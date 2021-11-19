 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legacy tops Davies in five, will play for consolation title

  • 0

It took extra points in the fifth set, but Legacy (21-18) outlasted Fargo Davies team 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 19-17 in the second Class A consolation semifinal Friday.

The Sabers counted double-digit kills from Breena Sand (16), Chelsa Krom (13) and Asiah Gross (13) in the battle with the Eagles.

Davies got monster nights from senior Ava Wild (21 kills, three aces, two blocks, and 17 digs) and junior Camille Deringer (10 kills, two blocks, three digs), but it wasn’t enough.

Gross led all players with five service aces. Legacy junior Madi Colby had 43 assists.

Junior libero Emma Lalic led the defensive effort for the Eagles, as she finished with a game-high 25 digs.

Legacy faces West Fargo Sheyenne in the fifth-place match at 11 a.m. Saturday. Davies takes on St. Mary's at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary's 0

West Fargo Sheyenne got 14 kills from Reagan Bogenreif, six kills from Khloe Brown, and five kills and five blocks from Vivienne Heidt in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of St. Mary's.

St. Mary’s offense was led in the loss by junior hitter Lydia Spies, who had nine kills and seven digs. Sophomore hitter Lexi Gerving had seven kills and five digs. Junior setter Gabrielle Mann passed out 14 assists.

People are also reading…

Sheyenne’s win sends them into the fifth-place game to play Legacy. St. Mary’s loss puts them in the seventh-place game, where they will play Davies.

Langdon-A-E-M 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Dickinson Trinity advanced to the Class B consolation final with victories on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals bounced back from an opening-round loss to Thompson by sweeping Des Lacs-Burlington 25-15, 25-19, 25-20.

Morgan Freije led LEM (35-5) with 25 kills, three blocks and five aces to go along with 12 digs and one block. Jalynn Swanson posted a team-high 26 assists and Halle Jabs led LEM with 13 digs.

Des Lacs-Burlington (27-11) got six kills apiece from Krysta Berard and Emily DeGree. Paige Berard had a team-high eight assists, Ava Fiest had a pair of aces, DeGree had two blocks and Kaelyn Bachmeier picked up 22 digs.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

Dickinson Trinity swept Garrison 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 in the other consolation matchup.

The Titans (29-8) got 10 kills apiece from Delaney Deschamp and Helena Pavek. Ava Jahner and Olivia Kessel each added eight. Bella Kovash had a team-high three aces, Kali Kubas 32 assists, Kessel two blocks and Jada Erie 11 digs.

Karli Klein led the Troopers (18-7) with nine kills and two blocks. Coryssa Behles had a team-high three aces, Naia Alvarez six assists and Kaitlyn Zook had 19 digs.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich takes on Dickinson Trinity at 3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall for fifth place, while Des Lacs-Burlington squares off with Garrison at 11 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall for seventh.

State tournament

Consolation

Class A

Sheyenne 3, St. Mary’s 0

St. Mary’s;13;19;18

Sheyenne;25;25;25

St. Mary’s – Aces: Koia Krenz 1. Kills: Lydia Spies 9, Lexi Gerving 7, Mykendra Messer 5, Brooke Haas 3, Josie Armstrong 2. Assists: Gabrielle Mann 14, Haas 11. Blocks: None. Digs: Krenz 9, Haas 8, Spies 7, Gerving 5, Messer 5.

Sheyenne – Aces: Brooke Johnson 2, Kennedy Colter 1, Reagan Bogenreif 1, Vivienne Heidt 1, Lydia Stevenson 1. Kills: Bogenreif 14, Kailee Waasdorp 8, Khloe Brown 6, Cally Tungseth 6, Heidt 5, Lexus Terhark 2, Stevenson 1. Assists: Johnson 25, Colter 14. Blocks: Heidt 5, Waasdorp 1, Bogenreif 1, Tungseth 1, Terhark 1. Digs: Stevenson 13, Waasdorp 10, Johnson 9, Colter 7, Bogenreif 4, Kira Karnopp 1.

Records: St. Mary’s 22-17; Sheyenne 26-10.

