West Region battles through tough Crossover

Nothing signals the start of the North Dakota volleyball season better than the Bismarck Public Schools Crossover tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday at Legacy and Century High Schools.

With three courts running at a time at both locations and 75 games played between 22 teams, there was volleyball aplenty.

"It's nice to see some different teams and get different swings, higher balls, higher blocks, girls hitting deep corners and deep shots," Mandan head coach Maureen Larson said. "It's nice to face some different opponents to get ourselves ready, especially with the different speed."

Leading the charge from the West were Jamestown (7-0), Century (6-1), and St. Mary's (5-2), while the East was dominated by Fargo North (7-0), West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0) and Fargo South (6-1).

On the other end of the spectrum, Mandan (1-6) and Watford City (2-5) brought up the rear in the West, while Devils Lake (1-5), Grand Forks Central (0-7), Valley City (1-6) and Wahpeton (1-6) struggled out of the East.

"We don't really see the East in the regular season, so (the Crossover) is a good way to see what we have," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said in a pre-tournament interview. "It's a good way to see where we're at after tryouts and a week of practice, especially with us having an injured lineup."

Friday and Saturday were Larson's first game days at the head of the Mandan volleyball program.

Larson took over as head coach after longtime Braves bench manager Anna Folk resigned after the conclusion of the 2021 volleyball season, and is working to maintain the standard set by Folk.

"We started off the summer doing Friday morning runs, open gyms and summer camps to get to know the girls," Larson said. "It's a new year for me, trying to figure out the pieces of the puzzle. It's been nice doing some things off the court to get to know the court.

"The biggest thing we're trying to focus on this year is having a positive program. We have a lot of young girls and new lineups, but we want to have a positive program and be as competitive as we can be."

The Braves finished their seven games at the Crossover 1-6, with their first win of the season coming in a 3-0 sweep over Grand Forks Central in their third of four games on Saturday.

Mandan opened the Crossover by taking a 3-0 sweep at the hands of West Fargo, then won a set each against Fargo Shanley and Wahpeton to close out their three Friday games.

"It was fun to try different lineups during the tournament," Larson said. "We're trying to find the pieces to put together the right lineup. It's a lot of games back-to-back, so we're able to get some fresh legs in with our younger players."

Saturday was a little tougher on the Braves, as they were swept by Fargo North, West Fargo Sheyenne, and Fargo Davies in between their win over Central.

Despite the tough non-conference start, Larson believes the tournament has given the Braves good things to work on early in the season.

"We need to work on our game speed and playing the ball faster," Larson said. "That's our main goal, get in shape, get in game shape, and find good speed for the game."

On the statistical side of things, names that will become familiar to Braves volleyball fans over the next few months consistently found themselves on top of the score sheet.

Ellie McElvaney was everywhere for the Braves, as she recorded a team-high 33 kills, led the team with eight aces, and had 50 digs on defense.

Senior setter Sierra Kainoa dished out 112 assists, libero Mya Sheldon led Mandan's defensive effort with 64 digs, and Sydney Heinert was tough at the net, notching 28 kills and 11 blocks.

"We're going to be strong on the outside," Larson said. "Ellie McElvaney is going to be one of our strongest hitters, and we have a strong block that we've been working to develop during the tournament. We're hoping, defensively, blocking will be a weapon for us this year.

"Our seniors Sydney Heinert, Makenna Meschke, Sierra Kainoa, Mya Sheldon and Olivia Corbin all showed great leadership this weekend, and I'm excited about that."

Full score results from the BPS Crossover can be found on the Scoreboard page.