Nailbiter goes to the Demons in 3-1 victory over Jamestown

"[Broken plays] are something we practice," Kline said. "We try to control the pace of the game and force chaos onto the other side."

With the two teams playing a best-of-three match after splitting the first two sets, both teams' heavy hitters were picking their spots around each other's blocks with more care. Finally, it was set point in Jamestown's favor with the Blue Jays ahead 24-20. Two points by the Demons pushed Jamestown to call a timeout. That timeout was key for Bismarck.

"We needed to keep control and keep fighting to the end," Kline said. "Our motto this year is 'To the end' and they got out there, dug deep and finished. We talked about controlling what's on our side of the court rather than reacting to what they're sending over."

With Demons fans in the stands cheering themselves hoarse, Kline's squad earned four straight points after the timeout and clinched the all-important third set to put themselves in control of the match, needing just one more to claim a big win for their eventual playoff resume.