Wilton-Wing, Center-Stanton to meet for Region 5 championship

Not much was going well for Wilton-Wing for the first 16 minutes.
That didn’t faze the Miners.
“That’s why you play 32,” Miners coach Lisa Jenkins said.
“We don’t quit. That’s the thing about this team. We don’t lay down.”
Hailey Quam took over in the third quarter, sparking the No. 8-ranked Miners to a 46-34 victory over Garrison in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament on Tuesday at the Mandan High School gym.
The Troopers, with Sweet Cedar Perkins opening the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, opened the game on an 11-4 run.
But the second half belonged to the Miners. Quam scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half – nine in the third quarter, including a runner that gave Wilton-Wing its first lead at 24-22 with 2:32 left in the quarter.
“Quam just came out and made some big plays,” Jenkins said. “She’s been hurting all season and she made some huge plays and kind of took the game over. And our other kids just stepped up. I thought Taryn Schurhamer tonight off the bench made some huge plays. I’m just so proud of all of them.”
The Miners took a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter and used a 15-2 spurt in the final period to pull away.
“We made a few adjustments offensively,” Jenkins said. “They did a really good job with the game plan and kept two people in the lane and we wanted to get to the basket all the time and were forcing little pull-up jumpers. So we did a little more of a flex offense, a little more motion and they struggled with it. We got some easy looks.”
Wilton-Wing limited Garrison to 15 points over the final 16 minutes, just six in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve said all along Garrison is a very dangerous team,” Jenkins said. “They’re very athletic, they have a nice post player and they can all shoot the ball. Bottom line is we didn’t give up, we didn’t quit. We finished the game.”
Quam had a game-high 19 and Kalyssa Schock added 10 for the Miners (19-2).
“I always tell my kids leave it on the floor and we did that,” Jenkins said. “It wasn’t pretty but we left it on the floor.”
The Miners will get a rematch of the District 10 title game after Center-Stanton defeated Shiloh Christian in the late semifinal. Wilton-Wing won 64-63 on Jan. 19 and won the rematch last week in Garrison 56-48 in the district final.
Karli Klein led the Troopers (18-5) with eight points. Perkins finished with seven and Mia Gehring and Kaitlyn Zook each had six.
Center-Stanton 49, Shiloh Christian 39
The offense helped power Center-Stanton to a big lead early. The defense locked down late to help the Wildcats to a semifinal victory over defending region champ Shiloh Christian.
Hannah Westin opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Skyhawks, but Center-Stanton reeled off 11 straight points and built a 22-7 lead three minutes into the second quarter.
Kathryn Kraft had six points, Katie Frank four and Hannah Hoffman hit a big 3-pointer in the first quarter to help build the early lead.
“We had three of the best quarters of our season last night and they just kind of spilled over and helped us out, the nerves settled in and shots were falling and that’s a good feeling,” Center-Stanton coach Drew Erhardt said.
Shiloh Christian battled back, using a 14-2 run to close the first half, pulling within three points at 24-21 at the half.
Center-Stanton maintained the lead into the fourth quarter, when Shiloh used a 6-2 run to take a 39-38 lead on a drive to the basket by Westin with 4:59 remaining.
From that point on, it was all Wildcats.
Center-Stanton scored the final 11 points of the game, holding Shiloh scoreless the rest of the way.
“We knew what we had to do,” Erhardt said. “They like to go inside-out. We got out to their shooters, we got their posts covered when we had to and we finished with rebounds.
“We just made sure we got back to our coverages. We knew what we had to execute, we knew where the openings were going to be at. The girls just settled their heads down and got back to playing the ball they have been all year.”
“We shot really well the last six games, but credit the defense,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “They played a tough 2-3 on us and they kind of shut us out down low and we had trouble hitting the outside shot those last four, five minutes.”
Hannah Hoffman’s layup with 4:48 left gave Center-Stanton the lead for good. Kathryn Kraft hit a 3-pointer to make it a four-point lead with 2:56 left. Kraft had 15 points to lead the Wildcats.
“Kathryn Kraft was on fire tonight,” Erhardt said.
Frank added 12 points and Ericka Vosberg 10 for Center-Stanton (18-4).
The Skyhawks had plenty of chances to chip away at the lead late, but couldn’t get any shots to fall.
“When you’re not hitting from the outside and they’re stopping the inside game, that makes it tough,” Seifert said.
Grace Kelly paced the Skyhawks (15-8) with 15 and Westin added 11.
The Wildcats will face Wilton-Wing at 7 p.m. on Thursday for a berth in the state Class B tournament.
“That’s a tough matchup,” Erhardt said. “I love coaching against coach Jenkins – she always has her kids ready to play. They’ve got a great team and it’s going to be a lot of fun for District 10 to watch us on Thursday night.”