'll go all around the country. Tuition at Bismarck State is about $6,000, and that's about the cheapest you'll find anywhere."