Wind does nothing to slow up Curl, No. 1-ranked Saints

Not worrying about the wind was much easier said than done Saturday at Smrekar Field.
With the goal posts shaking, and at one point a giant tumbleweed spinning across the 50-yard line, unbeaten St. Mary's did exactly that.
The top-ranked Saints scored touchdowns on six of seven first-half possessions en route to a 46-7 Class AA quarterfinal playoff game victory over Devils Lake. Up next is a semifinal matchup against Kindred on Saturday.
"We try not to focus too much on the wind and instead try to focus on our game and what we needed to do to be successful," said standout senior running back Cullen Curl. "We knew we probably wouldn't be able to throw much, so we focused more on running at practice this week. Our line did a great job creating holes and I just tried to run through them."
Curl ran for three touchdowns and returned the second half kickoff 79 yards for a score on what was his final play of the day. The Saints ran for 294 yards, averaging 7 yards per pop, to improve to 9-0.
"Our offensive line does a great job for us and we have great coaching and a pretty diverse playbook," said Curl, who had 110 yards rushing on just 13 carries. "That helps us be able to move around and open things up."
Curl averaged 8.4 yards per carry running behind, Nick Windsor (right guard), Zach Haas (right tackle), Ian Indovina (center), Sawyer Rapp (left guard) and Jack Weikum (left tackle). The speedy Curl ran untouched 22 yards up the St. Mary's sideline for his second touchdown of the day and a 13-0 lead.
Saints quarterback Jackson Uhler (7.8 yards per carry), fullback Thomas Jackson (10.5 ypc) and Jackson Roerick (19.5 ypc) also chewed up yards in chunks.
"Our offensive line did a nice job. Our quarterback played well and our running backs ran well," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "Devils Lake likes to put 7 or 8 guys in the box, so we knew we'd try to get outside and we were able to do that."
As for the wind, Smrekar, wearing shorts like always despite the 40-degree temps with 40 mile per hour winds, wasn't having it.
"Sunny and 65," he said. "We can't control it, so don't worry about it and be smart with it. We had one other game like this many years ago at the Bowl where it was really blowing.
"I just really liked how ready we were to play. They didn't worry about the wind. They were ready to go."
Curl had TD runs of 11, 22 and 3 yards in his one half of work.
"Our focus each week is to have a great week of practice and come ready to play on game day," Curl said.
The Saints attempted just two passes, but they got their money's worth. Uhler found Jackson Roerick open in the back of the end zone for a 16-yard scoring strike for the Saints' third touchdown of the first quarter.
St. Mary's added three more scores going into the wind in the second quarter -- TD runs by Matt Nathe, Curl and Isaac Vandal. Nick Schumacher even managed to pound a PAT kick through the wind after Curl's 3-yard TD.
Devils Lake managed to gets its first touchdown in 12 quarters against St. Mary's late in the fourth quarter, cashing in a Saints fumble deep in their own territory. On fourth-and-goal from the 1 yard line, Zach Lang wormed in on his 32nd carry of the day.
"We made very few mistakes and I thought that showed a lot of discipline on a day like today," Smrekar said. "We have really good kids. They work hard. The big thing is they want to be good, and they're willing to do the extra things to be good."
The Saints did not play Kindred (6-1) during the regular season. Kickoff Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m. The winner advances to the Dakota Bowl Nov. 13 at the Fargodome.
"For us, we just have to keep doing what we're doing and stick to the plan," Curl said. "There's no reason to change anything."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
