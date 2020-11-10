Washburn sweeps Shiloh to advance in Region 5 tournament

Washburn closed strong to take the momentum.

“Being a team and talking -- communication,” Jennings said. “Let the other team make errors and limit ours. And that really played out to our advantage. We did our best to control the ball, keep it in play, get it on their side, let them play it up and when we got a chance we could really go after it and attack it with some power.

“You always see that in volleyball -- there’s ebbs and flows and if you can overcome when a team rallies back on you and come out with a victory in that set like we did, it really sets the mindset going into the next two and you could see that the way it played out. I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls fighting back like that.”

Ginger Goven started the final 6-1 charge with a block, and the Cardinals got big kills from Sydney Schmidt and Olivia Retterath along the way.

“We had a rough start, and we did a great job of overcoming that deficit and were right on the brink of taking that first set, which was a huge momentum swing and then dropping that first set was a hard one,” Shiloh coach Tricia Sorensen said. “We knew we could come back from it, but it just didn’t go our way.