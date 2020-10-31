Wind does nothing to slow up Curl, No. 1-ranked Saints

Saints quarterback Jackson Uhler (7.8 yards per carry), fullback Thomas Jackson (10.5 ypc) and Jackson Roerick (19.5 ypc) also chewed up yards in chunks.

"Our offensive line did a nice job. Our quarterback played well and our running backs ran well," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "Devils Lake likes to put 7 or 8 guys in the box, so we knew we'd try to get outside and we were able to do that."

As for the wind, Smrekar, wearing shorts like always despite the 40-degree temps with 40 mile per hour winds, wasn't having it.

"Sunny and 65," he said. "We can't control it, so don't worry about it and be smart with it. We had one other game like this many years ago at the Bowl where it was really blowing.

"I just really liked how ready we were to play. They didn't worry about the wind. They were ready to go."

Curl had TD runs of 11, 22 and 3 yards in his one half of work.

"Our focus each week is to have a great week of practice and come ready to play on game day," Curl said.

The Saints attempted just two passes, but they got their money's worth. Uhler found Jackson Roerick open in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard scoring strike for the Saints' third touchdown of the first quarter.