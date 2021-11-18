Tweaked ankle can't slow down Demons' Renner in 3-0 sweep of West Fargo Sheyenne

A tweaked ankle wasn't going to keep Kenadi Renner off the court.

The Bismarck High standout outside hitter went down in the opening set with an ankle injury during Thursday's quarterfinal match against West Fargo Sheyenne. After getting treatment from the masked trainers, Renner returned to the match and was no worse for the wear.

The 5-foot-9 senior pounded a match-high 17 kills in leading the Demons to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of the Mustangs and a spot in the semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall.

"It felt like I rolled my ankle a little bit, but I'm good now, I guess," she said. "I definitely wanted to make sure I could walk after I got up. It's my senior season, I would've been devastated if I couldn't keep playing. Adrenaline kind of kicked in too. I think that probably helped."

Renner also had 14 digs and an ace for the Demons, who blew big leads in the first and third sets, but recovered to win both.

"We made it a little interesting at times, but we stayed positive and confident," Renner said. "For our team it's all about energy. When we don't have energy, we start making a lot of mistakes. We're usually able to come out of it because we are so supportive with each other. We're all really close friends. That helps a lot."

Up 7-0 to start the match on a block by Emily Stonecipher, and 14-7 on an error by the Mustangs, the Demons were all the sudden down 16-14 after back-to-back kills by Sheyenne's Bailee Waasdorp.

After trading points, Renner pounded a kill for a 21-20 BHS lead. Two strong serves by sophomore Tayla Andersen made it 23-20 Demons. At set point, setter Payton Foster took a pass from West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Mia Hinsz and fed Renner for the clinching kill, 25-22.

"When we play really good defense, everything else comes. When we struggle on defense, everything is harder for us," said BHS head coach Brianna Kline. "We had to dig deep a few times, but the girls kept digging up balls and everything else kind of fed off that."

The Demons have hitting options all over the place.

Stonecipher and Andersen each connected for eight kills, while Gyneveve Burchinal clubbed six. Payton Foster, the Demons' junior setter, dished out 35 assists and added three kills of her own.

"We have so many good hitters and Payton's very good at setting the right person," Renner said. "We just have to keep this going tomorrow and hopefully the day after that."

The Demons finished the second set with a flurry.

Tied 14-14 midway through, BHS scored 11 of the last 14 points. Renner nearly knocked a Sheyenne player's block off to set up match point. After a long rally, Anderson pounded down a pass from Foster to close it out, 25-17.

Leading 18-11 in the third, the Demons appeared poised to end it in a rout. Sheyenne responded with a 8-0 run to grab the lead. Cally Tungseth had two blocks in the surge.

Bismarck drew even on a Sheyenne error and went ahead on a dump by Foster. Burchinal and Renner boomed kills to make it 23-20, before Renner ended it, terminating for 17th time for a 25-21 BHS win.

The Demons improved to a stellar 32-5 on the season, a record which even has Renner surprised.

"No, right away I didn't think the season would go this well, but it has been awesome," said Renner, who hopes to play college volleyball, BSC has shown interest. "It's been such a fun season for all of us. Hopefully, we can keep it going."

Kline, for her part, is not surprised.

"We've been telling them from the beginning that they have what it takes," the head coach said. "Once they beat Century it was like, oh yeah, we can do this."

If they do it two more times, they'll be state champs for the first time since 2010.

