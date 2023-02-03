What has happened to people?

That question is rhetorical and unanswerable, yet one I ask myself often these days. Surely, I'm not alone.

The latest example came at a recent high school boys basketball game in Jamestown, where members of the Bismarck High Demons were subjected to racist taunts from some horrible human beings in the stands.

Just when you think things can't be worse, it never fails, it always does. However, when it hits close to home, it really makes the blood boil.

I spent more than 15 years working at the newspaper in Jamestown. I attended more games, interviewed more student-athletes and talked to more parents than anybody in my time there. Knowing so many of the people like I do, I must say, I was shocked to learn of these terrible events. I really was. Shocked and saddened. This is not the Jamestown I knew.

Sadly, and outrageously, these kinds of terrible things do happen in sports, although this specific case is particularly disturbing. Young teenage boys having to deal with his crap?! It’s absolutely infuriating.

The question is, why does it happen and what should be done about it?

Release the names of the kids to shame them and their parents. Yes, absolutely. Unfortunately, privacy laws will protect the offenders and their mommies and daddies from facing the public scorn they so richly deserve. At the very least there should be suspensions, if not being kicked out of school entirely. Lifetime ban from all high school activities? That’s a no-brainer. Examples must be made.

Even if all of that were to happen, this kind of garbage is likely never to end. For the worst among us, it’s a badge of honor, sick as it may be. Yes, that’s where we’re at. But why? It’d take a psychiatrist of some renown to figure that one out, not a sportswriter in North Dakota.

But make no mistake, this stuff starts at home. Maybe not straight from ma and pa’s mouth, although in some cases it does. No, it’s the toxic little box in everyone's hand, where endless poison is just a few swipes away.

I’ve never spent a second on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok. I’d rather get COVID-19 than spend substantial time on Twitter, although occasionally due to demands of the job, I’ll dabble, but only slightly. I avoid it for one reason -- I don’t want to see or hear what the worst and dumbest among us think.

My parents, devout Christians both, had few rules for us growing up. It was simple – live by the golden rule. Old fashioned? Yes. But the message simple and powerful and more important now than ever – treat others as you would want to be treated. I have not always nailed it, nobody does, but I have tried.

Tuesday in Jamestown, that did not happen. Far from it.

Will lessons be learned? Will those who shamed themselves, and their families and community so badly, learn from this? Will others who may be prone to similarly awful behavior reconsider because of the backlash this incident caused? I sincerely hope so, but I’m not going to hold my breath.