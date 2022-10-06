Patriots all business in sweep of Saints

In Century and St. Mary's first matchup this year, St. Mary's took advantage of some mistakes by the Patriots to play four sets against the top-ranked team in the West Region.

This time around, the Patriots didn't give the Saints the light of day, posting their 12th sweep of the fall, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13.

"We did a good job of ball control and playing error-free volleyball, which we didn't do a good job of against Minot on Tuesday," Patriots head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "We came into practice yesterday and the girls were determined. The girls flipped a switch and were ready to play tonight."

St. Mary's had short leads early in each of the first two sets, as they had 3-2 and 4-1 leads five points in.

Not giving the Saints anything to work with, Century tied up both games at four apiece, then went on dominant runs to own the final score.

"We came to fight and had a lot of energy," senior libero Haven Fitterer said. "It was awesome to get the sweep."

The start of the second set was where Century stumbled slightly, committing a handful of errors to allow the Saints early control of the scoreboard.

That was something that allowed Century's opponent on Tuesday, Minot, to push the match to four sets as well.

Zastoupil was happy to see her team didn't let a similar moment happen against the Saints.

"We didn't have a lot of energy tonight, we didn't have that huge momentum we like to play with," Zastoupil said. "We have to make sure we're playing at a high level all the time. You'll see some dips, but I'm happy with how we fought back.

"We gave up a big run to Minot, and that's something we focused on tonight, not giving up big runs and the girls did a good job of that."

Where Century's play was generally clean, St. Mary's had a variety of issues throughout the match.

Whether forced into mistakes by Century's aggressive play or committing errors of their own, the Saints made things easier for the Patriots throughout the match.

"We didn't have a lot of energy tonight, but the big thing for us was cleaning up our play in practice on Wednesday," Zastoupil said. "When you can force errors on your opponent's side, it takes some stress away from your side and keeps your camaraderie at a high level.

"St. Mary's is a good team, they serve aggressively, and this seemed to be an off night for St. Mary's with their errors. They have a lot of talent, and they'll push some teams and win some big games."

The third set was pure domination from the Patriots.

Never leading by fewer than three after crossing the five-point mark in the set, the Patriots finished off the Saints in style with Fitterer and Century's bevy of hitters leading the way.

"A huge thing for us is talking," Fitterer said. "I run the back row. I can see the whole court, so talking to my hitters is a big thing as far as where blocks are at and where to hit. St. Mary's is scrappy and they like to hit line, so we have to adjust our block and I have to adjust to where the block is at.

"We can go to any spot and be confident with a teammate."

St. Mary's was led on the night by Lexi Gerving (six kills, 12 digs and a block), Lydia Spies (five kills and three digs), Sommer Schweitzer (five kills, one assist and 1.5 blocks) and Mykie Messer (four kills, one assist, five digs and 1.5 blocks).

As for the Patriots, Logan Nissley had a game-high 11 kills while chipping in an ace, an assist and 22 digs. Claire Bauman, back from an injury that kept her out against Minot, totaled seven kills, a pair of digs and 2.5 blocks and an ace.

"We're able to use a variety of hitters," Zastoupil said. "The girls are getting more confident. St. Mary's is a good blocking team, so it's something we prepped for, being able to see their block and hitting around it.

"We have a lot of options to work in, we have JV kids that push our varsity team every day in practice, which is a good problem to have."

In a short break from conference play, the Patriots and Saints both compete in the Fargo Scheels tournament this weekend, starting today.

Fitterer said they're looking forward to the weekend tournament.

"We're excited, we play Fargo South off the bat," she said. "We get off the bus and go right at it."

With a pool of Fargo South, Wahpeton and Mandan, Century has a familiar mix of opponents to face to start their day.

"We're hoping to get some kids in, getting kids some playing time, and we'll get to see the East again," Zastoupil said. "I love getting our kids in and playing against teams we don't know. Tournaments like this will give us an opportunity to have to adjust on the fly, when you don't know a team as well, that challenges you and can show how smart your players are."