Shiloh rallies to beat Grant County in five

The postseason arrived early for Shiloh Christian and Grant County.

While the Skyhawks and the Coyotes open regional tournament play on Monday, they got an early taste of tournament volleyball on Tuesday night in the regular-season finale.

Two of the top seeds for the upcoming regional met in the Shiloh gym, and the Skyhawks started fast and finished strong to rally for a 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 17-15 victory over the Coyotes.

“It was a good, hard-fought win,” Shiloh coach Tricia Sorensen said. “It’s always good to play really good teams going into the tournament and just having to fight and get that little gut check going in. It was really good for us to play them at the end of the year.”

“That was one of our toughest games we’ve probably played this year,” Coyotes coach Ashley Laub said.

“When we were aggressive and swinging on the ball, things were going really well for us. When we started to get into that tipping and pushing game, Shiloh stayed aggressive and I thought that was kind of when we got in our holes and we were never able to recover from that.”

Shiloh opened the first set jumping out to a quick lead. Hailey Quam had a block and a kill and Aliya Schock had back-to-back kills to open up a 4-0 lead. The Skyhawks led 14-6 after a Tayva Upgren ace and pushed the lead to 19-10 on a kill by Upgren, an ace from Dedra Wood and a Brynn Fuller kill.

Shiloh closed on a 5-3 run with two kills from Quam and a big swing by Fuller on set point.

“In the first set we were just really playing all together as a unit,” Sorensen said. “Our offense was great, our defense was great. The rest of the sets we kind of had one good thing, one bad thing in each game. But toward the end we kind of put it all together and had everyone play together again. It’s good to have the whole team back out there finally.”

A 5-2 run by the Coyotes featuring an ace by Zoey Heid and a kill from Delaney Hoffman helped build a 19-15 lead and Grant County evened up the match with a 25-21 victory.

Grant County took a 2-1 lead, using a 7-0 run to take an 18-14 lead. Anna Schatz had a block, Hoffman a kill and Heid an ace during the run. After Shiloh pulled within 20-18 on back-to-back kills by Wood, Grant County answered with three straight points, with a Hoffman ace and a Samantha Ellison kill to make it 23-18 before the Coyotes closed out a 25-22 win on a Hoffman kill on set point.

The Coyotes led 15-10 in the fourth set before the Skyhawks reeled off a 10-0 run – fueled by four Fuller aces and kills by Quam and Avery Hedge – to take a 20-15 lead and sent the game to a decisive fifth set with a 25-22 win.

The fifth set was back and forth all the way. Neither team held a lead of more than three points. The set was tied 11 times. Shiloh had game point with a 14-13 lead, but two straight points for Grant County gave the Coyotes game point at 15-14 after an Ellison kill. Shiloh scored the final three points, with back-to-back Wood kills to finish off a 17-15 nail-biter.

“In a set like that, it can go either way,” Laub said. “It’s just little, scrappy plays here and there and kudos to Shiloh, they had a couple of those go their way and that can be the difference in a set like that.”

Quam, making her Shiloh debut, led the Skyhawks with 14 kills and a pair of blocks. Wood added 12 kills, Schock six and Emily Hammeren and Fuller each finished with five.

“Hailey brings a lot of energy,” Sorensen said. “She’s a big hitter, a big blocker at the net. She is a presence at the net. That definitely helps.

“Dedra’s been a big hitter all year for us so when you combine her with Hailey, that is pretty hard to stop. Aliya was hitting well, Emily was playing smart. All of our hitters, Brynn and Avery were playing smart, placing the ball. It was nice to have that balanced attack. It’s hard to stop a team that has a lot of hitters. Our setters did a great job mixing up the sets, it was just a good game all around.”

Gabriell Kraemer had 21 assists and Upgren 14 for Shiloh, which will likely be the No. 4 seed for the regional tournament in Center. Sheridan Brown had a team-high 32 digs and Fuller had a team-leading five aces.

Hoffman led the Coyotes, who will likely be the No. 2 seed at the regional, with 12 kills and Anna Schatz finished with eight. The Coyotes head into the postseason with eight wins in their last 11 matches.

Heid had 25 assists, Ameerah Rosin 14 digs, Schatz had six blocks and Madi Zimmerman had five aces.

“These are the types of games you’re going to see going into the Region 5 tournament and I thought we hung with it,” Laub said. “I’m confident in how we’re playing going into the tournament and I think we can do some really good things. We’ve just got to clean up some little things here and there and I think we’re going to be where we want to.”

The Class B Region 5 tournament is set for Nov. 8-11 at Center.

Two first-round games are set for Thursday, with No. 8 seed Washburn hosting No. 9 Wilton-Wing and No. 7 Central McLean hosting No. 10 Standing Rock. The winners advance to Monday’s quarterfinals.

