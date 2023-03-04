Minot has dominated boys swimming and diving in North Dakota for more than half a decade.

They continued their dynasty this weekend, sealing their sixth straight title with 331 team points behind a cadre of talented seniors at Bismarck Aquatic Center.

“We’re really proud of the guys and how they performed all season long,” Minot head coach Jake Solper said. “We were fortunate to come out with the most team points this weekend.”

Minot earned first places in four events, the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 100 breast, and 400 free relay, with the Minot 200 medley relay win in a time of 1:36.11 breaking a 2021 state record also set by Minot (1:36.40), the lone state record broken on the weekend.

Jaxon Reinke (200, 400 relays), Ryan Hubbard (200, 400 relay, 100 fly), Paradorn Roongin (200 relay and 100 breast), and Alex King (400 relay) all got to climb atop the podiums one last time for Minot.

“Our guys just never cease to amaze us,” Solper said. “It’s always in the back of our swimmer’s minds to do big things, and I don’t know exactly how they muster the speed to do those things, but hats off to the hard work they put in.

“Jaxon Reinke has been a great leader for us, he’s a versatile swimmer who can swim just about anything we need him to. Ryan Hubbard winning the 100 fly was amazing, he set our school record that was previously held by Matt Lowe, and Paradorn winning the 100 breaststroke was a nice way to end the individual events at the state meet.”

At the conclusion of the meet, King, who swam in the 400 free relay, took second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free, was named Senior Athlete of the Year.

King’s selection is the second in a row for Minot, who saw senior Grant Schaeffer win the award last season.

“Alex King had a phenomenal meet,” Solper said. “He had great times in the individual events and helped two of our relay teams have excellent finishes.”

As unexpected as Minot’s championship was, what may have been unexpected for others was who finished second: Bismarck High.

Stretching all the way back to 1975 and the start of high school swimming in North Dakota, the Demons had never managed to crack the top two places.

That changed Saturday, as the local talent finished with 258 points, well behind Minot but a solid distance ahead of third-place Century (230 points).

“This entire season has been an experience,” Bismarck head coach Cale Schafer said. “We’ve had amazing swimmers and divers, and nobody deserves this more than they do. We knew what our expectations were, and these guys shattered everything I could have asked for.

“As a team, they broke five team records this season as well as the individual titles in the 200 freestyle and the backstroke.”

At the conclusion of the meet, Schafer was awarded Coach of the Year, the first time the award has gone to a Demons head coach since 2012, when Loic Joseph was honored, and just the fourth time a Bismarck High coach has been honored back to the 1970s.

It was all the sweeter for Schafer because his slowly growing program finished in the bottom two places for three straight seasons from 2019-2021, before a major jump up to third last season.

“I appreciate being acknowledged, but so much of what I do comes down to what my athletes are willing to do,” Schafer said. “They’re the ones in the water, I’m just standing on deck yelling what to do. I couldn’t do it without them, my assistant coaches and the athletic director at Bismarck High.

“This is my seventh year in the program, and in four of my first six years, we were bottom two in the state. The guys just want it, they know what their expectations are and they’re giving me everything they have.”

Leading the Demons to their team silver medal were event champions Alex Steichen (senior, 200 free) and Blake Nelson (sophomore, 100 back).

Steichen also swam on Bismarck’s second-place 200 free relay team, took second in the 100 free, ended his senior career with the first leg of Bismarck’s third-place 400 free relay team, and was announced as one of five finalists for the Senior Athlete of the Year award.

Nelson was fifth in the 100 free and swam the anchor legs of both the 200 free and 400 free relays.

“Alex trained really hard this season for that 200 freestyle,” Schafer said. “He’s actually swimming two different events than he swam last year at state, last year he did the 50 and the butterfly, and he worked hard to get where he’s at. He was going back and forth with Alex King all year, and he was able to grit out a tough win today.

“Our backstrokers (Nelson and Sam Eggl went one-two in the event) were monsters, they’re both sophomores. Blake wanted the state record of a 51-low, he ended with a 51-high, and they gave us everything they had.”

Other champions Saturday were Kolden Kringen of Williston, who won the 200 IM and the 500 free; Brody Engelstad of West Fargo, who won the 50 and 100 free; Oscar Francis of Fargo South, who won diving, and Century’s 200 free relay team of Isaac Vallie, Daniel Walker, Benjamin Schaff and Beau Zander.

