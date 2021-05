Windy, overcast and a good day for qualifying at West Region track meet

Johnsen, a CHS senior, won both boys hurdles races.

Ford, Nabwe and Mandan senior Taylor Leingang set records in the girls division.

Leingang set Bowl and meet records with a throw of 147-7 in the javelin, an event in which she was the state's qualifying leader by more than two yards.

Ford chopped more than seven seconds off the meet record in the 3,200 with a sparkling 10:38.90 and became the first North Dakota girl to run under five minutes in the 1,600, turning in a winning time of 4:57.23.

The only record to fall in boys competition was in the 3,200 relay. The Century quartet of Mason Kindel, Ethan Bender, Jacob Renz and Chance Bowlinger was clocked in 7:51.69.

Century athletes coasted to blowout championships. The CHS boys won 10 events en route to a total of 254 points. The Patriot girls team claimed four firsts and piled up 176 points.

Taylor Leingang's record-setting javelin throw was her second personal triumph at the Bowl this season. She opened the season with an effort of 144-1 in Bismarck, and that stood as her personal best until Friday.

"Today was just a confidence boost going into the state meet," she said.