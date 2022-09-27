Nissley dominant in Century sweep of Mandan

Teams have been known to look past opponents when a big game is on the horizon.

Century did not make that mistake in the slightest, dominating Mandan 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 on Tuesday night.

"We have a big week this week, we play Legacy on Thursday," senior Logan Nissley said. "Our focus was on stringing points together. We played with energy, we had the band here, we had a big student section, so we played with energy and strung points together."

Mandan kept each of the first two sets close early, taking advantage of mistakes in Century's communication and a few attack errors to stay within five through the first 15 points.

Nissley, who had a game-high 19 kills, said Century needed to improve on those slower starts.

"I was bummed when I didn't start off the season (playing in full rotations), but it's nice that I have the trust of my teammates," Nissley said. "I know when we need a point, I can be confident and tell the setters who gets the ball."

Mandan's defense couldn't slow Nissley and friends down for long.

Joined by teammates Claire Bauman (nine kills, one ace, one dig, and half a block) and Eden Fridley (eight kills, eight digs, and four aces) in slamming down powerful shot after powerful shot, Century's offense got going with alacrity.

"We did a good job of going on some runs tonight," Century head coach Jamie Zastoupil said. "That's something we've been working on, getting runs of three and playing low-error volleyball. Mandan's a bit of a cross-river rivalry, that brings nerves, so when we settled into our game and played our type of ball, the girls did better at stringing points together."

"It's a quiet part of our team that we have a lot of hitters who can put the ball down in a lot of ways," Nissley said. "Claire, Eden, Atri (Atrianna Backman) on the right side has stepped up, Erika (Lee) in the middle is quiet but she can sneak in there too."

Century struggled somewhat with serving in the first two sets.

The third set, however, showed what Century is capable of when they get going.

"We have to give a hats off to Century in having some strong serves," Mandan head coach Maureen Larson said. "We kept making errors and made too many errors to pull ourselves out of it. We have to work on staying focused mentally, staying confident and attacking balls in serve-receive."

Century got up by double digits (15) into the third and didn't look back, eventually closing out a 14-point third-set win.

"We talked in a timeout, Jamie said we needed to be intentional with what we're saying during huddles after points," Nissley said. "We told each other that we can't go point for point, we have to go on runs."

The loss to Century continues a tough season for the Braves, who are fighting hard through Larson's first season without much to show for it in the win column.

Despite the tough start to the season, Larson sees signs of development across her team.

"We knew Century is a strong offensive team, so our goal was to put up the best defense we could," she said. "We did a pretty good job of it, I was proud of our block in the second set and how we adjusted and shifted.

"I'm proud of our lineup, it's taken a while to develop our lineup this season. I'm proud of where it's at, and I'm proud of our block, we've been working on it every single day in practice. We're not the strongest team offensively, but we put up a battle defensively."

Zastoupil also sees signs of promise in Mandan's play.

"Mandan's putting some nice things together on the floor," Zastoupil said. "It's a program that will do well in the future, and I look forward to what (Coach Larson) puts together with Mandan and builds the program and makes it her own. It's only a matter of time before they put things together."

Offensively, the Braves were led by Olivia Corbin (six kills, three digs). Ellie McElvaney (six kills, six digs and an assist) and Sydney Heinert (two kills, four digs and a block) joined at the top of Mandan's stat sheet.

"Olivia Corbin has been super aggressive for us," Larson said. "She's become a leader for us even though she isn't one of our captains."

While Mandan settles in for the next week with nobody on its schedule until next week, Century has one of its toughest tests of the season.

A matchup of West Region unbeatens takes place at Legacy Thursday night, with the Sabers welcoming the Patriots for the first of two matches this season.

"They'll serve aggressively, they have a big block we have to focus on," Zastoupil said. "It'll be a fun game, it's going to be a fun atmosphere, it's going to be a battle."