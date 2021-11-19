Legacy tops Davies in five, will play for consolation title

It took extra points in the fifth set, but Legacy (21-18) outlasted Fargo Davies team 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 19-17 in the second Class A consolation semifinal Friday.

The Sabers counted double-digit kills from Breena Sand (16), Chelsa Krom (13) and Asiah Gross (13) in the battle with the Eagles.

Davies got monster nights from senior Ava Wild (21 kills, three aces, two blocks, and 17 digs) and junior Camille Deringer (10 kills, two blocks, three digs), but it wasn’t enough.

Gross led all players with five service aces. Legacy junior Madi Colby had 43 assists.

Junior libero Emma Lalic led the defensive effort for the Eagles, as she finished with a game-high 25 digs.

Legacy faces West Fargo Sheyenne in the fifth-place match at 11 a.m. Saturday. Davies takes on St. Mary's at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary's 0

West Fargo Sheyenne got 14 kills from Reagan Bogenreif, six kills from Khloe Brown, and five kills and five blocks from Vivienne Heidt in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of St. Mary's.

St. Mary’s offense was led in the loss by junior hitter Lydia Spies, who had nine kills and seven digs. Sophomore hitter Lexi Gerving had seven kills and five digs. Junior setter Gabrielle Mann passed out 14 assists.

Sheyenne’s win sends them into the fifth-place game to play Legacy. St. Mary’s loss puts them in the seventh-place game, where they will play Davies.

Langdon-A-E-M 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Dickinson Trinity advanced to the Class B consolation final with victories on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals bounced back from an opening-round loss to Thompson by sweeping Des Lacs-Burlington 25-15, 25-19, 25-20.

Morgan Freije led LEM (35-5) with 25 kills, three blocks and five aces to go along with 12 digs and one block. Jalynn Swanson posted a team-high 26 assists and Halle Jabs led LEM with 13 digs.

Des Lacs-Burlington (27-11) got six kills apiece from Krysta Berard and Emily DeGree. Paige Berard had a team-high eight assists, Ava Fiest had a pair of aces, DeGree had two blocks and Kaelyn Bachmeier picked up 22 digs.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

Dickinson Trinity swept Garrison 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 in the other consolation matchup.

The Titans (29-8) got 10 kills apiece from Delaney Deschamp and Helena Pavek. Ava Jahner and Olivia Kessel each added eight. Bella Kovash had a team-high three aces, Kali Kubas 32 assists, Kessel two blocks and Jada Erie 11 digs.

Karli Klein led the Troopers (18-7) with nine kills and two blocks. Coryssa Behles had a team-high three aces, Naia Alvarez six assists and Kaitlyn Zook had 19 digs.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich takes on Dickinson Trinity at 3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall for fifth place, while Des Lacs-Burlington squares off with Garrison at 11 a.m. in the Exhibit Hall for seventh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0