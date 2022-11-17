Patriots start state with sweep of Spartans

Century entered its state quarterfinal against Fargo North Thursday afternoon with only two sets worth of knowledge of what the Spartans had to offer.

After pulling out a close first set, the lack of experience didn't matter much for the Patriots in a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 win over Fargo North in quarterfinal action of the state Class A tournament.

"It feels great, we fought for it and it came out how we wanted it to," Century libero Haven Fitterer said. "This is exactly where we want to be. Fargo North is a great team, we had to fight for (this win)."

With head coach Jamie Zastoupil's team entering state with the least experience it's had in a few years, there was a level of uncertainty as to how the Patriots would handle it.

So far, so good.

"Feels good to be done with the first one in the state tournament," Zastoupil said. "Playing in this environment, this huge facility, it can be intimidating, so it's good to get our nerves out of the way.

"For the most part, the girls kept their composure and didn't let their nerves take over."

Century ended the first set on a 4-1 run after the Spartans tied the opener at 21-all.

"It was going back and forth," Fitterer said. "We struggled getting a pass up on serve-receive and defense and finding our block. Fargo North did a good job."

The Spartans came out strong in the first set, taking a 5-2 lead on the Patriots, but Century battled back.

"North is a good team," Zastoupil said. "They challenged us by attacking the ball hard and they found a way around our block quite a few times, but I thought the girls responded well to that.

"I thought our girls did a good job in the second halves of sets to put runs together and limiting errors. At the start of each set it was kinda point for point, but then we were able to get some runs and find some open areas on the floor."

Play was tight to start the third, but some balls fell unexpectedly to the floor on Fargo North's side that helped the Patriots to a five-point lead, 15-10, at the media time out.

"(Those balls falling) gave us energy and confidence," Zastoupil said. "Those helped get us a lead, and that's when you can swing harder, swing bigger and stand up a little taller."

The Spartans closed to within six at 23-19, but the Patriots calmly earned the final two points of the set and match to close out their 12th straight win in the state quarterfinals.

"We read the ball and had the urgency to go and get the ball," Fitterer said of the difference in Century's control of play in the second and third sets. "I had to read our block and find the seam in the block because they were going after it if it was open."

Reagan Carlson led the Spartan attack with nine kills. Audrey Rydell totaled eight kills, one ace, three digs, and a block. Solei Berg added seven kills and 10 digs.

Logan Nissley started her final state tournament in style with 15 kills and 11 digs. Claire Bauman was right with her, tallying 11 kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks.

"We spread the ball around well," Zastoupil said. "We got a number of hitters involved and that will be key for us here at the state tournament."