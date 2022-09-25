Skyhawks win title, look forward to second half

It's been a busy stretch for the Shiloh volleyball team.

After playing five matches in the Valley City Optimist tournament two weekends ago and two regular season matches during the week, the Skyhawks hosted their home tournament over the weekend.

It turned out to be a productive weekend after the Skyhawks defeated Kindred 2-0 in the championship match.

"It's been a long week for us," Skyhawks head coach Tricia Klemisch said. "Right now, it's about fighting your tiredness, your body fatigue and the errors that come with that. We put a focus in our home tournament of playing our best ball at the end."

Despite a shaky day in pool play, the Skyhawks did enough for the third seed in their pool.

"The biggest thing for us was our energy," senior Hailey Quam said. "This morning, it was an early morning, a long morning, we were a little groggy. When we got our energy up, that's when we decided we were here to play and that we'd give everybody a show."

In tournament play, the Skyhawks topped Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (which beat them 3-1 on Thursday) in the quarterfinals, Strasburg-Zeeland (which beat them in pool play) and Kindred. The Vikings topped Shiloh earlier in the tournament.

"We had a fire inside of us wanting some revenge," Quam said. "That fueled us to push us to the win and gave us the energy we needed to win it."

Conquering all of them, Shiloh came out of its home tournament with a flourish.

"We started a little slow in pool play," Klemisch said. "We came out third, we lost to Strasburg and Kindred. Thankfully in tournament play we got to play them both again, so it was nice to get some revenge and show how we can really play after our slow start.

"It was good to see the girls turn it around and not get discouraged after our early losses."

The win over the Imperials in the quarterfinal in particular was one that Klemisch was pleased about.

"We were excited to play Napoleon again," she said. "Thursday we didn't play our best game, we were a little slow offensively and not getting everywhere we needed to be defensively. It was good to play them again, and the girls stepped up.

"It's easy to get discouraged when someone beats you, but we played well. Offensively we came out swinging, and we've been timid at times this year, so it was good to see us be aggressive offensively."

Led in the championship game by Quam, who had seven kills, an ace, and a block, the Skyhawks swept the Vikings in straight sets (25-17, 25-21).

Shiloh's large junior class was crucial in the tournament as well.

Tayva Upgren (three kills and one service ace), Avery Hedge (four kills and 1.5 blocks), Brynn Fuller (three kills and one service ace) and Emily Hammeren (one kill and a half-block) all played key roles in ensuring the match didn't reach a third set.

"Offensively, we have a lot of hitters that are capable of hitting," Klemisch said. "Every game this year, we've kind of had a different kill leader. It's nice to have that potential, and in the bracket play we were on. Our setters did a good job of switching up, holding blockers, and getting everyone to be aggressive."

Beating Kindred in the title tilt was a confidence booster.

"Feels good to beat a team that's as good as Kindred is, that we have that ability and athleticism to be at the same level as them," Quam said. "We came out a little timid, a little shy, knowing Kindred's reputation. Everybody wants to beat Kindred, they're an amazing team, but when we realized we could win it, we started swinging away and got our momentum going, that's when we pulled it out."

Klemisch explained beating a team with a good history of consistent play like Kindred is important for her team's development.

"Kindred is a scrappy team, no matter what we'd be doing, they'd be picking up balls," she said. "You'd think a point was down and they'd be flying everywhere and getting it back. When you play teams like that, you have to have low errors on our side and take care of the ball.

"It's easy to get tired and have some errors, but we did a good job of containing that. Kindred also has a high-powered offense, they have good hitters that are smart with ball placement, so it's great for us to see how they can play and know we can be competitive in that environment."

Winning its home tournament naturally has Shiloh looking ahead to the stretch run more positively, especially considering the run it took to win the championship.

"We can improve on our blocking," Klemisch said. "We got some great touches, but we have some splits that we can fight through and get more technically sound there. We were aggressive with our serves, but missed a few too many serves.

"Playing together, getting used to trusting our teammates and where and when we go are things we can improve on."

Quam was pleased with how the tournament went, and is looking forward to what comes next.

"This tournament will benefit us in multiple ways," Quam said. "Getting to play with the team, especially since the tournament doesn't mean much, though it's great to win it, getting to know my teammates better and knowing where our strengths and weaknesses are so we can work on it at practice."