Sabers stretch winning streak to seven with 3-1 win over St. Mary's

“Once our defense starts coming together – it’s kind of a new defense for the girls so it’s a habit that we’re trying to break,” Trom said. “They kind of fall back into their old habits, so it’s just when that started clicking again in their heads, that’s when we started playing better.”

Gabbi Mann had two aces and Koia Krenz one as the Saints opened up a 7-2 lead early in the fourth and a kill by Schweitzer gave the visitors a 19-16 lead. But seven straight points by the Sabers, capped by consecutive kills by Gross and an ace by JoAnna Fleckenstein made it 23-19 and Sand put away match point for a 25-22 win.

“One of the things we struggled with early in the season was finding our leadership and knowing who was going to be our leader with only one returning player,” Astle said. “I think what we’ve discovered is that we have a lot of people that can carry that load and it’s one of those things that for five plays, it’s this person and then maybe that person needs somebody to step in and take that role over and so I feel like we’re learning that we have a lot of people that can do that and that’s helping us win, especially these long, tight games.”