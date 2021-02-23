Wilton-Wing, Center-Stanton to meet for Region 5 championship

“We knew what we had to do,” Erhardt said. “They like to go inside-out. We got out to their shooters, we got their posts covered when we had to and we finished with rebounds.

“We just made sure we got back to our coverages. We knew what we had to execute, we knew where the openings were going to be at. The girls just settled their heads down and got back to playing the ball they have been all year.”

“We shot really well the last six games, but credit the defense,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “They played a tough 2-3 on us and they kind of shut us out down low and we had trouble hitting the outside shot those last four, five minutes.”

Hannah Hoffman’s layup with 4:48 left gave Center-Stanton the lead for good. Kathryn Kraft hit a 3-pointer to make it a four-point lead with 2:56 left. Kraft had 15 points to lead the Wildcats.

“Kathryn Kraft was on fire tonight,” Erhardt said.

Frank added 12 points and Ericka Vosberg 10 for Center-Stanton (18-4).

The Skyhawks had plenty of chances to chip away at the lead late, but couldn’t get any shots to fall.

“When you’re not hitting from the outside and they’re stopping the inside game, that makes it tough,” Seifert said.