Legacy 3, Fargo Davies 2

Legacy;18;25;15;25;19

Davies;25;23;25;17;17

Legacy – Aces: Asiah Gross 5, Aleah McPherson 2, Breena Sand 1. Kills: Sand 16, Chelsa Krom 13, Gross 13, Brooklyn Brendel 7, Micah Nagel 4, Madi Colby 2, McPherson 1, Maddie Deice 1. Assists: Colby 43, Deice 2, JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Gross 1. Blocks: None. Digs: Sand 18, Josie Hawn 15, Deice 13, Colby 12, Fleckenstein 8, Gross 7, Krom 3, Nagel 2, McPherson 2, Brendel 1.

Fargo Davies – Aces: Ava Wild 3, Taylor Safranski 3, Ellie Krenz 2, McKenzie Sauvageau 2. Kills: Wild 21, Cayla Sailer 13, Camille Deringer 10, Julia Libner 8, Maci Wheeldon 2, Mia Miller 1, Tali Thull 1. Assists: Safranski 24, Krenz 21, Haley Horner 3, Leah Laqua 1, Emma Lalic 1. Blocks: Wild 2, Deringer 2, Libner 1, Miller 1, Thull 1. Digs: Lalic 25, Wild 17, Sauvageau 16, Safranski 13, Sailer 7, Krenz 6, Libner 4, Laqua 4, Deringer 3, Miller 2.

Records: Legacy 25-12; Fargo Davies 20-19.

CLASS B

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;25;25;25

Des Lacs-Burlington;15;19;20

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich – Kills: Marlee Hetletved 3, Morgan Thielbar 3, Morgan Freije 25, Jalynn Swanson 4, McKenna Schneider 4. Blocks: Freije 3, Swanson 1. Assists: Hetletved 2, Meredith Romfo 6, Halle Jabs 1, Freije 1, Swanson 26. Digs: Hetletved 12, Thielbar 5, Olivia Christianson 2, Romfo 2, Jabs 13, Freije 12, Swanson 10, Schneider 3, Taryn Amble 10. Aces: Thielbar 3, Freije 5, Swanson 2.

Des Lacs-Burlington – Kills: Paige Berard 4, Ava Fiest 1, Krysta Berard 6, Shay Holen 1, Emily DeGree 6. Blocks: Olivia Redding 1, K.Berard 1, DeGree 2. Assists: P.Berard 8, Kaelyn Bachmeier 1, Laney Wahus 6. Digs: Rachel Ralph 14, P.Berard 10, Bachmeier 22, Redding 1, Wahus 5, Fiest 2, K.Berard 5, Holen 1, DeGree 5. Aces: Bachmeier 1, Fiest 2.

Records: Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 35-5, Des Lacs-Burlington 27-11.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

Dickinson Trinity;25;25;25

Garrison;16;13;22

Dickinson Trinity – Kills: Bella Kovash 4, Ava Jahner 8, Kali Kubas 3, Delaney Deschamp 10, Olivia Kessel 8, Helena Pavek 10. Blocks: Kovash 1, Jahner 1, Kessel 2. Assists: Jada Erie 3, Jahner 3, Kubas 32, Deschamp 2. Digs: Ja.Erie 11, Kovash 5, Jahner 10, Victoria Keller 8, Kubas 10, Deschamp 1, Kessel 2, Pavek 4, Jersey Erie 7. Aces: Kovash 3, Jahner 2, Keller 1, Kubas 2, Hope Fath 1.

Garrison – Kills: Cara Schlehr 2, Coryssa Behles 5, Karli Klein 9, Josie Westman 1, Madelin Hurt 2, Naia Alvarez 1, Jylianne Striha 4. Blocks: Klein 2, Hurt 1, Alvarez 1. Assists: Schlehr 5, Klein 1, Westman 4, Alvarez 6. Digs: Schlehr 6, Kaitlyn Zook 19, Behles 4, Klein 12, Westman 4, Anna Holte 4, Hurt 6, Alvarez 5, Striha 12. Aces: Behles 3, Westman 1.

Records: Dickinson Trinity 29-8, Garrison 18-7.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shanley sweeps Sabers

Shanley sweeps Sabers

 Fargo Shanley proved Thursday that it wasn’t how fast you started, but how fast you finished in the first round of the state Class A volleyba…

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News