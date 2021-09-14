Steady play guides Century to 3-0 win over St. Mary's

"We got a little complacent in the second set," Nissley said. "When we did that last Thursday in Minot, we lost the third set, so our focus was on pushing through and keeping our energy high."

Several big St. Mary's blocks put them temporarily into the lead, before the Patriots surged back in front and finished off the second set with their 25th point.

"St. Mary's had a lot of grit and fight and went after the ball hard," Zastoupil said. "They got touches up at the net and slowed the ball down. They were playing together, shifting together and that was good for them."

Several service errors started Century off slow in the third set, but they quickly rectified their mistakes and scored points in bunches.

"We're at our best when we have energy," Nissley said. "We just have to keep our energy up and not get complacent when we're on those kinds of runs."

Complacency was nowhere to be found in the third set. A massive kill from Nissley ended the night in a clean sweep, sending the Patriot fans in attendance into raucous applause.

While her team did end the night defeated, Saints head coach Erica Trom thought there were lessons for her team to take away from a match with the undefeated Patriots.