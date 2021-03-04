Wilton-Wing wins state tournament opener

Wilton-Wing held Kenmare to 15 first-half points en route to a 47-40 win at the state Class B tournament in Minot on Thursday.

The win moves the Miners into today's semifinals at the MSU Dome. Wilton-Wing, now 21-2 on the season, will face second-seeded Grafton tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Miners led 25-15 at halftime and never trailed in the final 16 minutes.

The Miners made just 15 of 43 shots, but Kenmare also struggled to the tune of 16 for 42 from the field.

Hailey Quam topped the Miners with 19 points and nine rebounds. Kalyssa Schock and Kiara Johnson added eight markers each. Jordan Tooke had seven.

Brenna Stroklund had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kenmare.

Grafton 65, Glenburn 33

The Spoilers surrendered only 13 points in the opening half and rolled to their 23rd win in 25 games.

Julia Dusek's 19 points were a game-high for Grafton. Reagan Hanson added 10.

Lorelei McIver's 13 points led Glenburn, which committed 20 turnovers. Reagan Hanson added 10.

Central Cass 58, Hettinger-Scranton 43