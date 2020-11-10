Washburn sweeps Shiloh to advance in Region 5 tournament

The Washburn Cardinals are hitting their stride at the right time.
After entering the Region 5 tournament as the No. 6 seed, the Cardinals posted their second consecutive postseason victory on Tuesday night, sweeping No. 3 seed Shiloh Christian 27-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Washburn won its fourth consecutive match and advanced to the regional semifinals, where they will take on No. 2 seed Wilton-Wing on Thursday in Wilton.
“Any time you can get out on an opposing team’s court and you can pull out a victory like that, you can’t be any happier,” Cardinals coach Mark Jennings said. “And the ladies played very well, they played as a team, came together at the end of the season here like we wanted to.
“We’re finishing the season the way we wanted to be playing all season.”
The Cardinals (12-9) posted their second straight win over the Skyhawks, after winning a four-set match on Halloween in Washburn.
Shiloh Christian was on the verge of taking a 1-0 lead when Washburn stormed back.
The Cardinals got off to a strong start, leading by six points three times early -- at 10-4, 12-6 and 14-8. But Shiloh Christian took charge. An 11-2 run capped by an Aliya Schock ace gave the Skyhawks a 19-16 lead and Shiloh had game point at 24-21 before Washburn turned the tables with a late charge, scoring six of the final seven points to win 27-25.
Washburn closed strong to take the momentum.
“Being a team and talking -- communication,” Jennings said. “Let the other team make errors and limit ours. And that really played out to our advantage. We did our best to control the ball, keep it in play, get it on their side, let them play it up and when we got a chance we could really go after it and attack it with some power.
“You always see that in volleyball -- there’s ebbs and flows and if you can overcome when a team rallies back on you and come out with a victory in that set like we did, it really sets the mindset going into the next two and you could see that the way it played out. I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls fighting back like that.”
Ginger Goven started the final 6-1 charge with a block, and the Cardinals got big kills from Sydney Schmidt and Olivia Retterath along the way.
“We had a rough start, and we did a great job of overcoming that deficit and were right on the brink of taking that first set, which was a huge momentum swing and then dropping that first set was a hard one,” Shiloh coach Tricia Sorensen said. “We knew we could come back from it, but it just didn’t go our way.
“It’s kind of been our plague all season, having our high moments and having our low moments. I think some nerves got the best of us today and we had a little more low moments than we needed, a little more errors, unforced errors, which kind of killed us today.”
The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the second before Shiloh reeled off six straight points as Malina Reynolds had three aces and Schock had a kill to make it 6-4. The Skyhawks led 9-6 and 13-11 before Washburn battled back. An 8-3 run finished by a block and a kill from Goven put the Cardinals in front 19-16. Washburn took a 2-0 lead by closing on a 9-2 burst, turning a 16-16 tie into a 25-18 win.
Madelyn Jennings, Schmidt and Goven had big kills in the run, and Hannah Selensky scored the game point with an ace.
“When you get runs like that, it’s pretty demoralizing to the other team,” Jennings said. “We keep preaching, you have to clear your minds and not let the errors bother you. Get back in there and keep playing hard and let your teammates pick you up. Don’t let them get you down or let that play get you down because one play doesn’t define you.”
Washburn built a 15-8 lead in the third before Shiloh began chipping away at the deficit. Reynolds had three kills and an ace in a 12-6 run the pulled the Skyhawks within a point at 21-20. But Washburn closed on a 4-2 burst to complete the sweep with a 25-22 decision.
“They have a lot of great hitters and they did a great job of controlling the ball, they didn’t have too many hitting errors,” Sorensen said. “They kind of made us make some mistakes and put the ball down when they needed to.”
Madelyn Jennings led the Cardinals with 10 kills. Goven and Schmidt each finished with eight.
Olivia Retterath had a team-high 26 assists and Jenna Retterath 15 digs for Washburn. Goven had a team-leading three blocks and Selensky and Madelyn Jennings each had two aces.
Reynolds led the Skyhawks with 11 kills. Kursten Fuller and Schock each had five, Alyssa Larson three and Emily Hammeren two.
Gabriell Kraemer had a team-high 22 assists and 17 digs for Shiloh. Hammeren had one block and Larson and Kramer each had 0.5 blocks. Reynolds had five of the Skyhawks’ nine aces. Larson had three and Schock one.
Shiloh Christian, which had won two straight matches entering the game, finished its season at 8-8.
In other Region 5 quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, No. 1 seed Flasher swept No. 8 Underwood, No. 5 Center-Stanton swept No. 4 Garrison and No. 2 Wilton-Wing swept No. 7 Grant County.
On Thursday, Flasher will host Center-Stanton while Wilton-Wing hosts Washburn in the semifinals.
