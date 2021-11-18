Packers sweep St. Mary's, advance to 'A' semfinals

The West Fargo Packers put their best foot forward on the opening day of the state Class A volleyball tournament.

The East Region champions raced out to a quick lead and went on to sweep St. Mary’s in the opening game of the quarterfinal round on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall.

“We knew this was going to be a hard game so we had to come out, play our roles and play strong throughout the whole thing,” said senior outside hitter Nadia Chwialkowski, who had three kills in a match-opening 15-3 run for the Packers.

The Packers scored 17 of the match’s first 21 points en route to a 25-13 victory in the first set.

“It’s the first round, everybody starts 0-0. So we had to stay focused on ourselves and focus on the things we’re good at,” said Packers coach Kelsey Gibbons. “It wasn’t so much about what was happening on the other side of the net it was getting settled in for the state tournament and focusing on executing.”

Nadia Chwialkowski had several big swings early to get West Fargo off to a strong start.

“We have a great offense, we have great options,” Gibbons said. “We’re working through some things so at the end of the day it takes everybody to step up, whether it’s a middle or right sides or outsides. But our seniors come with a lot of grit and they want to be here so they’re going to play at their highest level.”

The Packers pushed their winning streak to 10 matches, in picking up their third win over the Saints this season.

“They play a little bit of a different style,” Gibbons said. “They’re extremely scrappy so we know that we have to continue to work to earn our points. We know that if we just swing once, we’re not going to score so we have to continue to battle and continue to push through those rallies like that.”

The Saints battled back after a slow start.

The second set was tied seven times between 5-5 and 12-12 before the Packers reeled off five straight points, capped by an Alexus Olson kill to make it 17-12. Nadia Chwialkowski, Mary Schnell, Chloe Pfau and Olson had kills down the stretch as West Fargo won the second set 25-19, with Pfau’s kill notching game point.

St. Mary’s took a two-point lead twice early in the third, the last on a Mykie Messer ace and a Lydia Spies kill to make it 7-5 Saints. The set was tied 10 times, the last at 17-17, before the Packers pulled away.

Pfau had a kill and Nadia Chwialkowski had three in a 4-0 run that gave West Fargo a 20-17 lead. Olson had a block and Schnell a kill for match point in a 25-20 Packer victory.

Nadia Chwialkowski led West Fargo (27-7) with 15 kills and added three blocks and seven digs.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Chwialkowki said. “We went out there and we played a clean game and we played strong. To get that first round done in three games is amazing.”

Pfau had 10 kills, Olson six and Schnell five.

“Chloe Pfau is really stepping up,” Gibbons said. “She is a kid that was kind of underrated at the beginning of the season and she’s really starting to find her groove and her confidence. We look at Chloe to do a lot of things. She had a great blocking game and she’s always there to be an option in the middle for our setter as well.”

Raina Chwialkowski had a team-high 18 digs and Olivia Soine 35 assists.

“Raina runs our back court,” Gibbons said. “She’s a young player with a ton of experience for eighth grade. She’s a natural competitor.”

Solveig Seymour gave the Packers a lift as well with nine digs in a different role on the floor.

“Solveig stepped into the front row today,” Gibbons said. “She’s never played the front row before and we’re working through some things with some of our other kids so we gave her the opportunity because she’s a natural gamer and the kids have a lot of confidence in her.”

Mykie Messer led the Saints (22-16) with seven kills, two aces and 11 digs. Spies added six and Lexi Gerving five. Gabrielle Mann had a team-high 11 assists, Sommer Schweitzer had 2.5 blocks.

West Fargo advances to the semifinals, where the Packers will take on Bismarck High at 1 p.m. in the Main Arena.

St. Mary’s face West Fargo Sheyenne at 5 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in a consolation semifinal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0