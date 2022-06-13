Zastoupil leads All-Star squad back to Bismarck in hunt for sweep

When you put the best of the best on the court against each other, fun things happen.

Fans in attendance at Fargo Shanley Monday got a glimpse of exactly that, as state championship coaches Jamie Zastoupil and Jamie Richter's Blue Team edged past the Red Team led by Kenmare's Tim Wallstrum and Carolyn Olson of Fargo Davies in the first of two All-Star matches, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Zastoupil said in a pre-match interview. "It's always a fun experience to coach the top athletes in the state. One of the best parts is that I get to coach with someone else and it's a learning experience, (working with) them, (because) everyone has different coaching strategies.

"Last year, I coached against Jamie Richter from Linton and this year I'm coaching with her. It'll be fun to share ideas."

With the success of her Patriots in the regular season, Zastoupil has been a consistent presence on the coaching staffs in the All-Star games.

"It's either (my) seventh or eighth (time coaching)," Zastoupil said. "I've been fortunate to have consistent teams that have put me in the place to be able to do this."

An unbalanced matchup that saw the East Class A and B team sweep the seven sets played last year against the West Class A and B team pushed a change in the All-Star makeup.

Zastoupil, Richter, Wallstrum and Olson got together and drafted their teams, then were assigned to a particular squad.

"It's a big change," Zastoupil said. "It's always been East versus West. The four coaches coaching got together and created two equal teams, so you might be able to coach your own athletes.

"This is something we voted on to try, so we're hoping that it continues and works out well."

Zastoupil was nearly able to escape having to coach against one of her own squad, but Delani Clarke was brought in to fill up Wallstrum and Olson's team.

Despite Clarke and local presence Mia Hinsz on the Red Team, it's Zastoupil's Blue Team with the heavy Bismarck-area flavor to it, as Zastoupil's squad features Macy Fridgen (Century), Piper Harris (Mandan), and Kenadi Renner (Bismarck).

"I'm excited to know I got them, but I didn't go in knowing I'd be coaching them on my team," Zastoupil said.

Hinsz (one service ace) and Clarke (ace, one kill) were relatively quiet on the offensive sheet for the Red team, while Fridgen (15 kills, one ace, 2.5 blocks) and Renner (eight kills, one block) got busy for Zastoupil's team.

Ava Wild of Fargo Davies was on fire for Zastoupil's team in the five-set slugfest, notching 20 kills, an ace, and a block and a half to lead all players in kills for the match.

On the Red team, Danielle Hagler of North Star led her team with 15 kills and 2.5 blocks, and was aided by 11 kills and three blocks from Paige McAllister of Shanley, 13 kills and 2.5 blocks by Nadia Chwialkowski of West Fargo, and 11 kills and a single block by Northern Cass' Emma Lucas.

While the hitters on both sides put up gaudy numbers, the other players on the roster were rotating through the lineup so everyone got a good chance to play.

Both sides celebrated their victories, but had the ability to shrug off mistakes more easily than in regular season play.

"They're top-level athletes so they have that spirit and they want to win," she said. "But it's definitely an enjoyable experience and we try and make sure everybody gets playing time.

"You want to play to win and have the experience and it's about the friendships you make along the way."

There was plenty of bonding time for the teams over the weekend. After a number of practice sessions, the teams took in a Fargo Redhawks game and had a banquet to celebrate the players in attendance.

After that, though, everything moves quickly.

"We play Monday evening, sleep in Fargo (that night), drive back to Bismarck and play in Bismarck Tuesday evening," Zastoupil said.

Game 2 of the All-Star Optimist series kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight at Bismarck High.

