Shanley sweeps Sabers

Fargo Shanley proved Thursday that it wasn’t how fast you started, but how fast you finished in the first round of the state Class A volleyball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Deacons played better in each set while sweeping Bismarck Legacy 3-0 to advance to today’s semifinals against Century.

“They’re a great team and they are well-coached and we always look forward to playing them,” Shanley coach Mark Quennette said of the defending champion Patriots. “I think that good game of ours will come out (Friday), too.”

The Deacons are shooting for their first championship since beating Century, their opponent in tonight’s semifinals, in four games in 2014. Century returned the favor by beating the Deacons for the title in 2015.

It took some time for Shanley’s “good” game to make an appearance on Thursday. But when it finally did, it was really good.

The Deacons came from behind to win the first match 25-19 after trailing by six points early. They pulled away late to win the second set 25-16 and they dominated from the start to win the third, 25-12.

“We definitely had a rough start,” said senior middle blocker Paige McAllister, who had 14 kills, five digs and two of the Deacons’ seven service aces. “We really came together. We have the end goal in mind and we played for it.”

Shanley rebounded from a 3-0 loss to West Fargo in the East Region tournament championship game. They had won eight straight matches heading into the title showdown against the Packers.

“We still had our one goal in mind no matter what seed we came in. We still want the state championship and we’re going to work for every point,” McAllister said.

Asiah Gross led the Sabers to an early lead in the first set with three straight kills that made it 11-5. That turned out to be Legacy’s largest lead of the match but it didn’t last as the Deacons started chipping away.

With Hannah Hoedl serving, Shanley reeled off four straight points and followed with a run of 10 of the next 11 points for a 21-14 lead. Clara Robin, who had 15 kills and two aces, was serving when the Deacons took over. Shayna Roach’s kill clinched the first set.

The second set went back and forth with neither team gaining an edge early. It wasn’t until midway through the set that Shanley started putting some distance between it and the Sabers and a 9-3 run ended the second set and set the tone for the third.

“We weren’t passing well in the first set and it started coming around in the second,” Quennette said. “It just flowed really well in the third. We got into a comfort zone and that’s the way we play.”

Breena Sand led the Sabers with 13 kills and six digs. Asiah Gross added seven kills.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0