More from Schafer and Solper, as well as results from the meet, can be found online at bismarcktribune.com.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE TOURNAMENT

at Bismarck Aquatic Center

Team results

1. Minot 331. 2. Bismarck 258. 3. Century 230. 4. Fargo Davies 205. 5. Grand Forks 201.5. 6. Legacy 183. 7. Williston 166. 8. Fargo North 165. 9. West Fargo 148. 10. Fargo South 123.5. 11. Jamestown 98. 12. West Fargo Sheyenne 88. 13. Mandan 55. 14. Dickinson 43.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. Minot* (Carter Larson, Jaxon Reinke, Ryan Hubbard, Paradorn Roongin), 1:36.11. 2. Fargo North, 1:38.24. 3. Grand Forks, 1:38.55. 4. Legacy, 1:39.92. 5. Century, 1:40.83. 6. Williston, 1 40.92. 7. West Fargo, 1:41.82. 8. Bismarck, 1:42.69.

200 free: 1. Alex Steichen, Bis, 1:43.22. 2. Alex King, Min, 1:44.33. T-3. Avery Berg, GF, and Tristan Quibell, FS, 1:46.24. 5. Luke Domres, Cen, 1:46.53. 6. Jackson Rerick, GF, 1:47.58. 7. Joe Carlson, FD, 1:48.29. 8. Braxton Steele, Leg, 1:49.58.

200 IM: 1. Kolden Kringen, Will, 1:54.98. 2. Haydn Vein, FN, 1:56.17. 3. Reinke, Min, 1:57.79. 4. Benjamin Schaff, Cen, 2:00.17. 5. Hubbard, Min, 2:00.53. 6. Logan Hill, Min, 2:01.40. 7. Isaiah Ayers, WF, 2:01.97. 8. Logan Bjerke, GF, 2:08.03.

50 free: 1. Brody Engelstad, WF, 21.00. 2. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 21.03. 3. Tanner Haag, WFS, 21.35. 4. Ryder Myers, FD, 21.44. 5. Beau Zander, Cen, 21.53. 6. Ty Boutwell, FN, 21.74. 7. Daniel Walker, Cen, 21.99. 8. Noah Zaidi, Bis, 22.62.

Diving: 1. Oscar Francis, FS, 463.10. 2. Ty Ross, Min, 452.05. 3. Aiden Hoff, FD, 429.10. 4. Odin McAlister, WF, 426.55. 5. Bryce Batnsdal, Bis, 415.35. 6. Josh Peterson, FD, 387.20. 7. Gaige Merck, Bis, 379.90. 8. Jacob Thomas, Man, 376.80.

100 fly: 1. Hubbard, Min, 50.95. 2. Quibell, FS, 51.34. 3. Jayden Ahmann, Leg, 51.99. 4. Reinke, Min, 52.56. 5. Myers, FD, 53.03. 6. Alshami, GF, 53.50. 7. Roongin, Min, 53.74. 8. Camden Ekblad-Lundby, Will, 53.81.

100 free: 1. Engelstad, WF, 46.69. 2. Steichen, Bis, 46.95. 3. King, Min, 47.31. 4. Haag, WFS, 47.43. 5. Blake Nelson, BIs, 47.78. 6. Vein, FN, 47.89. 7. Walker, Cen, 48.88. 8. Caleb Osborn, Will, 50.09.

500 free: 1. Kringen, Will, 4:44.47. 2. Domres, Cen, 4:46.93. 3. Berg, GF, 4:50.12. 4. Rerick, GF, 4:53.61. 5. Ekblad-Lundby, Will, 4:55.43. 6. Noah Mayer, Leg, 4:57.95. 7. Aiden Johnson, GF, 5:00.23. 8. Teddy Solensky, Jam, 5:01.99.

200 free relay: 1. Century (Isaac Vallie, Walker, Schaff, Zander), 1:26.69. 2. Bismarck, 1:26.76. 3. Fargo Davies, 1:28.05. 4. Minot, 1:28.94. 5. Fargo South, 1:29.49. 6. Jamestown, 1:31.20. 7. West Fargo Sheyenne, 1:31.36. 8. Legacy, 1:32.52.

100 back: 1. Blake Nelson, Bis, 51.98. 2. Sam Eggl, Bis, 53.20. 3. Ahmann, Leg, 54.43. 4. Larson, Min, 54.94. 5. Carlson, FD, 55.33. 6. Ben Jorgensen, FN, 55.75. 7. Osborn, Will, 56.60. 8. Steele, Leg, 56.95.

100 breast: 1. Roongin, Min, 58.09. 2. Mayer, Leg, 58.73. 3. Schaff, Cen, 59.42. 4. Hill, Min, 59.53. 5. Bjerke, GF, 59.63. 6. Drew Heckaman, FS, 1:00.13. 7. Noah Ayers, WF, 1:02.10. 8. Garrett Wick, Bis, 1:02.67.

400 free relay: 1. Minot (Reinke, Hubbard, Hill, King), 3:11.52. 2. Century, 3:13.40. 3. Bismarck, 3:13.72. 4. Grand Forks, 3:14.31. 5. Fargo North, 3:15.46. 6. Fargo Davies, 3:15.82. 7. Williston, 3:17.04. 8. Legacy, 3:19.16.