Bismarck High adds team dual title at state wrestling meet

FARGO — After winning the individual team title at the North Dakota High School Activities Association state wrestling tournament Friday night, Bismarck High School found itself chasing more hardware in Saturday's dual competition at the Fargodome.

After defeating Dickinson in the semifinals, the Demons found themselves in familiar territory in the final, a place they've been to every season since the dual format was first implemented in 2000.

Out of its 22 previous dual finals appearances, Bismarck had won 17 of them, including five of the last six.

After Saturday afternoon, that number is now six of the last seven, with the Demons dominating Minot 52-21 to claim its 18th dual title in program history.

"The dynasty continues," said Bismarck head coach Mark Lardy. "It's another great win for us, two titles. We had goals again at the beginning of the season like we always do that we want to be at the top at the end of the season. We had a lot of adversity this season with injuries and sickness throughout the year, but the kids continued to work hard through everything.

"It was a great group of seniors we had to work with. They're all special, but this was a fun year. A fun year and a lot of adversity we had to deal with."

Lardy said that any pressure for being the favorite, for the most part, comes internally.

"I think there's pressure, but I think it's the pressure we put on ourselves," he said. "We have high expectations for our kids, for the program, and I think that's the pressure we feel. Not necessarily pressure from the outside, but I think it's much more pressure from the inside and from what our expectations are for the kids."

The Demons won six of the first 14 matches to pull out to a quick 28-0 lead over the Magicians, earning wins from junior Tate Olson at 152 pounds, sophomore Tyrus Jangula at 160 pounds, senior Brock Fettig at 170 pounds, senior Ben Nagel at 182 pounds, sophomore Ayden Schlafman at 195 pounds and senior Isaiah Huus at 220 pounds.

Three of those first six matches were won via pin for 18 of the first 28 Demons points. Fettig pinned Minot junior Max Cunningham at 1:08 in the third match, while Nagel had the quickest pin after that at just 21 seconds over freshman Lincoln Brooks. Two matches later, it was Huus pinning Magicians sophomore Jobe Rystedt at 1:29 for another six points.

Junior Kaydn Turnbow was the first Minot wrestler to put points on the board, pinning Bismarck freshman Sam Larson at 27 seconds for six points.

The Demons, however, earned four more pins in the final seven matches to pull away for the victory. In the 106-pound bout, eighth-grader Hudson Egeberg pinned Minot freshman Luke Mortensen at 44 seconds. Demons freshman Ben DeForest continued the pin fest at 113 pounds, winning via fall over sophomore David Llamas at 3:38.

Later on, it was Bismarck sophomore Dylan Kostelecky pinning Minot freshman Ty Burton at 132 pounds, while Demons sophomore L.J. Araujo pinned Magicians senior Victor Garcia at 4:59 in the 145 pound bout to close it out for Bismarck.

Minot's other victories came from senior Kade Marker, junior Gabe Mortensen and junior Anthony Carulli.

Marker pinned Bismarck freshman Carson Lardy at 1:07 in the 120-pound bout, while Mortensen earned a 7-1 decision over Demons freshman Conner Harvison at 126 pounds. Carulli won via forfeit in the 138-pound match.

Minot defeated Jamestown 42-25 in the other semifinal to advance to the final against Bismarck.

For Bismarck's Huus, who is now a three-time individual state champion after claiming victory in the 220-pound individual final Thursday, winning the team portion of the competition is just as special as he closes out his high school career.

"It was awesome," Huus said. "I didn't know if I'd be here wrestling (today) with my injury prior, but it's just awesome to be back. A huge shoutout to my team for competing and winning. I had great teammates and coaches this year who helped me get my conditioning up and just get where I needed to be.

"We had high expectations and I've always had great guys to wrestle with. Go Demons."

In the third-place consolation final, Dickinson topped Jamestown 44-25. West Fargo Sheyenne earned a narrow 39-33 victory over Valley City in the fifth-place match.

