West Fargo Sheyenne sweeps Jamestown

Nerves? None were apparent.

West Fargo Sheyenne jumped out to a big lead early and made school history with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Jamestown in the semifinals of the state Class A volleyball tournament on Friday night at the Event Center.

The Mustangs opened the first set scoring 10 of the first 11 points and never looked back in earning their first appearance in a state championship match.

“That was exciting, to see them come out and take charge in that first set,” Mustangs coach Leah Newton said. “You can never count any team out. Jamestown is a great team and we knew that. It was nice to get that jump right away but we knew we had to keep fighting all the way through.”

West Fargo Sheyenne was hitting on all cylinders from the start.

“I think it was just our energy,” Mustangs senior outside hitter Reagan Bogenreif said. “We came out with more energy than they did tonight and it showed.

“Everyone being in their system and our block getting there and our passers getting to the ball, everything being in the system and our energy, it calmed us down.”

Bogenreif finished with nine kills – one of three Mustangs with nine or more – and led the team with 16 digs.

“I thought the girls played really well together tonight,” Newton said. “Everybody was focused, everybody was doing their job, nobody took any plays off and they just put their hearts out there. You could tell, some of these crazy plays that they were getting up and making, I mean that’s just amazing volleyball by this group of girls.”

West Fargo Sheyenne (34-2), the top seed out of the East, closed out the second set on a 7-2 run for a 25-16 victory and completed the sweep with a closing 6-3 run in the third, a 25-18 finish.

“We outblocked them, outhit them and outpassed them tonight,” Bogenreif said.

“I thought our blocking was really solid tonight,” Newton said. “I thought our passing was pretty good and we just had a balanced offense. All the hitters were ready to go and they were putting the ball in great places. Our setters moved it around a lot.”

Kailee Waasdorp paced West Fargo Sheyenne with 15 kills, while Bogenreif and Lexus Terhark each added nine. Kennedy Colter had 19 assists and Brooke Johnson dished out 18.

The Mustangs put up 16 blocks, with Khloe Brown leading the way with six. Isabelle Albrecht and Waasdorp each had three.

Bogenreif led three Mustangs in double digits in digs with 16. Waasdorp added 13 and Kallie Dodds 10. Johnson and Dodds each had one ace.

“We are so balanced. We have so many players who can make plays in all of their positions and they really enjoy playing together,” Newton said.

The Blue Jays (32-7) got nine kills from Bernadette Newman and seven from Makenna Nold.

Haylie Hakanson and Nold each had 1.5 blocks. Newman finished with 13 digs and Aspyn Peterson had three aces.

Jamestown will take on Legacy at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game.

West Fargo Sheyenne will make its first state final appearance against a Century team that advanced to its 12th consecutive title game with a 3-0 semifinal win over Legacy. The Patriots have won the last two state championships, and six of the last seven.

“It means a lot. It’s amazing,” Newton said. “We’ve never been here before. We’ve been talking about that as one of our goals and fighting for it. These girls have put in the time and the effort and they’re great teammates and they just played so great tonight. I’m so proud of them.”

“It means the world,” Bogenreif said. “We worked so hard to get here and this is where we want to be.”

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0

Jamestown 18 16 18

West Fargo Sheyenne 25 25 25

Jamestown – Kills: Makenna Nold 7, Benet Fronk 3, Haylie Hakanson 2, Leah Trumbauer 3, Bernadette Newman 9, Kinley Anderson 1. Blocks: Nold 1.5, Hakanson 1.5, Trumbauer 1. Assists: Nold 10, Edie Hegerle 10. Digs: Rylee Joseph 4, Breanna Oettle 2, Nold 9, Aspyn Peterson 11, Hakanson 2, Trumbauer 2, Hegerle 7, Newman 13, Anderson 2. Aces: Peterson 3, Hegerle 2, Newman 2.

West Fargo Sheyenne – Kills: Khloe Brown 2, Kailee Waasdorp 15, Mya Bloedow 3, Reagan Bogenreif 9, Lexus Terhark 9. Blocks: Brown 6, Isabelle Albrecht 3, Waasdorp 3, Bloedow 2, Bogenreif 1, Terhark 1. Assists: Kennedy Colter 19, Brooke Johnson 18, Kallie Dodds 1. Digs: Mia Engel 8, Colter 6, Brown 3, Waasdorp 13, Bloedow 1, Johnson 5, Bogenreif 16, Terhark 3, Dodds 10. Aces: Johnson 1, Dodds 1.

Records: Jamestown 32-7, West Fargo Sheyenne 34-2.