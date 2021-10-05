Sabers stretch winning streak to seven with 3-1 win over St. Mary's

The Legacy Sabers volleyball team is hitting its stride.
Legacy stretched its winning streak to seven matches with a 3-1 victory over St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at Haussler Gymnasium.
The Sabers started and finished strong to avenge an earlier setback at the hands of the Saints and the win helped them stay in third place in a tight race of postseason positioning behind top-ranked, unbeaten Century and No 2-ranked BHS.
Legacy opened up a 2-0 lead with 25-23 and 25-22 victories in the first two game before St. Mary’s battled back. The Saints used a strong closing surge to take the third 25-18 and led much of the fourth before Legacy reeled off six straight points and closed with an 8-3 run to finish it off 25-22.
The difference down the stretch?
“Just our confidence,” Sabers coach Jennifer Astle said. “We’ll have runs where we’re doing our thing and we have a plan and we know what we’re doing and we’re executing and then something will happen – a mistake, maybe even a good play by the other team – and then we get quiet and kind of play not to lose for a little bit and we have to keep reminding ourselves we’re playing to win and it’s OK to be aggressive and mistakes will happen.”
Astle knew it was going to be a tussle with the Saints, who came into the game on a four-match winning streak of their own.
“We lost a four-set match to them that was a battle,” Astle said. “The scores were high, it was very close and it was a very fun atmosphere to be a part of. I definitely think that was a match the left a bad taste in our mouth because we know we could have won that as well but St. Mary’s is always a great team. They always have really great defense, they always give 100 percent effort and it’s hard to beat a team that never lets the ball drop.”
Legacy opened up a 7-0 lead in the opener and led 14-4 after an ace by Asiah Gross, a Madi Colby kill and a block by Breena Sand and Chelsa Krom. But the Saints battled back, pulling within 23-22 before the Sabers got a kill from Gross and a block from Krom and Micah Nagel on game point.
A 7-0 run by Legacy turned a 10-7 deficit into a 14-10 lead on back-to-back-to-back kills by Colby, Brooklyn Brendel and Sand. Again, St. Mary’s came back, tying it at 22-22 before Legacy scored four of the final five points, getting a big kill from Sand to bring up game point.
“Our passing, our serve receive was kind of off a little tonight,” Saints coach Erica Trom said. “We swung a lot but we swung a lot in the net, we swung a lot out of bounds. Things just weren’t clicking for us. We missed a lot more serves than we normally do.”
The Saints found their rhythm in the third, building a 16-12 lead. Legacy battled back to even it up at 18-18 but St. Mary’s got big kills from Lexi Gerving and Sommer Schweitzer in a 7-0 closing burst.
“Once our defense starts coming together – it’s kind of a new defense for the girls so it’s a habit that we’re trying to break,” Trom said. “They kind of fall back into their old habits, so it’s just when that started clicking again in their heads, that’s when we started playing better.”
Gabbi Mann had two aces and Koia Krenz one as the Saints opened up a 7-2 lead early in the fourth and a kill by Schweitzer gave the visitors a 19-16 lead. But seven straight points by the Sabers, capped by consecutive kills by Gross and an ace by JoAnna Fleckenstein made it 23-19 and Sand put away match point for a 25-22 win.
“Our girls looked tired a little bit, a lot of miscommunication errors on our end,” Krom said.
Krom led Legacy (10-9, 8-4 West Region) with 12 kills. Gross added 11 and Sand nine.
“One of the things we struggled with early in the season was finding our leadership and knowing who was going to be our leader with only one returning player,” Astle said. “I think what we’ve discovered is that we have a lot of people that can carry that load and it’s one of those things that for five plays, it’s this person and then maybe that person needs somebody to step in and take that role over and so I feel like we’re learning that we have a lot of people that can do that and that’s helping us win, especially these long, tight games.”
Krom finished with 2.5 blocks and Sand 1.5. Colby had a team-high 38 assists, Fleckenstein had 21 digs and Sand 17. Reese Duchsherer and Gross each had a pair of aces.
Lydia Spies and Gerving paced the Saints (11-9, 8-5 West Region) with 10 kills apiece. Mary Richter, Schweitzer and Josie Armstrong each had a pair of blocks. Brooke Haas finished with 20 assists and Mann had 19. Spies had 17 digs and Mann served three aces.
The Saints had their winning streak halted, but they have a chance to get back on track quickly in the postseason chase.
“There’s three, four, five teams in the middle we’re going to be fighting for playoff spots but we’re a good team and if we come out like we did last Thursday, then it’s absolutely possible for us,” Trom said.
On Thursday, Legacy hosts Mandan while St. Mary’s travels to Dickinson.