Araujo breaks ground for Bismarck girls wrestling

L.J. Araujo won his third state title for the Bismarck High boys wrestling team Saturday as a sophomore.

His younger sister, Julia, has her sights set on matching her brother title for title. Julia Araujo, a seventh-grader, was the lone state champion for the Demons Bismarck at the state tournament in Fargo.

"My brother has a chance to get five titles because he got his first as an eighth-grader," Julia Araujo said Saturday. "My goal is to be a six-timer to beat his record."

Araujo pinned all four of her opponents at state, beating both first-round opponent Brooklyn LaFrenz of Mandan (51 seconds) and semifinal opponent Alicia Kenefack of Legacy (53 seconds) inside of a minute.

Her quarterfinal match against Cheyenne Moore of Pembina County North didn't last beyond the first period, as the precocious wrestler tied up her ninth-grade opponent in one minutes and 41 seconds.

"I kept on moving," Araujo said. "You have to keep trying different moves in case one doesn't work."

The first three wins set Araujo against Jennifer Verdin of Hettinger-Scranton, a wrestler she was confident she could beat.

"Going into it I was confident," Araujo said. "I had pinned a girl she had lost to before. I was focused on it being another match, just going out and getting it. I think if I had thought about what (the match) was, it would have thrown me off."

Bismarck coach Scott Knowlen said the final played out as expected.

"We did give up the first takedown, but I wasn't real concerned because I know her intensity level and focus meant that losing two points at the beginning of the match wasn't going to phase her," he said. "Moving forward from being behind in the first period, I felt if she went down, she'd be able to get an escape and was confident she could get a takedown.

"When she gave up her takedown, she took a bad shot, which is unlike her. I felt she would be able to get away, get a takedown, take the lead, and apply an immense amount of pressure on turning her over and that's exactly how it played out."

Araujo earned an escape point with half a minute left in the first period. She chose the bottom position in the second period and earned a reversal a little over a minute in, and then locked up Verdin with 22 seconds left.

"Because of her mental focus, she was able to overtake the lead, apply the pressure on top, and turned her over for the pin," Knowlen said.

Bismarck had a successful season in this, the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in the state.

Working as a modified co-op where all three Bismarck schools are coached by a single head coach and a number of assistants, the three-headed group finished second, third and 14th in team scoring.

Central Cass won the individual team title, beating second-place Legacy, 167-158, with Bismarck High finishing third with 153 points.

"Central Cass, they have a good nucleus of girls that their coach, Travis Lemar, has been training with his own daughter over the last few years," Knowlen said. "They've got a jump on some of the other parts of the state through their own hard work."

Central Cass won its title despite winning just a single weight class, the heavyweight, by taking second in three weight classes (105, 130, and 155) and fourth in three more (110, 145, 190).

Knowlen thinks that Bismarck's teams can challenge Central Cass in the near future.

"It's good for us to know that we were in striking range, that there were a couple of matches for our teams that if they go the other way, we would have been threatening for the championship spot," he said.

Bismarck's three teams combined for three second-place finishes, with Ashlee Potter of the Demons losing the title match at 145 pounds and Elizabeth Youboty and Phoenix Lindseth of the Sabers taking second at 115 and 190 pounds, respectively.

"We had a couple close losses, a couple exhilarating wins," Knowlen said. "It's great to see them experience the sport of wrestling in a state tournament. It's going to make them stronger as a team and individually through the next few years."

Knowlen's charges combined to have just three seniors between the three teams that participated at state, with Olivia Schuchard (third at 155 pounds) representing Century and Char Cunningham and Potter hailing from Bismarck High.

"We've got three young teams," he said. "I had a lot of fun this year seeing the progress as it continued throughout the season. I was able to build a strong rapport with all the girls, and it's been really enjoyable."

Not only were the Bismarck teams light on seniors, they're heavy on middle-schoolers. Twenty-one of the 35 Bismarck wrestlers that headed to state this year are in seventh or eighth grade, signaling a bright future ahead.

"The main areas of growth were in the mental toughness that you need in wrestling to have success and I saw extreme leaps in that aspect," Knowlen said. "Even a lot of characteristics you like to see develop, the hard work, the perseverance, the sportsmanship and team camaraderie, those were all things I anticipated to (grow) and I wasn't disappointed.

"I'm really proud of our girls."

