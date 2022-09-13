Sabers start fast in sweep of Demons

Bismarck High hosted Legacy Tuesday in a matchup of previously undefeated West Region volleyball teams.

Proving the power of momentum early, the Sabers earned big wins in the first two sets and held on for a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23.

"We went out and established our block early on in the match," Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle said. "We stayed competitive, no matter what the score was, we reflected the mindset of making sure every point mattered."

Holding double-digit leads no later than 15 points in either of the first two sets, the Sabers were on fire.

Particularly on point was a vicious serve that Bismarck's back line had difficulty handling cleanly.

"We talk about that, because Brooke Curtis is someone who can hurt you with her middle attack," Astle said. "Serving aggressively was something we talked about, it's something we went in making it a focus for this game."

Not only was Bismarck's serve-receive having an off night, communication in general was lacking for a team that had played well in the past two weeks.

"We struggled in the back row a lot to find our ball control and find leadership on the court," Bismarck head coach Brianna Kline said. "We struggled with not having someone step up and be a leader.

"We need to find our confidence in ourselves. We work on serve-receive every day in practice, so they can do it, they know how to do it. It's all about finding it within themselves."

Bismarck's bright spot in the first two sets came in the form of junior hitter Tayla Andersen, who served and hit with a purpose throughout the night, racking up a pair of aces to go along with her team-high seven kills.

"Tayla serves aggressively and she's aggressive all over the court," Kline said. "She had the most ball control on our side of the court, and she has taken her role and run with it."

On the Sabers end of things, Halle Severson and Reese Duchsherer dominated.

Severson had 11 digs, eight kills, a half-block. Duchsherer had a team-high 10 kills, plus 11 assists, seven digs and a half-block.

"We made (Payton) Foster play a lot of defense, and they weren't able to use their middles like they could," Astle said. "We put the ball in good spots when we weren't confident (in hitting for a big kill), we put the ball in good places for kills."

Joining in on the stat parade was Legacy's Asiah Gross. Gross was a menace, notching five kills, delivering a game-high six aces, and collecting a pair of digs.

Legacy's attack put up points in a variety of ways; they nailed big kills when they had to, worked their tip efficiently, and rarely made mistakes even on longer rallies.

"We came in with a game plan," Astle said. "We talk about on 'yes' balls when you have great sets and everything's good, we have plans of what to do with the ball, and on 'no' balls when things aren't as good, what are we doing.

"Both last week against St. Mary's and tonight against Bismarck, the girls stuck to the plan and we got Bismarck on their heels."

Needing a bright spot on what had previously been a tough game, Bismarck finally started putting some momentum together in the third set.

Trailing 15-7 at the media timeout, the Demons closed what was a 20-13 deficit, down to a three-point gap at 23-20.

The surge was led in part by three consecutive kills by Bismarck's Emerson Carufel, firing up both Bismarck's bench and fans.

Legacy was forced into taking their first timeout of the match when Bismarck closed within a point at 24-23, but the Sabers won the next point and closed out their win.

"We got a little quiet in the third set, which was representative of Bismarck getting a little momentum in the third set," Astle said. "That's something we talk about and we're working on. We had a moment of playing quiet, but I'm proud of the girls, they didn't flip into a mindset of playing not to lose, it was still competitive play.

"So I was happy we kept up a confident mindset, even though we let them catch up, we controlled our emotions in the match."

With a helpful win over a big conference rival in the books, Legacy can look forward to a lighter upcoming week and a half, which sees them have its first long road trip of the year up to Turtle Mountain on Thursday and only a match against Watford City at home all next week.

"We haven't had to travel much yet, so I'm hoping we can get rid of our bus legs early," Astle said. "That'll be our first time getting on a bus. It's a few weeks into the season and we haven't had to travel very much. We're taking things week-by-week and keeping our mindset on the court."

Bismarck has another tough match Thursday, traveling across town to face Century, which beat Jamestown Tuesday night.

"The girls know they don't like this feeling of losing," Kline said. "They have to find it within themselves, find the confidence and the drive to want to do better."