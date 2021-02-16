Williston scores first, outskate Bismarck in West Region hockey tournament

Bismarck, seeded fourth, had the home ice advantage over fifth-seeded Williston. Yet Coyotes coach Tyler Jundt said Tuesday's outcome was in no way an upset.

"Maybe people will think this is a surprise or upset, but this an expectation for us," he said. "Everyone in our locker room expected to get a win."

Bismarck and Williston had battled to a standoff in the regular season. Williston won 4-3 in a shootout at Williston in January and Bismarck claimed a 5-4 overtime decision early this month.

Jundt, in his sixth year as Williston's head coach said Tuesday's win broke new ground. None of his previous teams had won a regional quarterfinal. He said the Coyotes were opportunists.

"We didn't get a ton of opportunities, but we capitalized when we did. I was really proud with the way our guys stuck with the game plan. We've had an issue with attention to detail in our defensive zone, but this is the best we've done all year."

Williston assistant coach Jordan Nelson had special praise for the Coyotes' defense with the game on the line.