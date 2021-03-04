 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton-Wing wins state tournament opener

Wilton-Wing wins state tournament opener

{{featured_button_text}}
ww

Wilton-Wing's Hailey Quam drives to the basket against Kenmare's Logan Redding during Thursday's state Class B tournament quarterfinal game in Minot.

 TOM MIX, NDHSAA MEDIA SPECIALIST

Wilton-Wing held Kenmare to 15 first-half points en route to a 47-40 win at the state Class B tournament in Minot on Thursday.

The win moves the Miners into today's semifinals at the MSU Dome. Wilton-Wing, now 21-2 on the season, will face second-seeded Grafton tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Miners led 25-15 at halftime and never trailed in the final 16 minutes.

The Miners made just 15 of 43 shots, but Kenmare also struggled to the tune of 16 for 42 from the field.

Hailey Quam topped the Miners with 19 points and nine rebounds. Kalyssa Schock and Kiara Johnson added eight markers each. Jordan Tooke had seven. 

Brenna Stroklund had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kenmare.

Grafton 65, Glenburn 33

The Spoilers surrendered only 13 points in the opening half and rolled to their 23rd win in 25 games.

Julia Dusek's 19 points were a game-high for Grafton. Reagan Hanson added 10.

Lorelei McIver's 13 points led Glenburn, which committed 20 turnovers. Reagan Hanson added 10.

Central Cass 58, Hettinger-Scranton 43

Morgan Lee came off the bench to score 16 points in 18 points for Central Cass in the Squirrels' 58-43 win over Hettinger-Scranton.

Decontee Smith was the only other Squirrel in double figures with 13 points for Central Cass, which has 23 wins in 24 games. 

For Hettinger-Scranton, Samantha Oase posted team-highs in points (15) and rebounds (9). Bailee Pierce followed with 14 points for the Night Hawks, the champions out of Region 7. 

The fourth quarterfinal game, which started at 9 p.m., was won by Carrington. The Cardinals defeated defending Class B champions Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich, 45-39. No other information was available at press time.

Grafton 65, Glenburn 33

Glenburn;5;13;24;33

Grafton;11;27;51;65

Gleburn: Lorelei McIver 13, McKenna Rolland 10, Deanna Heinze 3, Nadia Post 5, Sophie Bachmeier 2. 10-44 FG, Three-pointers: 5-20 (McIver 2, Rolland 2, Post), 8-12 FT, 7 Fouls, 20 Turnovers.

Grafton: Julia Dusek 19, Carlee Sieben 6, Reagan Hanson 10, Cassie Sieben 7, Walker Demers 8, Anne Carnigan 3, Cassie Erickson 10, Kiera Cole 2. Totals: 27-54 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Dusek 3, Erickson 2, Hanson 2, Siebem), 3-6 FT, 10 Fouls, 17 Turnovers.

Records: Grafton 23-2; Glenburn 23-3.

Wilton-Wing 47, Kenmare 40

WW;15;25;32;47

Kenmare;8;15;28;40

Wilton-Wing: Hailey Quam 19, Kiara Johnson 8, Jordan Tooke 7, Kalyssa Schock 8, Kesley Backman 3, Hannah Fischer 2. Totals: 15-43 FG, Three-pointers: 4-13 (Schock 2, Quam, Tooke), 13-20 FT, 9 Fouls, 10 Turnovers.

Kenmare: Kate Zimmer 8, Brenna Stroklund 17, Megan Zimmer 4, Mashae Miller 6, Brooklyn Rodin 5. Totals: 16-42 FG, Three-pointers: 3-17 (Miller 2, Rodin), 5-11 FT, 15 Fouls, 15 Turnovers.

Records: Wilton-Wing 21-2; Kenmare 24-1.

Central Cass 58, Hettinger-Scranton 43

HS;9;19;27;43

CC;17;26;41;58

Hettinger-Scranton: Ella Jensen 5, Samantha Oase 15, Bailee Pierce 14, Beth Lien 2, Casitee Miller 4, Vanessa Oase 3. Totals: 18-40 FG, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Pierce 2, Jensen, V.Oase), 3-8 FT, 9 Fouls, 18 Turnovers.

Central Cass: Victoria Richter 5, Kailey McKinnon 3, Decontee Smith 13, Rylie Holzer 4, Jaylin Cotton 7, Klaire Cotton 9, Jennifer Tallackson 1, Morgan Lee 16. Totals: 23-55 FG, Three-pointers: 4-15 (K.Cotton, J.Cotton, McKinnon, Lee), 8-10 FT, 11 Fouls, 9 Turnovers.

Records: Central Cass 23-1, Hettinger-Scranton 20-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News