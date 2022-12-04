BHS leads local teams in Mandan

While hardly indicative of the eventual result of any team's season, the Mandan Lions wrestling tournament is a good early testing ground for local talent.

On the boys side, South Dakota teams (Sturgis 312, Pierre T.F. Riggs 278) took the top two spots. Bismarck edged past Century late for third with 242 points.

"It was a mixed bag," Bismarck coach Mark Lardy said. "We had some good performances, but there were some areas where we left points on the board. Overall it's good to be out competing and being able to evaluate guys and seeing where we need to improve in our first tournament of the year."

Five Bismarck High wrestlers found themselves in the top three of their weight classes.

Tate Olson (152 pounds) and LJ Araujo (160) took home first place in their weight classes, beating Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis in a 7-2 decision and Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens in a 10-0 decision, respectively.

"Tate's performance was great, he wrestled well this tournament," Lardy said. "He's looking to do things right this year, he's asking good questions and wants to improve his skills. He had five pins on the weekend, and that's a good performance from him.

"LJ did a great job beating the kid out of South Dakota. Beating him 10-0 was a statement win, he basically smothered him."

Ayden Schlafman (220) and Hudson Egeberg (120) reached the championship match in their weight classes, but were unable to top Zak Juelfs of Sturgis and Joey Enzminger of Legacy.

"Schlafman is a gutsy wrestler who has a good motor," Lardy said. "You never have to be worried about him not being excited or up for a match and he wrestled well. Hudson has wrestled Enzminger three times in the last week, with the dual against Legacy, then Friday night in pool play, and again in the championship.

"Those two will be back and forth all year, they wrestled in the same club at Matpac so they're very familiar with each other."

Sam Larson (heavyweight) won a battle for third place with a 2-1 victory over Dakarai Osborne of Sturgis, after taking a tough pin to Joshua Rydberg of T.F. Riggs in the semifinal.

"Sam Larson with the third was great," Lardy said. "He took some lumps but he wrestled well in that final match."

The Demons might have pushed harder for a first-place finish, or jumping T.F. Riggs for second, had a pair of starters in their lineup not been out for the tournament.

"Ben DeForest was expected back in the lineup, but he got sick and missed school so we didn't have him wrestle," Lardy said. "Carson Lardy was a similar situation, he got sick and we pulled him out of the tournament on Friday. Hopefully we'll have them from here on out."

In total, Bismarck-Mandan teams won seven firsts, five seconds and five thirds, with all three of Legacy, Century and Bismarck having five top-three finishes.

Kaden DeCoteau (138) and Brayden Morris (145) won for Century and Joey Enzminger (120) and Jesse Thompson (132) won for Legacy. Marquis Richter of Mandan took second in the host team's lone top-three effort. Jaxyn Richter took home a first at 170 for St. Mary's.

"There's a lot of talent in the Bismarck-Mandan area and it showed up (this weekend)," Lardy said. "Two that stood out to me were Brayden Morris of Century and Clark Thompson of Legacy (both wrestled at 145), they both were hard wrestlers to face.

"It's fun to watch all the young talent in the area."

Bismarck gets two more great tests at the end of the week.

They open their weekend Thursday with a dual against Jamestown, then head to Rapid City for a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.

"The Jamestown dual will be a good test for us," Lardy said. "We'll have to be ready to wrestle for that one to come out with a win. The Rapid City tournament is always good, there's a lot of non-local talent and some local talent that travels down for it, but they bring in a lot of teams and it's exciting competition."

LEGACY GIRLS PLACE SECOND

Behind first-place finishes from Alicia Kenfack (105 pounds), Phoenix Lindseth (190), and Jacey Lindseth (250), Legacy's girls wrestling team took second place at the Mandan Lions tournament.

Finishing 34 points back of first-place Pierre T.F. Riggs (241), Legacy's 207 team points were well ahead of Bismarck's 168 for third.

The Sabers also earned top-three finishes from Elizabeth Youboty (2nd, 110), Aleiya Cullinan (2nd, 135), and Hanna Ryberg (2nd, 145).

Three other local wrestlers earned first-place finishes. Bismarck's Julia Araujo (115), Century's Rei Ogden (125), and Mandan's Alexis Storsved (170) pin-swept their way to titles in their weight classes.

Century and Mandan tied for eighth with 78 points apiece.

Bismarck's Brinley Buechler lost in the heavyweight title match to Jacey Lindseth, with Morgan Harvey of Century earning third.

Keeley Kainoa and Brooklyn Lafrenz of Mandan were second and third at 100 pounds. Bismarck's Cambrie Feist (130), Paige Baumgartner (140), and Madison Reems (145) all took third in their weight classes.